Here's the live share price of ESAF Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ESAF Small Finance Bank has declined 17.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.98%.

ESAF Small Finance Bank’s current P/E of -3.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.