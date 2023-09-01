Follow Us

Endurance Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹1,659.60 Closed
-0.05-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Endurance Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,647.00₹1,678.95
₹1,659.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,179.00₹1,750.95
₹1,659.60
Open Price
₹1,670.50
Prev. Close
₹1,660.35
Volume
1,49,059

Endurance Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,675.83
  • R21,691.67
  • R31,704.38
  • Pivot
    1,663.12
  • S11,647.28
  • S21,634.57
  • S31,618.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,362.321,641.96
  • 101,355.91,638.52
  • 201,379.81,642.7
  • 501,431.621,619.91
  • 1001,410.031,555.89
  • 2001,372.451,491.64

Endurance Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.8313.9422.3268.1553.19362.63127.51
7.8119.0443.9472.6992.80768.51470.17
5.85-1.8432.5553.6948.06323.8399.02
24.4617.3728.9569.2530.94426.84159.46
-0.63-3.5621.8245.0143.30289.3481.61
10.834.0667.79173.72105.29658.83285.89
-3.982.9338.6575.3675.6867.824.52
10.834.6430.7766.8142.2237.2037.20
0.40-8.3869.4399.1661.70169.3132.01
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.38-0.1827.1236.87-3.171,842.11620.32
-3.772.7117.4244.8112.686.06-10.93
14.7141.9033.1077.27110.40413.60413.60
7.7723.0233.3332.25-24.36103.03-44.01
-0.429.1337.4417.42-1.264.42-55.29
-4.0720.4525.4432.5010.9916.8016.80
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Endurance Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Endurance Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund21,77,4851.43368.6
SBI Multicap Fund21,00,0002.76355.49
Axis Midcap Fund13,10,9831221.92
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund10,32,8381.48174.84
UTI Mid Cap Fund8,62,6001.7146.02
Nippon India Growth Fund7,50,0000.73126.96
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund3,06,6231.2351.91
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund3,00,0001.7850.78
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund2,82,2190.6647.77
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund2,73,8002.0146.35
Endurance Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Endurance Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102MH1999PLC123296 and registration number is 123296. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5697.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Soumendra Basu
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anurang Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Massimo Venuti
    Director
  • Ms. Anjali Seth
    Director
  • Mr. Satrajit Ray
    Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Indrajit Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. Roberto Testore
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Gehaney
    Director
  • Mr. Anant Talaulicar
    Director

FAQs on Endurance Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Endurance Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is ₹23,354.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Endurance Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is 48.7 and PB ratio of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is 5.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Endurance Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Endurance Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,659.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Endurance Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Endurance Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,750.95 and 52-week low of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,179.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

