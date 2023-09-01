Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|8,59,438
|0.31
|106.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2015PLC082306 and registration number is 082306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is ₹3,115.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is 59.35 and PB ratio of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is 9.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,535.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,560.80 and 52-week low of Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. is ₹396.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.