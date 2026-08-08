Here's the live share price of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|-5.43
|-3.68
|9.83
|22.77
|30.83
|-3.96
|-8.93
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|0.99
|-8.62
|-11.35
|-13.11
|-13.92
|5.46
|2.66
|The New India Assurance Company
|2.45
|-4.23
|7.63
|16.07
|-8.55
|11.43
|2.68
|Go Digit General Insurance
|6.59
|-12.90
|-14.08
|-15.10
|-25.74
|-3.94
|-2.38
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|-1.17
|-0.67
|7.36
|8.74
|6.56
|5.11
|3.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has gained 30.83% compared to peers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (-13.92%), The New India Assurance Company (-8.55%), Go Digit General Insurance (-25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (2.66%) and The New India Assurance Company (2.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|597.1
|590.66
|10
|590.51
|591.22
|20
|592.24
|588.38
|50
|565.48
|569.14
|100
|526.28
|541.31
|200
|498.39
|511.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.02%, while DII stake decreased to 19.41%, FII holding rose to 16.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,06,03,336
|1.2
|1,213.43
|97,00,000
|1.42
|571.28
|63,15,774
|1.54
|371.97
|33,24,592
|1.81
|195.8
|30,00,000
|1.13
|176.69
|26,47,970
|2
|155.95
|17,20,689
|1.03
|101.34
|12,84,000
|2.39
|75.62
|12,12,995
|1.38
|71.44
|11,92,180
|0.25
|70.21
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Star Health & Allied - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Star Health & Allied - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Star Health & Allied - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Star Health & Allied - Disclosure Under Regulation 31A(8)(C) Of SEBI Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements, 2015
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Star Health & Allied - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010TN2005PLC056649 and registration number is 056649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17825.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 588.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹568.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹33,391.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company are ₹577.30 and ₹568.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Health and Allied Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹624.20 and 52-week low of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is ₹416.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, 9.83% over 3 months, 30.83% over 1 year, -3.96% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company are 39.56 and 4.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global