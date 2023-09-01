Follow Us

GAIL (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Largecap | NSE
₹121.35 Closed
5.526.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
GAIL (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.55₹122.30
₹121.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.00₹122.95
₹121.35
Open Price
₹117.00
Prev. Close
₹115.00
Volume
3,19,76,838

GAIL (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1123.95
  • R2126.5
  • R3130.7
  • Pivot
    119.75
  • S1117.2
  • S2113
  • S3110.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 586.1116.11
  • 1085.86116.13
  • 2086.22115.62
  • 5088.5113.26
  • 10091.18110.13
  • 20095.58105.8

GAIL (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

GAIL (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

GAIL (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan5,93,93,0881.17707.37
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund5,32,93,3682.7634.72
SBI Contra Fund3,72,11,2953.29443.19
SBI Long Term Equity Fund3,21,93,5552.49383.43
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,00,00,0000.93357.3
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF2,53,70,2822.65301.91
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan1,99,37,8501237.46
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund1,77,00,0001.8210.81
DSP Tax Saver Fund1,72,26,0181.74205.16
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund1,04,08,1091.43123.96
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

GAIL (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GAIL (India) Ltd.

GAIL (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200DL1984GOI018976 and registration number is 018976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91626.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4440.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. M V Iye
    Director - Business Development
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Jain
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Deepak Gupta
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Ayush Gupta
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Akhilesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sher Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kashyap
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandhagopal Narayanasamy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kangabam Inaocha Devi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Kolhe
    Independent Director

FAQs on GAIL (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GAIL (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹75,613.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GAIL (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GAIL (India) Ltd. is 13.46 and PB ratio of GAIL (India) Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GAIL (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹121.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GAIL (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GAIL (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹122.95 and 52-week low of GAIL (India) Ltd. is ₹83.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

