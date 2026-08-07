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GAIL (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAIL (INDIA)

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
EnergyGreen HydrogenMobilityRenewable Energy
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Central Public SectorBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE Oil & GasBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSUBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of GAIL (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹173.00 Closed
-1.70₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GAIL (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.00₹176.30
₹173.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹134.35₹186.80
₹173.00
Open Price
₹176.30
Prev. Close
₹176.00
Volume
3,45,266

Source: Dion Global

GAIL (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GAIL (India)		-4.63-0.573.315.712.0314.8512.23
Gujarat Energy		-2.91-6.78-34.77-37.16-37.17-16.71-18.07
Gujarat State Petronet		-6.5014.32-10.00-8.03-19.85-0.750.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GAIL (India) has gained 2.03% compared to peers like Gujarat Energy (-37.17%), Gujarat State Petronet (-19.85%). From a 5 year perspective, GAIL (India) has outperformed peers relative to Gujarat Energy (-18.07%) and Gujarat State Petronet (0.74%).

GAIL (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GAIL (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5175.82175.25
10174.22174.79
20173.14173.98
50171.6171.29
100163.01168.52
200167.39169.13

Source: Dion Global

GAIL (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GAIL (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.79%, while DII stake decreased to 19.19%, FII holding rose to 15.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GAIL (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,15,13,7882.251,067.02
6,04,05,6182.521,047.8
4,90,63,6370.8851.06
3,81,50,0009.9661.75
2,90,00,0000.91503.03
2,64,93,5551.44459.56
2,33,50,2972.04404.31
1,68,86,4484.87292.91
71,47,8720.32123.99
50,44,6561.2287.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GAIL (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTGAIL (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTGAIL (India) - Notice Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of GAIL (India) Limited Along With Annual Report For FY 2025-2
Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTGAIL (India) - Notice Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of GAIL (India) Limited Along With Annual Report For FY 2025-2
Aug 05, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTGAIL (India) - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 05, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTGAIL (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source: Dion Global

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200DL1984GOI018976 and registration number is 018976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T ransport via pipeline. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138600.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6575.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Jain
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Deepak Gupta
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Ayush Gupta
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Singhal
    Director - Business Development
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Akhilesh Jain
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kashyap
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kangabam Inaocha Devi
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Yajurvendra Anil Mahajan
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Ms. Kamini Chauhan Ratan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kushagra Mittal
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on GAIL (India) Share Price

What is the share price of GAIL (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GAIL (India) is ₹173.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GAIL (India)?

The GAIL (India) is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GAIL (India)?

The market cap of GAIL (India) is ₹113,749.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GAIL (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GAIL (India) are ₹176.30 and ₹172.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GAIL (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GAIL (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GAIL (India) is ₹186.80 and 52-week low of GAIL (India) is ₹134.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GAIL (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The GAIL (India) has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, -0.57% for the past month, 3.31% over 3 months, 2.03% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GAIL (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GAIL (India) are 11.51 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GAIL (India) News

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