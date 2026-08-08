What is the share price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹224.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities? The Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities? The market cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹6,896.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are ₹228.50 and ₹210.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹318.18 and 52-week low of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹164.95 as on .

How has the Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities performed historically in terms of returns? The Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities has shown returns of 6.77% over the past day, 29.67% for the past month, 10.04% over 3 months, -25.73% over 1 year, 5.97% across 3 years, and 21.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are 48.95 and 5.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global