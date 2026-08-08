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Panama Petrochem Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANAMA PETROCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Panama Petrochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹504.35 Closed
1.77₹ 8.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panama Petrochem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹484.25₹508.55
₹504.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹229.00₹519.15
₹504.35
Open Price
₹495.05
Prev. Close
₹495.60
Volume
20,495

Source: Dion Global

Panama Petrochem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panama Petrochem		11.0516.3769.5364.9045.8119.8511.11
Castrol India		3.594.243.421.53-10.668.026.42
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		11.0110.8118.051.912.2726.2813.31
Savita Oil Technologies		25.8935.3579.76111.1476.9834.1016.48
Veedol Corporation		6.801.641.611.41-8.909.14-9.55
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		8.1925.8858.6055.1051.94-7.00-4.26
GP Petroleums		12.5641.9358.9170.1737.057.51-2.11
Maximus International		0.075.7439.7241.9916.47-5.066.75
Continental Petroleums		-6.55-4.55-24.97-15.59-37.5711.8611.91
Olympic Oil Industries		0-1.4112.67-16.83-20.198.70-15.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panama Petrochem has gained 45.81% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Panama Petrochem has outperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).

Panama Petrochem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panama Petrochem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5449.8457.01
10465.22456.41
20445.54448.92
50409.2414.58
100342.99374.39
200314.97345.58

Source: Dion Global

Panama Petrochem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panama Petrochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.67%, FII holding rose to 11.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panama Petrochem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTPanama Petrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results
Jul 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTPanama Petrochem - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Newspaper Publication
Jul 28, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTPanama Petrochem - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Jul 28, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTPanama Petrochem - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 28, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTPanama Petrochem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Panama Petrochem

Panama Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1982PLC005062 and registration number is 005062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of liquid and gaseous fuels, illuminating oils, lubricating oils or greases or other products from crude petroleum or bituminous minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1961.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arif A Rayani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Samir A Rayani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hussein V Rayani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Amirali E Rayani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Almas Nanda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Mukhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumar Raju Nandimandalam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Panama Petrochem Share Price

What is the share price of Panama Petrochem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panama Petrochem is ₹504.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panama Petrochem?

The Panama Petrochem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panama Petrochem?

The market cap of Panama Petrochem is ₹3,050.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panama Petrochem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panama Petrochem are ₹508.55 and ₹484.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panama Petrochem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panama Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panama Petrochem is ₹519.15 and 52-week low of Panama Petrochem is ₹229.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panama Petrochem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panama Petrochem has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 16.37% for the past month, 69.53% over 3 months, 45.81% over 1 year, 19.85% across 3 years, and 11.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panama Petrochem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panama Petrochem are 14.36 and 2.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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