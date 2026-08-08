What is the share price of Procter & Gamble Health? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Health is ₹6,149.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Procter & Gamble Health? The Procter & Gamble Health is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Procter & Gamble Health? The market cap of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹10,207.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Procter & Gamble Health? Today’s highest and lowest price of Procter & Gamble Health are ₹6,166.00 and ₹6,004.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procter & Gamble Health? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Health stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹6,955.00 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹4,699.70 as on .

How has the Procter & Gamble Health performed historically in terms of returns? The Procter & Gamble Health has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -1.63% for the past month, 15.71% over 3 months, -2.52% over 1 year, 4.92% across 3 years, and 2.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Health? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Health are 28.60 and 19.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global