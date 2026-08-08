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Zydus Lifesciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE Momentum

Here's the live share price of Zydus Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,115.20 Closed
0.81₹ 8.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zydus Lifesciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,093.30₹1,117.75
₹1,115.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹835.85₹1,181.00
₹1,115.20
Open Price
₹1,101.20
Prev. Close
₹1,106.25
Volume
15,772

Source: Dion Global

Zydus Lifesciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zydus Lifesciences has gained 17.97% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Zydus Lifesciences has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Zydus Lifesciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zydus Lifesciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,116.051,115.88
101,118.411,118.61
201,132.931,120.53
501,108.691,095.29
1001,015.641,048.53
200971.441,005.8

Source: Dion Global

Zydus Lifesciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zydus Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.27%, FII holding unchanged at 6.89%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zydus Lifesciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,92,62,7841.492,143.18
1,04,11,6152.071,158.4
28,03,2660.39311.89
10,47,3490.62116.53
8,12,8321.6290.44
5,49,0000.2561.08
4,35,0001.5648.4
3,58,2000.3539.85
3,48,3600.1338.76
2,75,0001.0530.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Zydus Lifesciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTZydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTZydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTZydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTZydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTZydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC025878 and registration number is 025878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11484.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj R Patel
    Chairman
  • Dr. Sharvil P Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ganesh N Nayak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh M Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh K Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kulin S Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhil A Monappa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Upasana K Konidela
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Shelina P Parikh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Zydus Lifesciences Share Price

What is the share price of Zydus Lifesciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Lifesciences is ₹1,115.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zydus Lifesciences?

The Zydus Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zydus Lifesciences?

The market cap of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹112,215.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zydus Lifesciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zydus Lifesciences are ₹1,117.75 and ₹1,093.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zydus Lifesciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹1,181.00 and 52-week low of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹835.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zydus Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zydus Lifesciences has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -3.27% for the past month, 18.63% over 3 months, 17.97% over 1 year, 19.4% across 3 years, and 13.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zydus Lifesciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zydus Lifesciences are 22.26 and 4.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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