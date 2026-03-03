Facebook Pixel Code
ESAF Small Finance Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESAF SMALL FINANCE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Banks
Theme
Small Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of ESAF Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.45 Closed
-2.04₹ -0.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ESAF Small Finance Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.05₹26.86
₹26.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.35₹36.13
₹26.45
Open Price
₹25.05
Prev. Close
₹27.00
Volume
50,741

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ESAF Small Finance Bank has declined 17.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.98%.

ESAF Small Finance Bank’s current P/E of -3.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ESAF Small Finance Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ESAF Small Finance Bank		-1.45-5.570.46-9.67-2.00-27.37-17.46
HDFC Bank		-3.18-7.03-11.86-7.553.662.962.14
ICICI Bank		-0.77-1.11-1.24-1.6413.9416.5116.81
Axis Bank		-1.201.147.8830.0336.1717.1412.71
Kotak Mahindra Bank		-3.41-0.64-3.755.347.935.661.69
IndusInd Bank		1.142.1511.2922.61-4.29-5.78-3.05
Federal Bank		-0.323.1714.1252.5564.1529.9727.33
Au Small Finance Bank		-4.90-3.000.4733.4170.9415.279.70
YES Bank		-3.07-5.35-9.87-0.8823.736.174.24
IDFC First Bank		1.16-15.39-10.891.7424.428.461.36
Karur Vysya Bank		-5.963.8926.7951.8189.5554.8944.34
Bandhan Bank		-1.5814.5820.987.9026.72-8.71-12.92
City Union Bank		-3.57-6.721.5140.4686.3125.128.95
RBL Bank		-3.772.842.6215.94102.0323.404.70
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		9.0916.3915.1616.7130.4332.6731.13
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-5.57-10.366.4132.9982.4228.0411.36
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		-3.0812.5525.5357.6165.0114.155.75
South Indian Bank		-1.343.332.3737.7271.0937.4234.37
Karnataka Bank		-0.324.17-4.4616.0322.0110.9424.04
Equitas Small Finance Bank		-5.35-7.85-1.7520.0310.32-6.594.47

Over the last one year, ESAF Small Finance Bank has declined 2.00% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (3.66%), ICICI Bank (13.94%), Axis Bank (36.17%). From a 5 year perspective, ESAF Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (2.14%) and ICICI Bank (16.81%).

ESAF Small Finance Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

ESAF Small Finance Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.1627.15
1027.6127.42
2028.0827.67
5027.4127.62
10027.4527.9
20029.2929.76

ESAF Small Finance Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ESAF Small Finance Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.29%, while DII stake decreased to 4.97%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ESAF Small Finance Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:54 PM ISTESAF Small Fin. Bank - Intimation On Grant Of Stock Options Under ESAF Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019
Feb 27, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTESAF Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 27, 2026, 11:18 PM ISTESAF Small Fin. Bank - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 27, 2026.
Feb 07, 2026, 8:49 PM ISTESAF Small Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2026, 1:04 AM ISTESAF Small Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

About ESAF Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990KL2016PLC045669 and registration number is 045669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3862.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 515.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ravimohan Periyakavil Ramakrishnan
    Non Exe. Ind. Part Time Chairman
  • Dr. Kadambelil Paul Thomas
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. George K John
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Joseph Vadakkekara Antony
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Biju Varkkey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Venkatraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Vijayalekshmi Vasudevan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Thomas Jacob Kalappila
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. John Samuel
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ajayan Mangalath Gopalakrishnan Nair
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Kolasseril Chandramohanan Ranjani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ESAF Small Finance Bank Share Price

What is the share price of ESAF Small Finance Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ESAF Small Finance Bank is ₹26.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ESAF Small Finance Bank?

The ESAF Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ESAF Small Finance Bank?

The market cap of ESAF Small Finance Bank is ₹1,363.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ESAF Small Finance Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ESAF Small Finance Bank are ₹26.86 and ₹25.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ESAF Small Finance Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ESAF Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ESAF Small Finance Bank is ₹36.13 and 52-week low of ESAF Small Finance Bank is ₹24.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ESAF Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The ESAF Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -5.77% for the past month, -1.82% over 3 months, -8.98% over 1 year, -27.37% across 3 years, and -17.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ESAF Small Finance Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ESAF Small Finance Bank are -3.66 and 0.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

ESAF Small Finance Bank News

