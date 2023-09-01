Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Multicap Fund
|35,00,000
|2.49
|321.55
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|17,57,281
|1.07
|161.44
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|10,82,102
|1.09
|99.41
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|6,50,000
|3.96
|59.72
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|5,77,345
|2.18
|53.04
|SBI Equity Savings Fund
|3,65,000
|1.37
|33.53
|Axis Multicap Fund
|3,13,306
|0.66
|28.78
|Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
|2,96,624
|1.46
|27.25
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|2,90,761
|0.44
|26.71
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|2,50,700
|2.14
|23.03
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899PB1995PLC033417 and registration number is 033417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bakery products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 923.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹6,122.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is 63.88 and PB ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is 12.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹1,41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹1,134.95 and 52-week low of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹339.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.