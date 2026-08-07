Here's the live share price of Alembic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alembic
|-7.26
|-6.52
|-11.32
|-14.28
|-21.74
|1.13
|-5.83
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alembic has declined 21.74% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Alembic has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|90.34
|89.05
|10
|89.66
|89.36
|20
|89.5
|89.53
|50
|89.29
|89.51
|100
|87.77
|90.1
|200
|92.9
|93.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alembic remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 1.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Alembic - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Alembic - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Alembic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Alembic - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Alembic - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend On Equity Shares For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Alembic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100GJ1907PLC000033 and registration number is 000033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic is ₹84.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alembic is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alembic is ₹2,172.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alembic are ₹87.45 and ₹84.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic is ₹111.75 and 52-week low of Alembic is ₹70.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alembic has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, -21.74% over 1 year, 1.13% across 3 years, and -5.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alembic are 6.84 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global