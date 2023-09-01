Follow Us

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹613.95 Closed
-1.9-11.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹612.60₹629.10
₹613.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹350.25₹668.75
₹613.95
Open Price
₹625.85
Prev. Close
₹625.85
Volume
10,07,690

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1624.33
  • R2634.97
  • R3640.83
  • Pivot
    618.47
  • S1607.83
  • S2601.97
  • S3591.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5412.67630.99
  • 10414.53635.81
  • 20405.03636.41
  • 50388.34613.72
  • 100372.4575.49
  • 200374.37526.14

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan1,19,00,0001.87752.38
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund72,04,8051.14455.52
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan44,70,8970.9282.67
Nippon India Pharma Fund32,00,8353.75202.37
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund24,22,0001.02153.13
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund23,15,5001.75146.4
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan23,15,5001.75146.4
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund16,00,0000.53101.16
Kotak Bluechip Fund - Regular Plan13,25,0001.3283.77
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan11,25,0000.371.13
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC025878 and registration number is 025878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7981.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 102.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj R Patel
    Chairman
  • Dr. Sharvil P Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ganesh N Nayak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh K Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh M Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dharmishtaben N Raval
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Apurva S Diwanji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Upasana Konidela
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Monappa Arun Akhil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹63,348.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is 32.32 and PB ratio of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹613.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹668.75 and 52-week low of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹350.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

