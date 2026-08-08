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Power Finance Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesNBFC
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Here's the live share price of Power Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹419.50 Closed
0.72₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Power Finance Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹414.55₹420.75
₹419.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹330.05₹486.45
₹419.50
Open Price
₹417.95
Prev. Close
₹416.50
Volume
1,34,694

Source: Dion Global

Power Finance Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power Finance Corporation		-1.171.54-8.351.052.6325.3431.90
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		-0.65-1.50-16.96-22.99-30.2921.1830.34
REC		-1.962.751.751.71-4.9119.9626.05
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		3.02-4.65-11.733.13-4.6546.0334.99
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		0.33-4.12-11.47-6.83-16.9826.0014.87
IFCI		-3.43-0.7615.7814.3935.4472.1740.60
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		15.2949.1240.5172.89107.1781.9153.11
Haryana Financial Corporation		0-0.98-6.85-30.1311.7937.6621.14
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		0.48-0.29-9.57-10.58-28.3313.627.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Power Finance Corporation has gained 2.63% compared to peers like Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (-4.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Power Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%) and REC (26.05%).

Power Finance Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Power Finance Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5422.98419.45
10418.4418.73
20412.51417.91
50421.91421.04
100427.49420.12
200403.79414.87

Source: Dion Global

Power Finance Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Power Finance Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.50%, FII holding rose to 20.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Power Finance Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,88,15,2701.18798.33
1,86,14,9832.81789.83
1,85,00,0000.74784.96
1,15,42,0002.16489.73
1,11,50,9530.96473.13
91,11,1112.6386.58
73,93,1760.4313.69
61,50,0002.34260.94
59,99,8840.66254.58
56,14,1791.18238.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Power Finance Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTPower Finance Corpn. - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Aug 08, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTPower Finance Corpn. - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP
Aug 08, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTPower Finance Corpn. - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result
Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTPower Finance Corpn. - 27.08.2026 (Thursday) Shall Be Reckoned As The 'Record Date'
Aug 08, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTPower Finance Corpn. - 27.08.2026 (Thursday) Shall Be Reckoned As The 'Record Date'

Source: Dion Global

About Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986GOI024862 and registration number is 024862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58503.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3300.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Parminder Chopra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Jha
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Manoj Sharma
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Prasanna Tantri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sajeev Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Dhanrajbhai Kella
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Misra
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Power Finance Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Power Finance Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Finance Corporation is ₹419.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Power Finance Corporation?

The Power Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Power Finance Corporation?

The market cap of Power Finance Corporation is ₹138,439.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Power Finance Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Finance Corporation are ₹420.75 and ₹414.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Finance Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Finance Corporation is ₹486.45 and 52-week low of Power Finance Corporation is ₹330.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Power Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Power Finance Corporation has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, 1.54% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, 2.63% over 1 year, 25.34% across 3 years, and 31.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Power Finance Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Finance Corporation are 5.34 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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