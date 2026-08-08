What is the share price of Zydus Lifesciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Lifesciences is ₹1,115.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Zydus Lifesciences? The Zydus Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zydus Lifesciences? The market cap of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹112,215.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zydus Lifesciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zydus Lifesciences are ₹1,117.75 and ₹1,093.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zydus Lifesciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹1,181.00 and 52-week low of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹835.85 as on .

How has the Zydus Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Zydus Lifesciences has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -3.27% for the past month, 18.63% over 3 months, 17.97% over 1 year, 19.4% across 3 years, and 13.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zydus Lifesciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zydus Lifesciences are 22.26 and 4.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global