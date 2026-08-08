Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Prakash Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAKASH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Prakash Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.85 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Prakash Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.50₹130.15
₹128.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.00₹187.90
₹128.85
Open Price
₹129.15
Prev. Close
₹128.85
Volume
7,113

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prakash Industries		4.421.86-15.29-2.68-26.8712.1610.53
JSW Steel		1.816.081.243.9223.2816.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.05-12.33-6.9818.9916.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.298.83-4.6311.3445.6623.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.918.1810.912.395.4235.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0718.2753.8480.0244.7931.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.141.3867.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		23.080.394.1523.08-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0619.32-6.2152.537.2817.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.296.01817.43-9.9818.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.840.674.1321.05-9.4-1.7-1.03
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9413.4416.4732.2954.0615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-6.185.4439.984.75-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.341.76-6.18-5.21-19.58-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.565.925.8927.9431.0425.4120.5
Aerpace Industries		-0.4711.3428.2523.7747.31120.955.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.578.44-8.61-9.02-26.99-21.47-13.5
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.030.95-8.71-9.68-15.257.671.1
Sharda Ispat		-1.424.04-4.68-11.97-41.9620.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prakash Industries has declined 26.87% compared to peers like JSW Steel (23.28%), Tata Steel (18.99%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (45.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Prakash Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Prakash Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.57125.34
10124.36125.27
20125.72127.01
50136.52132.25
100135.64135.18
200137.44139.71

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prakash Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 3.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Prakash Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTPrakash Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTPrakash Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTPrakash Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 22, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTPrakash Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 22, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTPrakash Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Prakash Industries

Prakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109HR1980PLC010724 and registration number is 010724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3478.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 179.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V P Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vikram Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanha Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Garg
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S C Gosain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jatin Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prakash Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Prakash Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Industries is ₹128.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prakash Industries?

The Prakash Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Industries?

The market cap of Prakash Industries is ₹2,307.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prakash Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Industries are ₹130.15 and ₹128.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Industries is ₹187.90 and 52-week low of Prakash Industries is ₹110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prakash Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prakash Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, -16.09% over 3 months, -30.52% over 1 year, 12.16% across 3 years, and 10.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prakash Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Industries are 0.00 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Industries News

More Prakash Industries News
Market Pulse