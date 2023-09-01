Follow Us

VADILAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,631.40 Closed
-1.64-43.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vadilal Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,610.00₹2,700.00
₹2,631.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,798.55₹3,294.65
₹2,631.40
Open Price
₹2,700.00
Prev. Close
₹2,675.35
Volume
7,606

Vadilal Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,681.8
  • R22,735.9
  • R32,771.8
  • Pivot
    2,645.9
  • S12,591.8
  • S22,555.9
  • S32,501.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,337.692,676.79
  • 102,427.82,700.48
  • 202,475.822,733.56
  • 502,494.392,724.85
  • 1002,276.542,640.09
  • 2001,801.382,501.76

Vadilal Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Vadilal Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Vadilal Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vadilal Industries Ltd.

Vadilal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1982PLC005169 and registration number is 005169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and preserving of fruit and vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay R Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Devanshu L Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh R Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kalpit R Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Deval D Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shaily Dedhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Preet Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vadilal Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vadilal Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is ₹1,891.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vadilal Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is 21.45 and PB ratio of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is 6.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vadilal Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadilal Industries Ltd. is ₹2,631.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vadilal Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadilal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is ₹3,294.65 and 52-week low of Vadilal Industries Ltd. is ₹1,798.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

