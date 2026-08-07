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Alembic Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALEMBIC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Alembic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.60 Closed
-2.47₹ -2.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alembic Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.50₹87.45
₹84.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.64₹111.75
₹84.60
Open Price
₹87.45
Prev. Close
₹86.74
Volume
25,621

Source: Dion Global

Alembic Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alembic		-7.26-6.52-11.32-14.28-21.741.13-5.83
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alembic has declined 21.74% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Alembic has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Alembic Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alembic Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
590.3489.05
1089.6689.36
2089.589.53
5089.2989.51
10087.7790.1
20092.993.37

Source: Dion Global

Alembic Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alembic remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 1.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alembic Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTAlembic - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTAlembic - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Jul 11, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTAlembic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTAlembic - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 10, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTAlembic - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend On Equity Shares For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Alembic

Alembic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100GJ1907PLC000033 and registration number is 000033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirayu Amin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Udit Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rati Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayurdhvaj Jadeja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Girish Hirode
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malika Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Jain Parkash
    Director

FAQs on Alembic Share Price

What is the share price of Alembic?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic is ₹84.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alembic?

The Alembic is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alembic?

The market cap of Alembic is ₹2,172.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alembic?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alembic are ₹87.45 and ₹84.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alembic?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic is ₹111.75 and 52-week low of Alembic is ₹70.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alembic performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alembic has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -6.52% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, -21.74% over 1 year, 1.13% across 3 years, and -5.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alembic?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alembic are 6.84 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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