Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.50
|13.01
|16.07
|5.85
|-1.17
|523.11
|133.69
|-1.11
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|5.04
|10.34
|-8.33
|-4.16
|-8.98
|464.13
|330.21
|7.00
|2.84
|-4.68
|-8.85
|-41.26
|-6.31
|44.82
|1.13
|8.52
|0.01
|1.65
|-20.12
|-10.95
|-10.95
|-5.57
|-9.36
|9.49
|13.45
|7.55
|27.96
|27.96
|-0.88
|4.80
|-9.81
|48.71
|31.71
|90.95
|90.95
|22.45
|67.68
|86.40
|164.42
|134.45
|353.00
|83.55
|-0.71
|-1.66
|8.40
|11.52
|-18.38
|57.52
|108.94
|8.97
|8.84
|3.70
|24.68
|-15.86
|114.60
|206.80
|11.67
|9.32
|10.57
|33.34
|13.60
|159.84
|558.70
|-1.34
|3.64
|3.79
|-10.09
|-30.34
|-25.74
|-25.74
|12.01
|6.36
|6.25
|37.23
|1.37
|929.90
|529.04
|-2.05
|16.94
|26.28
|33.14
|100.59
|114.00
|114.00
|3.54
|11.09
|26.16
|24.11
|-1.25
|228.04
|48.32
|-0.58
|4.39
|4.79
|16.28
|-1.59
|366.56
|329.03
|5.03
|3.79
|5.19
|4.39
|-32.26
|-52.18
|-52.18
|2.72
|14.83
|26.68
|68.67
|16.99
|61.15
|61.15
|7.49
|6.11
|42.48
|42.45
|-8.69
|14.89
|14.89
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panama Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209GJ1982PLC005062 and registration number is 005062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1539.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is ₹1,966.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is 12.49 and PB ratio of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is 2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panama Petrochem Ltd. is ₹325.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panama Petrochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of Panama Petrochem Ltd. is ₹268.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.