What is the share price of Power Finance Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Finance Corporation is ₹419.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Power Finance Corporation? The Power Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Power Finance Corporation? The market cap of Power Finance Corporation is ₹138,439.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Power Finance Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Finance Corporation are ₹420.75 and ₹414.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Finance Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Finance Corporation is ₹486.45 and 52-week low of Power Finance Corporation is ₹330.05 as on .

How has the Power Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Power Finance Corporation has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, 1.54% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, 2.63% over 1 year, 25.34% across 3 years, and 31.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Power Finance Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Finance Corporation are 5.34 and 1.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global