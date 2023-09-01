Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|5,96,807
|0.93
|321
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,26,834
|0.83
|175.79
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|1,58,704
|5.6
|85.36
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|72,597
|1.58
|39.05
|UTI MNC Fund
|55,256
|1.13
|29.72
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|49,400
|1.13
|26.57
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan - Regular Plan
|31,000
|0.96
|16.67
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan - Regular Plan
|28,800
|1.04
|15.49
|UTI Healthcare Fund
|25,500
|1.75
|13.72
|Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund
|16,000
|1.34
|8.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|05 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1967PLC013726 and registration number is 013726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1114.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.
The market cap of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is ₹8,31.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is 35.0 and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is 10.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is ₹4,838.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is ₹5,500.00 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is ₹3,870.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.