What is the Market Cap of Prakash Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹2,145.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd. is 9.06 and PB ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd. is 0.73 as on .

What is the share price of Prakash Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹119.80 as on .