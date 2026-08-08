Here's the live share price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities has declined 25.73% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|211.46
|210.98
|10
|209.34
|208.23
|20
|193.61
|201.43
|50
|184.97
|193.06
|100
|187.41
|195.81
|200
|214.51
|212.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.96%, FII holding fell to 8.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,01,10,590
|0.62
|181.35
|78,02,757
|0.59
|139.96
|67,11,910
|0.84
|120.39
|47,68,878
|0.61
|85.54
|40,49,895
|0.54
|72.64
|39,47,606
|1.07
|70.81
|39,31,940
|0.28
|70.53
|35,26,315
|0.71
|63.25
|25,78,235
|1.78
|46.25
|25,23,370
|0.79
|45.26
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Mrs. Bectors Food Sp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Mrs. Bectors Food Sp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Mrs. Bectors Food Sp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Mrs. Bectors Food Sp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Mrs. Bectors Food Sp - Un- Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899PB1995PLC033417 and registration number is 033417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bakery products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1899.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹224.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹6,896.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are ₹228.50 and ₹210.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹318.18 and 52-week low of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is ₹164.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities has shown returns of 6.77% over the past day, 29.67% for the past month, 10.04% over 3 months, -25.73% over 1 year, 5.97% across 3 years, and 21.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities are 48.95 and 5.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global