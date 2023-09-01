Follow Us

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Price

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance - Term Lending Institutions | Largecap | NSE
₹257.40 Closed
-1.08-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹250.55₹261.75
₹257.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.85₹277.20
₹257.40
Open Price
₹256.80
Prev. Close
₹260.20
Volume
2,55,07,147

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1262.55
  • R2267.75
  • R3273.75
  • Pivot
    256.55
  • S1251.35
  • S2245.35
  • S3240.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.13267.69
  • 10103.67268.35
  • 20104.4264.44
  • 50111.84244.96
  • 100110.5219.14
  • 200113.44189.14

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.46-0.3340.8372.63119.67165.02204.42
16.2238.8974.96106.04159.22126.81126.81
-0.3119.2869.67107.34122.11185.52166.50
1.822.5423.9958.8380.45328.70136.11
8.5315.6440.0940.0929.27132.12-8.09
13.6931.1159.9959.5377.59190.36-22.34

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan6,09,57,7562.631,593.44
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,29,41,9891.89861.1
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan3,10,59,4863.15811.9
Nippon India Growth Fund2,38,15,3223.59622.53
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund1,26,54,7731.18330.8
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund1,09,02,3352.51284.99
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund73,64,0132.3192.5
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan73,64,0132.3192.5
Kotak Multicap Fund72,76,1993.41190.2
HSBC Midcap Fund66,90,6002.21174.89
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Interim Dividend & Bonus
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Mar, 2023Board MeetingFourth Interim Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986GOI024862 and registration number is 024862. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38545.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2640.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravinder Singh Dhillon
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parminder Chopra
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Jha
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Manoj Sharma
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Prasanna Tantri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sajeev Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Tewari
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Power Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹68,694.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Power Finance Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is 4.32 and PB ratio of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Power Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹257.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹277.20 and 52-week low of Power Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹100.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

