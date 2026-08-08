What is the share price of Panama Petrochem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panama Petrochem is ₹504.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Panama Petrochem? The Panama Petrochem is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panama Petrochem? The market cap of Panama Petrochem is ₹3,050.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panama Petrochem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panama Petrochem are ₹508.55 and ₹484.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panama Petrochem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panama Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panama Petrochem is ₹519.15 and 52-week low of Panama Petrochem is ₹229.00 as on .

How has the Panama Petrochem performed historically in terms of returns? The Panama Petrochem has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 16.37% for the past month, 69.53% over 3 months, 45.81% over 1 year, 19.85% across 3 years, and 11.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panama Petrochem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panama Petrochem are 14.36 and 2.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global