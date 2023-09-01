Follow Us

PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,838.15 Closed
-0.76-36.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,816.00₹4,917.90
₹4,838.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,870.10₹5,500.00
₹4,838.15
Open Price
₹4,900.00
Prev. Close
₹4,875.00
Volume
5,387

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,899.27
  • R24,959.53
  • R35,001.17
  • Pivot
    4,857.63
  • S14,797.37
  • S24,755.73
  • S34,695.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,048.034,899.9
  • 104,103.045,004.67
  • 204,108.815,108.99
  • 504,196.135,145.34
  • 1004,225.655,045.73
  • 2004,403.514,864.27

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.46-10.75-7.40-0.9913.43-2.7042.56
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. Share Holdings

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,96,8070.93321
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,26,8340.83175.79
DSP Healthcare Fund1,58,7045.685.36
Sundaram Small Cap Fund72,5971.5839.05
UTI MNC Fund55,2561.1329.72
Tata Flexi Cap Fund49,4001.1326.57
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan - Regular Plan31,0000.9616.67
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan - Regular Plan28,8001.0415.49
UTI Healthcare Fund25,5001.7513.72
Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund16,0001.348.61
View All Mutual Funds

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
15 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
05 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1967PLC013726 and registration number is 013726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1114.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Talwar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Milind Thatte
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aalok Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Elizabeth Desmond
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rani Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Madhavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lokesh Chandak
    Director
  • Mr. Seema Sambasivan
    Director

FAQs on Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.?

The market cap of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is ₹8,31.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is 35.0 and PB ratio of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is 10.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is ₹4,838.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is ₹5,500.00 and 52-week low of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. is ₹3,870.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

