Go Digit General Insurance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
Insurance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth

Here's the live share price of Go Digit General Insurance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹332.50 Closed
-0.75₹ -2.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Go Digit General Insurance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹320.90₹334.90
₹332.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹264.80₹380.70
₹332.50
Open Price
₹320.90
Prev. Close
₹335.00
Volume
5,205

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Go Digit General Insurance has gained 1.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.78%.

Go Digit General Insurance’s current P/E of 60.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Go Digit General Insurance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Go Digit General Insurance		-1.512.53-3.72-6.2113.872.841.69
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		-0.431.83-3.863.8313.8920.664.82
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		1.69-1.38-1.792.5726.66-6.29-12.55
The New India Assurance Company		-4.21-2.78-13.16-28.380.2811.14-1.44
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		-3.04-5.59-0.79-11.404.410.130.08

Over the last one year, Go Digit General Insurance has gained 13.87% compared to peers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (13.89%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (26.66%), The New India Assurance Company (0.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Go Digit General Insurance has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (4.82%) and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (-12.55%).

Go Digit General Insurance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Go Digit General Insurance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5338.14337.55
10334.69334.95
20326.8331.73
50332.56333.42
100343.16338.06
200345.48339.7

Go Digit General Insurance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Go Digit General Insurance saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.03%, while DII stake increased to 14.34%, FII holding fell to 8.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Go Digit General Insurance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,55,28,8171.19503.99
1,16,06,6831.44376.69
87,44,0261.61283.79
43,84,6951.58142.31
32,04,9280.69104.02
31,89,5001.16103.52
30,29,1151.8598.31
25,80,6261.5683.75
24,20,666278.56
23,39,1660.7575.92

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Go Digit General Insurance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 11:36 PM ISTGo Digit General Ins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 07, 2026, 4:33 AM ISTGo Digit General Ins - Intimation Of GST Search
Feb 06, 2026, 1:12 AM ISTGo Digit General Ins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 30, 2026, 1:02 AM ISTGo Digit General Ins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 23, 2026, 3:13 AM ISTGo Digit General Ins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Go Digit General Insurance

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U66010PN2016PLC167410 and registration number is 167410. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9370.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 923.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kamesh Goyal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Jasleen Kohli
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Vandana Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Christof Mascher
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahender Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Kant Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Go Digit General Insurance Share Price

What is the share price of Go Digit General Insurance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Go Digit General Insurance is ₹332.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Go Digit General Insurance?

The Go Digit General Insurance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Go Digit General Insurance?

The market cap of Go Digit General Insurance is ₹30,664.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Go Digit General Insurance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Go Digit General Insurance are ₹334.90 and ₹320.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Go Digit General Insurance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Go Digit General Insurance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Go Digit General Insurance is ₹380.70 and 52-week low of Go Digit General Insurance is ₹264.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Go Digit General Insurance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Go Digit General Insurance has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -7.08% over 3 months, 8.78% over 1 year, 2.84% across 3 years, and 1.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Go Digit General Insurance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Go Digit General Insurance are 60.07 and 6.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Go Digit General Insurance News

