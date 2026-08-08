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Vadilal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VADILAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vadilal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7,130.70 Closed
-2.85₹ -208.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vadilal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,105.60₹7,343.95
₹7,130.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,990.00₹7,470.00
₹7,130.70
Open Price
₹7,329.85
Prev. Close
₹7,339.65
Volume
1,386

Source: Dion Global

Vadilal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vadilal Industries has gained 42.12% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vadilal Industries has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Vadilal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vadilal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57,154.827,209.6
106,954.127,090.44
206,761.866,875.42
506,164.386,315.57
1005,347.385,789.9
2005,178.655,417.48

Source: Dion Global

Vadilal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vadilal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.26%, FII holding rose to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vadilal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTVadilal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 12, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTVadilal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTVadilal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTVadilal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27" May, 2026.
May 21, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTVadilal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Li

Source: Dion Global

About Vadilal Industries

Vadilal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1982PLC005169 and registration number is 005169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1109.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shivakumar Dega
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Janmajay V Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalini Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gaurav Marathe
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nagarajan Sivaramakrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vadilal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Vadilal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadilal Industries is ₹7,130.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vadilal Industries?

The Vadilal Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vadilal Industries?

The market cap of Vadilal Industries is ₹5,125.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vadilal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vadilal Industries are ₹7,343.95 and ₹7,105.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vadilal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadilal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadilal Industries is ₹7,470.00 and 52-week low of Vadilal Industries is ₹3,990.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vadilal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vadilal Industries has shown returns of -2.85% over the past day, 9.9% for the past month, 53.89% over 3 months, 42.12% over 1 year, 38.34% across 3 years, and 44.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vadilal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vadilal Industries are 32.04 and 6.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vadilal Industries News

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