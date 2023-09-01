Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109HR1980PLC010724 and registration number is 010724. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3928.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 179.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹2,145.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd. is 9.06 and PB ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹119.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹124.90 and 52-week low of Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.