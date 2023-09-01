Follow Us

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. Share Price

STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance - Non Life Insurance | Largecap | NSE
₹636.40 Closed
0.070.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹619.20₹639.70
₹636.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹481.55₹780.00
₹636.40
Open Price
₹639.00
Prev. Close
₹635.95
Volume
3,90,864

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1644.23
  • R2652.22
  • R3664.73
  • Pivot
    631.72
  • S1623.73
  • S2611.22
  • S3603.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5726.1626.43
  • 10722.94624.24
  • 20718.1624.54
  • 50722.04614.4
  • 100679.5601.44
  • 200699.39605.3

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.24-0.9318.9513.35-11.78-29.86-29.86
1.82-0.9410.1722.676.177.1868.24
1.323.178.9526.4735.4815.27-47.96

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund13,50,0000.7685.91
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund13,24,8540.9184.31
UTI Mid Cap Fund13,02,3780.9682.88
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9612,00,0000.5476.37
Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund8,98,5608.3557.18
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund8,83,9481.3556.25
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund8,00,0000.9750.91
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund7,70,7181.9649.05
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund7,40,3841.4347.12
Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund6,47,4941.0241.21
View All Mutual Funds

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010TN2005PLC056649 and registration number is 056649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10601.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 575.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkatasamy Jagannathan
    Chairman & CEO
  • Dr. Subbarayan Prakash
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Shankar Roy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Padmashri Kaarthikeyan Devarayapuram Ramasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajni Sekhri Sibal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Ramineedi
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Utpal Hemendra Sheth
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sumir Chadha
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹37,37.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is 53.43 and PB ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is 6.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹636.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹780.00 and 52-week low of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹481.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

