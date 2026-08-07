Here's the live share price of Endurance Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Endurance Technologies has gained 16.22% compared to peers like Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%), JBM Auto (6.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Endurance Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%) and Minda Corporation (40.09%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,762.94
|2,821.4
|10
|2,738.98
|2,786.35
|20
|2,724.11
|2,749.29
|50
|2,672.6
|2,678.48
|100
|2,534.2
|2,618.42
|200
|2,586.21
|2,575.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Endurance Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 119.15%, while DII stake increased to 10.06%, FII holding fell to 12.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,00,000
|0.71
|347.57
|6,81,896
|0.9
|182.31
|6,26,116
|0.94
|167.4
|5,65,000
|1.25
|151.06
|4,33,019
|0.34
|115.77
|4,00,000
|0.37
|106.94
|2,64,414
|2.05
|70.69
|2,61,722
|1.24
|69.97
|2,06,858
|0.81
|55.31
|1,99,401
|0.49
|53.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Endurance Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Endurance Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Endurance Technologi - Shareholder Meeting - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting.
|Jul 21, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Endurance Technologi - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Endurance Technologi - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Endurance Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102MH1999PLC123296 and registration number is 123296. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10640.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Endurance Technologies is ₹2,925.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Endurance Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Endurance Technologies is ₹41,143.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Endurance Technologies are ₹2,926.35 and ₹2,876.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Endurance Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Endurance Technologies is ₹3,078.95 and 52-week low of Endurance Technologies is ₹2,144.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Endurance Technologies has shown returns of 1.7% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, 15.34% over 3 months, 16.22% over 1 year, 20.31% across 3 years, and 11.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Endurance Technologies are 43.23 and 6.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.
Source: Dion Global