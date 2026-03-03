Here's the live share price of ESAF Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ESAF Small Finance Bank has declined 17.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.98%.
ESAF Small Finance Bank’s current P/E of -3.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|-1.45
|-5.57
|0.46
|-9.67
|-2.00
|-27.37
|-17.46
|HDFC Bank
|-3.18
|-7.03
|-11.86
|-7.55
|3.66
|2.96
|2.14
|ICICI Bank
|-0.77
|-1.11
|-1.24
|-1.64
|13.94
|16.51
|16.81
|Axis Bank
|-1.20
|1.14
|7.88
|30.03
|36.17
|17.14
|12.71
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|-3.41
|-0.64
|-3.75
|5.34
|7.93
|5.66
|1.69
|IndusInd Bank
|1.14
|2.15
|11.29
|22.61
|-4.29
|-5.78
|-3.05
|Federal Bank
|-0.32
|3.17
|14.12
|52.55
|64.15
|29.97
|27.33
|Au Small Finance Bank
|-4.90
|-3.00
|0.47
|33.41
|70.94
|15.27
|9.70
|YES Bank
|-3.07
|-5.35
|-9.87
|-0.88
|23.73
|6.17
|4.24
|IDFC First Bank
|1.16
|-15.39
|-10.89
|1.74
|24.42
|8.46
|1.36
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-5.96
|3.89
|26.79
|51.81
|89.55
|54.89
|44.34
|Bandhan Bank
|-1.58
|14.58
|20.98
|7.90
|26.72
|-8.71
|-12.92
|City Union Bank
|-3.57
|-6.72
|1.51
|40.46
|86.31
|25.12
|8.95
|RBL Bank
|-3.77
|2.84
|2.62
|15.94
|102.03
|23.40
|4.70
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|9.09
|16.39
|15.16
|16.71
|30.43
|32.67
|31.13
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-5.57
|-10.36
|6.41
|32.99
|82.42
|28.04
|11.36
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|-3.08
|12.55
|25.53
|57.61
|65.01
|14.15
|5.75
|South Indian Bank
|-1.34
|3.33
|2.37
|37.72
|71.09
|37.42
|34.37
|Karnataka Bank
|-0.32
|4.17
|-4.46
|16.03
|22.01
|10.94
|24.04
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|-5.35
|-7.85
|-1.75
|20.03
|10.32
|-6.59
|4.47
Over the last one year, ESAF Small Finance Bank has declined 2.00% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (3.66%), ICICI Bank (13.94%), Axis Bank (36.17%). From a 5 year perspective, ESAF Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (2.14%) and ICICI Bank (16.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.16
|27.15
|10
|27.61
|27.42
|20
|28.08
|27.67
|50
|27.41
|27.62
|100
|27.45
|27.9
|200
|29.29
|29.76
In the latest quarter, ESAF Small Finance Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.29%, while DII stake decreased to 4.97%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
|ESAF Small Fin. Bank - Intimation On Grant Of Stock Options Under ESAF Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|ESAF Small Fin. Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
|ESAF Small Fin. Bank - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 27, 2026.
|Feb 07, 2026, 8:49 PM IST
|ESAF Small Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 1:04 AM IST
|ESAF Small Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990KL2016PLC045669 and registration number is 045669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3862.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 515.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ESAF Small Finance Bank is ₹26.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ESAF Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ESAF Small Finance Bank is ₹1,363.83 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ESAF Small Finance Bank are ₹26.86 and ₹25.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ESAF Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ESAF Small Finance Bank is ₹36.13 and 52-week low of ESAF Small Finance Bank is ₹24.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ESAF Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, -5.77% for the past month, -1.82% over 3 months, -8.98% over 1 year, -27.37% across 3 years, and -17.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ESAF Small Finance Bank are -3.66 and 0.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.