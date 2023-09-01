Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vadilal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1982PLC005169 and registration number is 005169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is ₹1,891.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is 21.45 and PB ratio of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is 6.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadilal Industries Ltd. is ₹2,631.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadilal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is ₹3,294.65 and 52-week low of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is ₹1,798.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.