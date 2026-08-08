Here's the live share price of Prakash Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|1.86
|-15.29
|-2.68
|-26.87
|12.16
|10.53
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|6.08
|1.24
|3.92
|23.28
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.05
|-12.33
|-6.98
|18.99
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|8.83
|-4.63
|11.34
|45.66
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|8.18
|10.9
|12.39
|5.42
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|18.27
|53.84
|80.02
|44.79
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|1.38
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2
|3.08
|0.39
|4.15
|23.08
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|19.32
|-6.21
|52.5
|37.28
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|6.01
|8
|17.43
|-9.98
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|0.67
|4.13
|21.05
|-9.4
|-1.7
|-1.03
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|13.44
|16.47
|32.29
|54.06
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-6.18
|5.44
|39.98
|4.75
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|1.76
|-6.18
|-5.21
|-19.58
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|5.9
|25.89
|27.94
|31.04
|25.41
|20.5
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|11.34
|28.25
|23.77
|47.31
|120.9
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|8.44
|-8.61
|-9.02
|-26.99
|-21.47
|-13.5
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|0.95
|-8.71
|-9.68
|-15.25
|7.67
|1.1
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|4.04
|-4.68
|-11.97
|-41.96
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prakash Industries has declined 26.87% compared to peers like JSW Steel (23.28%), Tata Steel (18.99%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (45.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Prakash Industries has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.57
|125.34
|10
|124.36
|125.27
|20
|125.72
|127.01
|50
|136.52
|132.25
|100
|135.64
|135.18
|200
|137.44
|139.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prakash Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 3.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Prakash Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Prakash Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Prakash Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 22, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Prakash Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 22, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Prakash Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Prakash Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109HR1980PLC010724 and registration number is 010724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3478.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 179.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Industries is ₹128.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prakash Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prakash Industries is ₹2,307.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Industries are ₹130.15 and ₹128.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Industries is ₹187.90 and 52-week low of Prakash Industries is ₹110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prakash Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, -16.09% over 3 months, -30.52% over 1 year, 12.16% across 3 years, and 10.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Industries are 0.00 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global