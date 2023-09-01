Follow Us

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Share Price

VENUS PIPES & TUBES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,535.25 Closed
0.7411.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,523.00₹1,551.00
₹1,535.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹396.60₹1,560.80
₹1,535.25
Open Price
₹1,538.00
Prev. Close
₹1,523.90
Volume
1,44,386

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,550.23
  • R21,564.62
  • R31,578.23
  • Pivot
    1,536.62
  • S11,522.23
  • S21,508.62
  • S31,494.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5714.621,512.94
  • 10684.721,485.92
  • 20632.761,428.12
  • 50519.31,300.79
  • 100433.471,156.92
  • 200226.87962.17

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund8,59,4380.31106.76

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2015PLC082306 and registration number is 082306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayantiram Motiram Choudhary
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arun Axaykumar Kothari
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhruv Mahendrakumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Megharam Sagramji Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kailash Nath Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranay Ashok Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Komal Lokesh Khadaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is ₹3,115.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is 59.35 and PB ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is 9.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,535.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,560.80 and 52-week low of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is ₹396.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

