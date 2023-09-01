Follow Us

Prakash Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹119.80 Closed
4.365
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prakash Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹123.65
₹119.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.50₹124.90
₹119.80
Open Price
₹115.60
Prev. Close
₹114.80
Volume
19,14,126

Prakash Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1124.17
  • R2128.23
  • R3132.82
  • Pivot
    119.58
  • S1115.52
  • S2110.93
  • S3106.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.49116.34
  • 1051.58111.5
  • 2051.83103.8
  • 5054.0690.63
  • 10053.2279.4
  • 20059.9270.37

Prakash Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.4030.6997.11116.79100.08163.11-20.63
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.553.0019.7720.2819.27196.05111.24
13.251.4618.0013.7819.83141.9021.33
0.7621.8762.1473.0760.0827.5727.57
0.8423.4036.3297.39130.90579.29291.99
1.42-11.1283.48113.22185.005,243.753,188.46
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
8.3815.9535.6918.0124.50450.28100.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
0-13.941.58-5.5995.73352.11122.92
32.5934.8440.3919.1319.1319.1319.13

Prakash Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Prakash Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prakash Industries Ltd.

Prakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109HR1980PLC010724 and registration number is 010724. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3928.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 179.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V P Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vikram Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanha Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. M L Pareek
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Y N Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M R Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Purnima Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S C Gosain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prakash Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹2,145.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd. is 9.06 and PB ratio of Prakash Industries Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prakash Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹119.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹124.90 and 52-week low of Prakash Industries Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

