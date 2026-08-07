What is the share price of Alembic? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic is ₹84.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Alembic? The Alembic is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alembic? The market cap of Alembic is ₹2,172.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alembic? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alembic are ₹87.45 and ₹84.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alembic? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic is ₹111.75 and 52-week low of Alembic is ₹70.64 as on .

How has the Alembic performed historically in terms of returns? The Alembic has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, -21.74% over 1 year, 1.13% across 3 years, and -5.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alembic? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alembic are 6.84 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global