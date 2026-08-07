Here's the live share price of GAIL (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GAIL (India)
|-4.63
|-0.57
|3.31
|5.71
|2.03
|14.85
|12.23
|Gujarat Energy
|-2.91
|-6.78
|-34.77
|-37.16
|-37.17
|-16.71
|-18.07
|Gujarat State Petronet
|-6.50
|14.32
|-10.00
|-8.03
|-19.85
|-0.75
|0.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GAIL (India) has gained 2.03% compared to peers like Gujarat Energy (-37.17%), Gujarat State Petronet (-19.85%). From a 5 year perspective, GAIL (India) has outperformed peers relative to Gujarat Energy (-18.07%) and Gujarat State Petronet (0.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|175.82
|175.25
|10
|174.22
|174.79
|20
|173.14
|173.98
|50
|171.6
|171.29
|100
|163.01
|168.52
|200
|167.39
|169.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GAIL (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.79%, while DII stake decreased to 19.19%, FII holding rose to 15.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,15,13,788
|2.25
|1,067.02
|6,04,05,618
|2.52
|1,047.8
|4,90,63,637
|0.8
|851.06
|3,81,50,000
|9.9
|661.75
|2,90,00,000
|0.91
|503.03
|2,64,93,555
|1.44
|459.56
|2,33,50,297
|2.04
|404.31
|1,68,86,448
|4.87
|292.91
|71,47,872
|0.32
|123.99
|50,44,656
|1.22
|87.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|GAIL (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|GAIL (India) - Notice Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of GAIL (India) Limited Along With Annual Report For FY 2025-2
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|GAIL (India) - Notice Of The 42Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of GAIL (India) Limited Along With Annual Report For FY 2025-2
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|GAIL (India) - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|GAIL (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Source: Dion Global
GAIL (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200DL1984GOI018976 and registration number is 018976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of T ransport via pipeline. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138600.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6575.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GAIL (India) is ₹173.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GAIL (India) is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GAIL (India) is ₹113,749.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GAIL (India) are ₹176.30 and ₹172.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GAIL (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GAIL (India) is ₹186.80 and 52-week low of GAIL (India) is ₹134.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GAIL (India) has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, -0.57% for the past month, 3.31% over 3 months, 2.03% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 12.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GAIL (India) are 11.51 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global