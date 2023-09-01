Follow Us

Alembic Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALEMBIC LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹80.95 Closed
-0.49-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alembic Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.25₹82.15
₹80.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.20₹87.60
₹80.95
Open Price
₹81.35
Prev. Close
₹81.35
Volume
3,49,765

Alembic Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.02
  • R283.03
  • R383.92
  • Pivot
    81.13
  • S180.12
  • S279.23
  • S378.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.980.69
  • 1066.5880.47
  • 2065.9780.15
  • 5070.0677.62
  • 10068.9874.19
  • 20077.3372.57

Alembic Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.44-1.8820.3332.7310.79-7.2158.55
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Alembic Ltd. Share Holdings

Alembic Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund1,00,00,0000.4182.8

Alembic Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Alembic Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:51 PM

About Alembic Ltd.

Alembic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26100GJ1907PLC000033 and registration number is 000033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirayu Amin
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Malika Amin
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Udit Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. C P Buch
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rati Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sameer Khera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Amin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alembic Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alembic Ltd.?

The market cap of Alembic Ltd. is ₹2,78.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alembic Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alembic Ltd. is 24.42 and PB ratio of Alembic Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alembic Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic Ltd. is ₹80.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alembic Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic Ltd. is ₹87.60 and 52-week low of Alembic Ltd. is ₹55.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

