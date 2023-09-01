Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Panama Petrochem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PANAMA PETROCHEM LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹325.00 Closed
-0.29-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panama Petrochem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹322.20₹329.10
₹325.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹268.00₹425.00
₹325.00
Open Price
₹326.90
Prev. Close
₹325.95
Volume
1,43,208

Panama Petrochem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1328.67
  • R2332.33
  • R3335.57
  • Pivot
    325.43
  • S1321.77
  • S2318.53
  • S3314.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5284.21321.81
  • 10281.24312.08
  • 20285.46303.91
  • 50301.92298.86
  • 100291.07299.81
  • 200286.54301.75

Panama Petrochem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Panama Petrochem Ltd. Share Holdings

Panama Petrochem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panama Petrochem Ltd.

Panama Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1982PLC005062 and registration number is 005062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1539.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amirali E Rayani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Amin A Rayani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Hussein V Rayani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir A Rayani
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nargis Mirza Kabani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madan Mohan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Raju Nandimandalam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Panama Petrochem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panama Petrochem Ltd.?

The market cap of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is ₹1,966.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panama Petrochem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is 12.49 and PB ratio of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is 2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panama Petrochem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panama Petrochem Ltd. is ₹325.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panama Petrochem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panama Petrochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is ₹268.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data