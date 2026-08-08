Here's the live share price of Zydus Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zydus Lifesciences has gained 17.97% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Zydus Lifesciences has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,116.05
|1,115.88
|10
|1,118.41
|1,118.61
|20
|1,132.93
|1,120.53
|50
|1,108.69
|1,095.29
|100
|1,015.64
|1,048.53
|200
|971.44
|1,005.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zydus Lifesciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.27%, FII holding unchanged at 6.89%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,92,62,784
|1.49
|2,143.18
|1,04,11,615
|2.07
|1,158.4
|28,03,266
|0.39
|311.89
|10,47,349
|0.62
|116.53
|8,12,832
|1.62
|90.44
|5,49,000
|0.25
|61.08
|4,35,000
|1.56
|48.4
|3,58,200
|0.35
|39.85
|3,48,360
|0.13
|38.76
|2,75,000
|1.05
|30.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Zydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Zydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Zydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Zydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Zydus Lifesciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC025878 and registration number is 025878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11484.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Lifesciences is ₹1,115.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zydus Lifesciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹112,215.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zydus Lifesciences are ₹1,117.75 and ₹1,093.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹1,181.00 and 52-week low of Zydus Lifesciences is ₹835.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zydus Lifesciences has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -3.27% for the past month, 18.63% over 3 months, 17.97% over 1 year, 19.4% across 3 years, and 13.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zydus Lifesciences are 22.26 and 4.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global