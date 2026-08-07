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Endurance Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
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BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Endurance Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,925.00 Closed
1.70₹ 48.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Endurance Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,876.05₹2,926.35
₹2,925.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,144.10₹3,078.95
₹2,925.00
Open Price
₹2,876.10
Prev. Close
₹2,876.10
Volume
6,182

Source: Dion Global

Endurance Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Endurance Technologies has gained 16.22% compared to peers like Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%), JBM Auto (6.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Endurance Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%) and Minda Corporation (40.09%).

Endurance Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Endurance Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,762.942,821.4
102,738.982,786.35
202,724.112,749.29
502,672.62,678.48
1002,534.22,618.42
2002,586.212,575.2

Source: Dion Global

Endurance Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Endurance Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 119.15%, while DII stake increased to 10.06%, FII holding fell to 12.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Endurance Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,00,0000.71347.57
6,81,8960.9182.31
6,26,1160.94167.4
5,65,0001.25151.06
4,33,0190.34115.77
4,00,0000.37106.94
2,64,4142.0570.69
2,61,7221.2469.97
2,06,8580.8155.31
1,99,4010.4953.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Endurance Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTEndurance Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTEndurance Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Jul 29, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTEndurance Technologi - Shareholder Meeting - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting.
Jul 21, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTEndurance Technologi - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTEndurance Technologi - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Endurance Technologies

Endurance Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102MH1999PLC123296 and registration number is 123296. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10640.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Indrajit Banerjee
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anurang Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Abhange
    Director
  • Mr. Massimo Venuti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satrajit Ray
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipali Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alfredo Altavilla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Talaulicar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Shyamak R Tata
    Independent Director

FAQs on Endurance Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Endurance Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Endurance Technologies is ₹2,925.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Endurance Technologies?

The Endurance Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Endurance Technologies?

The market cap of Endurance Technologies is ₹41,143.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Endurance Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Endurance Technologies are ₹2,926.35 and ₹2,876.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Endurance Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Endurance Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Endurance Technologies is ₹3,078.95 and 52-week low of Endurance Technologies is ₹2,144.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Endurance Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Endurance Technologies has shown returns of 1.7% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, 15.34% over 3 months, 16.22% over 1 year, 20.31% across 3 years, and 11.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Endurance Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Endurance Technologies are 43.23 and 6.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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