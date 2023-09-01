What is the Market Cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.? The market cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹6,122.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is 63.88 and PB ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is 12.01 as on .

What is the share price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹1,41.00 as on .