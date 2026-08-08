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Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Insurance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 200BSE Low VolatilityBSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹568.20 Closed
-0.91₹ -5.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹568.10₹577.30
₹568.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹416.85₹624.20
₹568.20
Open Price
₹577.30
Prev. Close
₹573.40
Volume
13,258

Source: Dion Global

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		-5.43-3.689.8322.7730.83-3.96-8.93
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		0.99-8.62-11.35-13.11-13.925.462.66
The New India Assurance Company		2.45-4.237.6316.07-8.5511.432.68
Go Digit General Insurance		6.59-12.90-14.08-15.10-25.74-3.94-2.38
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		-1.17-0.677.368.746.565.113.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has gained 30.83% compared to peers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (-13.92%), The New India Assurance Company (-8.55%), Go Digit General Insurance (-25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (2.66%) and The New India Assurance Company (2.68%).

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5597.1590.66
10590.51591.22
20592.24588.38
50565.48569.14
100526.28541.31
200498.39511.79

Source: Dion Global

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.02%, while DII stake decreased to 19.41%, FII holding rose to 16.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,06,03,3361.21,213.43
97,00,0001.42571.28
63,15,7741.54371.97
33,24,5921.81195.8
30,00,0001.13176.69
26,47,9702155.95
17,20,6891.03101.34
12,84,0002.3975.62
12,12,9951.3871.44
11,92,1800.2570.21

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTStar Health & Allied - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTStar Health & Allied - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTStar Health & Allied - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTStar Health & Allied - Disclosure Under Regulation 31A(8)(C) Of SEBI Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements, 2015
Aug 01, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTStar Health & Allied - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010TN2005PLC056649 and registration number is 056649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17825.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 588.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Kher
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Anand Roy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rohit Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni Sekhri Sibal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utpal Sheth
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sumir Chadha
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Deepak Ramineedi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Share Price

What is the share price of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹568.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Star Health and Allied Insurance Company?

The Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company?

The market cap of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹33,391.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company are ₹577.30 and ₹568.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Health and Allied Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹624.20 and 52-week low of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹416.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Star Health and Allied Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, 9.83% over 3 months, 30.83% over 1 year, -3.96% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company are 39.56 and 4.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company News

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