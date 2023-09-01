Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|21,77,485
|1.43
|368.6
|SBI Multicap Fund
|21,00,000
|2.76
|355.49
|Axis Midcap Fund
|13,10,983
|1
|221.92
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|10,32,838
|1.48
|174.84
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|8,62,600
|1.7
|146.02
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|7,50,000
|0.73
|126.96
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|3,06,623
|1.23
|51.91
|Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund
|3,00,000
|1.78
|50.78
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|2,82,219
|0.66
|47.77
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|2,73,800
|2.01
|46.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Endurance Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102MH1999PLC123296 and registration number is 123296. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5697.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 140.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is ₹23,354.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is 48.7 and PB ratio of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is 5.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Endurance Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,659.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Endurance Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,750.95 and 52-week low of Endurance Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,179.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.