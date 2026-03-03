Here's the live share price of Go Digit General Insurance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Go Digit General Insurance has gained 1.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.78%.
Go Digit General Insurance’s current P/E of 60.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Go Digit General Insurance
|-1.51
|2.53
|-3.72
|-6.21
|13.87
|2.84
|1.69
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|-0.43
|1.83
|-3.86
|3.83
|13.89
|20.66
|4.82
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|1.69
|-1.38
|-1.79
|2.57
|26.66
|-6.29
|-12.55
|The New India Assurance Company
|-4.21
|-2.78
|-13.16
|-28.38
|0.28
|11.14
|-1.44
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|-3.04
|-5.59
|-0.79
|-11.40
|4.41
|0.13
|0.08
Over the last one year, Go Digit General Insurance has gained 13.87% compared to peers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (13.89%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (26.66%), The New India Assurance Company (0.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Go Digit General Insurance has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (4.82%) and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (-12.55%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|338.14
|337.55
|10
|334.69
|334.95
|20
|326.8
|331.73
|50
|332.56
|333.42
|100
|343.16
|338.06
|200
|345.48
|339.7
In the latest quarter, Go Digit General Insurance saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.03%, while DII stake increased to 14.34%, FII holding fell to 8.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,55,28,817
|1.19
|503.99
|1,16,06,683
|1.44
|376.69
|87,44,026
|1.61
|283.79
|43,84,695
|1.58
|142.31
|32,04,928
|0.69
|104.02
|31,89,500
|1.16
|103.52
|30,29,115
|1.85
|98.31
|25,80,626
|1.56
|83.75
|24,20,666
|2
|78.56
|23,39,166
|0.75
|75.92
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
|Go Digit General Ins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 07, 2026, 4:33 AM IST
|Go Digit General Ins - Intimation Of GST Search
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:12 AM IST
|Go Digit General Ins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 30, 2026, 1:02 AM IST
|Go Digit General Ins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 23, 2026, 3:13 AM IST
|Go Digit General Ins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U66010PN2016PLC167410 and registration number is 167410. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9370.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 923.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Go Digit General Insurance is ₹332.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Go Digit General Insurance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Go Digit General Insurance is ₹30,664.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Go Digit General Insurance are ₹334.90 and ₹320.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Go Digit General Insurance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Go Digit General Insurance is ₹380.70 and 52-week low of Go Digit General Insurance is ₹264.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Go Digit General Insurance has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -7.08% over 3 months, 8.78% over 1 year, 2.84% across 3 years, and 1.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Go Digit General Insurance are 60.07 and 6.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.