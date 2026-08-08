Here's the live share price of Venus Pipes & Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Venus Pipes & Tubes has gained 22.42% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Venus Pipes & Tubes has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,646.68
|1,633.77
|10
|1,671.75
|1,655.06
|20
|1,723.74
|1,673.14
|50
|1,606.14
|1,607.28
|100
|1,397.08
|1,486.84
|200
|1,294.24
|1,397.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Venus Pipes & Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.81%, FII holding fell to 2.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,00,000
|0.13
|103.83
|3,22,756
|1.44
|55.85
|98,614
|3.54
|17.07
|27,000
|0.21
|4.67
|13,852
|0.95
|2.4
|6,481
|1.44
|1.12
|3,066
|1.42
|0.53
|3,083
|1.44
|0.53
|2,916
|1.45
|0.5
|2,588
|0.63
|0.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Venus Pipes & Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Venus Pipes & Tubes - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026 Under Regulati
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Venus Pipes & Tubes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Venus Pipes & Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Venus Pipes & Tubes - Reply To The Clarification Sought By The Stock Exchange With Reference To Price Movement Of The Securit
Source: Dion Global
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2015PLC082306 and registration number is 082306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1166.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venus Pipes & Tubes is ₹1,609.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venus Pipes & Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes is ₹3,334.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Venus Pipes & Tubes are ₹1,629.00 and ₹1,593.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venus Pipes & Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venus Pipes & Tubes is ₹1,870.00 and 52-week low of Venus Pipes & Tubes is ₹888.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venus Pipes & Tubes has shown returns of 1.37% over the past day, -12.75% for the past month, 13.4% over 3 months, 22.42% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and 35.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes are 32.70 and 4.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global