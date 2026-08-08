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Venus Pipes & Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

VENUS PIPES & TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Nuclear Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Venus Pipes & Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,609.65 Closed
1.37₹ 21.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Venus Pipes & Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,593.25₹1,629.00
₹1,609.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹888.45₹1,870.00
₹1,609.65
Open Price
₹1,597.20
Prev. Close
₹1,587.85
Volume
1,264

Source: Dion Global

Venus Pipes & Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Venus Pipes & Tubes has gained 22.42% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Venus Pipes & Tubes has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Venus Pipes & Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Venus Pipes & Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,646.681,633.77
101,671.751,655.06
201,723.741,673.14
501,606.141,607.28
1001,397.081,486.84
2001,294.241,397.67

Source: Dion Global

Venus Pipes & Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Venus Pipes & Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.81%, FII holding fell to 2.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,00,0000.13103.83
3,22,7561.4455.85
98,6143.5417.07
27,0000.214.67
13,8520.952.4
6,4811.441.12
3,0661.420.53
3,0831.440.53
2,9161.450.5
2,5880.630.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Venus Pipes & Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTVenus Pipes & Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTVenus Pipes & Tubes - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026 Under Regulati
Jul 14, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTVenus Pipes & Tubes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTVenus Pipes & Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTVenus Pipes & Tubes - Reply To The Clarification Sought By The Stock Exchange With Reference To Price Movement Of The Securit

Source: Dion Global

About Venus Pipes & Tubes

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2015PLC082306 and registration number is 082306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1166.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Axaykumar Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Mahendrakumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Megharam Sagramji Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayantiram Motiram Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shyam Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailash Nath Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranay Ashok Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Komal Lokesh Khadaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Venus Pipes & Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Venus Pipes & Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venus Pipes & Tubes is ₹1,609.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Venus Pipes & Tubes?

The Venus Pipes & Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes?

The market cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes is ₹3,334.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Venus Pipes & Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Venus Pipes & Tubes are ₹1,629.00 and ₹1,593.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venus Pipes & Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venus Pipes & Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venus Pipes & Tubes is ₹1,870.00 and 52-week low of Venus Pipes & Tubes is ₹888.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Venus Pipes & Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Venus Pipes & Tubes has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, -12.75% for the past month, 13.4% over 3 months, 22.42% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and 35.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes are 32.70 and 4.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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