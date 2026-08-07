What is the share price of GAIL (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GAIL (India) is ₹173.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GAIL (India)? The GAIL (India) is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GAIL (India)? The market cap of GAIL (India) is ₹113,749.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GAIL (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of GAIL (India) are ₹176.30 and ₹172.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GAIL (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GAIL (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GAIL (India) is ₹186.80 and 52-week low of GAIL (India) is ₹134.35 as on .

How has the GAIL (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The GAIL (India) has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, -0.57% for the past month, 3.31% over 3 months, 2.03% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GAIL (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GAIL (India) are 11.51 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global