Here's the live share price of Panama Petrochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panama Petrochem
|11.05
|16.37
|69.53
|64.90
|45.81
|19.85
|11.11
|Castrol India
|3.59
|4.24
|3.42
|1.53
|-10.66
|8.02
|6.42
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|11.01
|10.81
|18.05
|1.91
|2.27
|26.28
|13.31
|Savita Oil Technologies
|25.89
|35.35
|79.76
|111.14
|76.98
|34.10
|16.48
|Veedol Corporation
|6.80
|1.64
|1.61
|1.41
|-8.90
|9.14
|-9.55
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|8.19
|25.88
|58.60
|55.10
|51.94
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GP Petroleums
|12.56
|41.93
|58.91
|70.17
|37.05
|7.51
|-2.11
|Maximus International
|0.07
|5.74
|39.72
|41.99
|16.47
|-5.06
|6.75
|Continental Petroleums
|-6.55
|-4.55
|-24.97
|-15.59
|-37.57
|11.86
|11.91
|Olympic Oil Industries
|0
|-1.41
|12.67
|-16.83
|-20.19
|8.70
|-15.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panama Petrochem has gained 45.81% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Panama Petrochem has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|449.8
|457.01
|10
|465.22
|456.41
|20
|445.54
|448.92
|50
|409.2
|414.58
|100
|342.99
|374.39
|200
|314.97
|345.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panama Petrochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.67%, FII holding rose to 11.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Panama Petrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Panama Petrochem - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Newspaper Publication
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Panama Petrochem - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Panama Petrochem - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Panama Petrochem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Panama Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1982PLC005062 and registration number is 005062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1961.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panama Petrochem is ₹504.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panama Petrochem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panama Petrochem is ₹3,050.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panama Petrochem are ₹508.55 and ₹484.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panama Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panama Petrochem is ₹519.15 and 52-week low of Panama Petrochem is ₹229.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panama Petrochem has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 16.37% for the past month, 69.53% over 3 months, 45.81% over 1 year, 19.85% across 3 years, and 11.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panama Petrochem are 14.36 and 2.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global