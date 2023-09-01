Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|13,50,000
|0.76
|85.91
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|13,24,854
|0.91
|84.31
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|13,02,378
|0.96
|82.88
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|12,00,000
|0.54
|76.37
|Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund
|8,98,560
|8.35
|57.18
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|8,83,948
|1.35
|56.25
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|8,00,000
|0.97
|50.91
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|7,70,718
|1.96
|49.05
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|7,40,384
|1.43
|47.12
|Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund
|6,47,494
|1.02
|41.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010TN2005PLC056649 and registration number is 056649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10601.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 575.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹37,37.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is 53.43 and PB ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is 6.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹636.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹780.00 and 52-week low of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹481.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.