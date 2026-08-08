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Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Share Price

NSE
BSE

MRS. BECTORS FOOD SPECIALITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹224.65 Closed
6.77₹ 14.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.55₹228.50
₹224.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.95₹318.18
₹224.65
Open Price
₹210.65
Prev. Close
₹210.40
Volume
4,24,453

Source: Dion Global

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities has declined 25.73% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5211.46210.98
10209.34208.23
20193.61201.43
50184.97193.06
100187.41195.81
200214.51212.53

Source: Dion Global

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.96%, FII holding fell to 8.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,01,10,5900.62181.35
78,02,7570.59139.96
67,11,9100.84120.39
47,68,8780.6185.54
40,49,8950.5472.64
39,47,6061.0770.81
39,31,9400.2870.53
35,26,3150.7163.25
25,78,2351.7846.25
25,23,3700.7945.26

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTMrs. Bectors Food Sp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTMrs. Bectors Food Sp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTMrs. Bectors Food Sp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTMrs. Bectors Food Sp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTMrs. Bectors Food Sp - Un- Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899PB1995PLC033417 and registration number is 033417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bakery products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1899.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Goel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anoop Bector
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ishaan Bector
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suvir Bector
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Dewan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Luthra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sindwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Share Price

What is the share price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹224.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities?

The Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities?

The market cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹6,896.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are ₹228.50 and ₹210.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹318.18 and 52-week low of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹164.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities has shown returns of 6.77% over the past day, 29.67% for the past month, 10.04% over 3 months, -25.73% over 1 year, 5.97% across 3 years, and 21.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are 48.95 and 5.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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