Here's the live share price of Vadilal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vadilal Industries has gained 42.12% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vadilal Industries has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,154.82
|7,209.6
|10
|6,954.12
|7,090.44
|20
|6,761.86
|6,875.42
|50
|6,164.38
|6,315.57
|100
|5,347.38
|5,789.9
|200
|5,178.65
|5,417.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vadilal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.26%, FII holding rose to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Vadilal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 12, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Vadilal Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Vadilal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Vadilal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27" May, 2026.
|May 21, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Vadilal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Li
Source: Dion Global
Vadilal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1982PLC005169 and registration number is 005169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1109.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadilal Industries is ₹7,130.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vadilal Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vadilal Industries is ₹5,125.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vadilal Industries are ₹7,343.95 and ₹7,105.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadilal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadilal Industries is ₹7,470.00 and 52-week low of Vadilal Industries is ₹3,990.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vadilal Industries has shown returns of -2.85% over the past day, 9.9% for the past month, 53.89% over 3 months, 42.12% over 1 year, 38.34% across 3 years, and 44.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vadilal Industries are 32.04 and 6.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global