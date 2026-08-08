Here's the live share price of Procter & Gamble Health along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Procter & Gamble Health
|-6.79
|-1.63
|15.71
|14.37
|-2.52
|4.92
|2.42
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Procter & Gamble Health has declined 2.52% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Procter & Gamble Health has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,577.47
|6,515.63
|10
|6,660.65
|6,574.48
|20
|6,686.66
|6,583.25
|50
|6,380.39
|6,343.24
|100
|5,707.64
|6,026.95
|200
|5,668.87
|5,813.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Procter & Gamble Health remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.44%, FII holding rose to 6.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,94,659
|0.56
|439.48
|2,14,559
|5
|135.74
|1,59,288
|2.87
|100.77
|94,716
|1.85
|59.92
|84,736
|0.57
|53.61
|50,000
|2.42
|31.63
|44,504
|0.47
|28.16
|41,132
|1.79
|26.02
|35,195
|2.2
|22.27
|28,381
|1.03
|17.96
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|P&G Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|P&G Health - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|P&G Health - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|P&G Health - Update Regarding Company'S Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26 And Record Date
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|P&G Health - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1967PLC013726 and registration number is 013726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1407.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Health is ₹6,149.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Procter & Gamble Health is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹10,207.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Procter & Gamble Health are ₹6,166.00 and ₹6,004.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Health stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹6,955.00 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹4,699.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Procter & Gamble Health has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -1.63% for the past month, 15.71% over 3 months, -2.52% over 1 year, 4.92% across 3 years, and 2.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Health are 28.60 and 19.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global