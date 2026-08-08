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Procter & Gamble Health Share Price

NSE
BSE

PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Procter & Gamble Health along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6,149.35 Closed
1.01₹ 61.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Procter & Gamble Health Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,004.10₹6,166.00
₹6,149.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,699.70₹6,955.00
₹6,149.35
Open Price
₹6,004.10
Prev. Close
₹6,087.90
Volume
1,057

Source: Dion Global

Procter & Gamble Health Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Procter & Gamble Health		-6.79-1.6315.7114.37-2.524.922.42
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Procter & Gamble Health has declined 2.52% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Procter & Gamble Health has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Procter & Gamble Health Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Procter & Gamble Health Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,577.476,515.63
106,660.656,574.48
206,686.666,583.25
506,380.396,343.24
1005,707.646,026.95
2005,668.875,813.14

Source: Dion Global

Procter & Gamble Health Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Procter & Gamble Health remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.44%, FII holding rose to 6.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Procter & Gamble Health Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,94,6590.56439.48
2,14,5595135.74
1,59,2882.87100.77
94,7161.8559.92
84,7360.5753.61
50,0002.4231.63
44,5040.4728.16
41,1321.7926.02
35,1952.222.27
28,3811.0317.96

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Procter & Gamble Health Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTP&G Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTP&G Health - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTP&G Health - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTP&G Health - Update Regarding Company'S Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26 And Record Date
Jul 03, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTP&G Health - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Procter & Gamble Health

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1967PLC013726 and registration number is 013726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1407.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Milind Thatte
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Chandak
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Seema Sambasivan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aalok Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Krishna Sarma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Tyagi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Procter & Gamble Health Share Price

What is the share price of Procter & Gamble Health?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Health is ₹6,149.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Procter & Gamble Health?

The Procter & Gamble Health is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Procter & Gamble Health?

The market cap of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹10,207.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Procter & Gamble Health?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Procter & Gamble Health are ₹6,166.00 and ₹6,004.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procter & Gamble Health?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Health stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹6,955.00 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Health is ₹4,699.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Procter & Gamble Health performed historically in terms of returns?

The Procter & Gamble Health has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, -1.63% for the past month, 15.71% over 3 months, -2.52% over 1 year, 4.92% across 3 years, and 2.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Health?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Health are 28.60 and 19.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Procter & Gamble Health News

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