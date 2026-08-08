What is the share price of Prakash Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Industries is ₹128.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Prakash Industries? The Prakash Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Industries? The market cap of Prakash Industries is ₹2,307.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prakash Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Industries are ₹130.15 and ₹128.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Industries is ₹187.90 and 52-week low of Prakash Industries is ₹110.00 as on .

How has the Prakash Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Prakash Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, -16.09% over 3 months, -30.52% over 1 year, 12.16% across 3 years, and 10.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prakash Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Industries are 0.00 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global