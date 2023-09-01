Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|5,93,93,088
|1.17
|707.37
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|5,32,93,368
|2.7
|634.72
|SBI Contra Fund
|3,72,11,295
|3.29
|443.19
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|3,21,93,555
|2.49
|383.43
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,00,00,000
|0.93
|357.3
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|2,53,70,282
|2.65
|301.91
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,99,37,850
|1
|237.46
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|1,77,00,000
|1.8
|210.81
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|1,72,26,018
|1.74
|205.16
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|1,04,08,109
|1.43
|123.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GAIL (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200DL1984GOI018976 and registration number is 018976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91626.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4440.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹75,613.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GAIL (India) Ltd. is 13.46 and PB ratio of GAIL (India) Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹121.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GAIL (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹83.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.