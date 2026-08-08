What is the share price of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹568.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Star Health and Allied Insurance Company? The Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company? The market cap of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹33,391.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company are ₹577.30 and ₹568.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Health and Allied Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹624.20 and 52-week low of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹416.85 as on .

How has the Star Health and Allied Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, 9.83% over 3 months, 30.83% over 1 year, -3.96% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company are 39.56 and 4.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global