Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.46
|-0.33
|40.83
|72.63
|119.67
|165.02
|204.42
|16.22
|38.89
|74.96
|106.04
|159.22
|126.81
|126.81
|-0.31
|19.28
|69.67
|107.34
|122.11
|185.52
|166.50
|1.82
|2.54
|23.99
|58.83
|80.45
|328.70
|136.11
|8.53
|15.64
|40.09
|40.09
|29.27
|132.12
|-8.09
|13.69
|31.11
|59.99
|59.53
|77.59
|190.36
|-22.34
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|6,09,57,756
|2.63
|1,593.44
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|3,29,41,989
|1.89
|861.1
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|3,10,59,486
|3.15
|811.9
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|2,38,15,322
|3.59
|622.53
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|1,26,54,773
|1.18
|330.8
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|1,09,02,335
|2.51
|284.99
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|73,64,013
|2.3
|192.5
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|73,64,013
|2.3
|192.5
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|72,76,199
|3.41
|190.2
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|66,90,600
|2.21
|174.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Interim Dividend & Bonus
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Fourth Interim Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986GOI024862 and registration number is 024862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38545.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2640.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹68,694.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is 4.32 and PB ratio of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹257.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹277.20 and 52-week low of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹100.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.