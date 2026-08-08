Here's the live share price of Power Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Power Finance Corporation
|-1.17
|1.54
|-8.35
|1.05
|2.63
|25.34
|31.90
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|-0.65
|-1.50
|-16.96
|-22.99
|-30.29
|21.18
|30.34
|REC
|-1.96
|2.75
|1.75
|1.71
|-4.91
|19.96
|26.05
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|3.02
|-4.65
|-11.73
|3.13
|-4.65
|46.03
|34.99
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|0.33
|-4.12
|-11.47
|-6.83
|-16.98
|26.00
|14.87
|IFCI
|-3.43
|-0.76
|15.78
|14.39
|35.44
|72.17
|40.60
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|15.29
|49.12
|40.51
|72.89
|107.17
|81.91
|53.11
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|0
|-0.98
|-6.85
|-30.13
|11.79
|37.66
|21.14
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|0.48
|-0.29
|-9.57
|-10.58
|-28.33
|13.62
|7.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Power Finance Corporation has gained 2.63% compared to peers like Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (-4.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Power Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%) and REC (26.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|422.98
|419.45
|10
|418.4
|418.73
|20
|412.51
|417.91
|50
|421.91
|421.04
|100
|427.49
|420.12
|200
|403.79
|414.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Power Finance Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.50%, FII holding rose to 20.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,88,15,270
|1.18
|798.33
|1,86,14,983
|2.81
|789.83
|1,85,00,000
|0.74
|784.96
|1,15,42,000
|2.16
|489.73
|1,11,50,953
|0.96
|473.13
|91,11,111
|2.6
|386.58
|73,93,176
|0.4
|313.69
|61,50,000
|2.34
|260.94
|59,99,884
|0.66
|254.58
|56,14,179
|1.18
|238.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Power Finance Corpn. - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Power Finance Corpn. - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Power Finance Corpn. - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Power Finance Corpn. - 27.08.2026 (Thursday) Shall Be Reckoned As The 'Record Date'
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Power Finance Corpn. - 27.08.2026 (Thursday) Shall Be Reckoned As The 'Record Date'
Source: Dion Global
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986GOI024862 and registration number is 024862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58503.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3300.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Finance Corporation is ₹419.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Power Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Power Finance Corporation is ₹138,439.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Finance Corporation are ₹420.75 and ₹414.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Finance Corporation is ₹486.45 and 52-week low of Power Finance Corporation is ₹330.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Power Finance Corporation has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, 1.54% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, 2.63% over 1 year, 25.34% across 3 years, and 31.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Finance Corporation are 5.34 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.42 per annum.
Source: Dion Global