Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,19,00,000
|1.87
|752.38
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|72,04,805
|1.14
|455.52
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|44,70,897
|0.9
|282.67
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|32,00,835
|3.75
|202.37
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|24,22,000
|1.02
|153.13
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|23,15,500
|1.75
|146.4
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|23,15,500
|1.75
|146.4
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|16,00,000
|0.53
|101.16
|Kotak Bluechip Fund - Regular Plan
|13,25,000
|1.32
|83.77
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|11,25,000
|0.3
|71.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC025878 and registration number is 025878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7981.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 102.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹63,348.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is 32.32 and PB ratio of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹613.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹668.75 and 52-week low of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is ₹350.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.