Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MRS. BECTORS FOOD SPECIALITIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,041.00 Closed
-3.01-32.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,029.05₹1,078.70
₹1,041.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹339.90₹1,134.95
₹1,041.00
Open Price
₹1,073.30
Prev. Close
₹1,073.30
Volume
2,26,876

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,070.98
  • R21,099.67
  • R31,120.63
  • Pivot
    1,050.02
  • S11,021.33
  • S21,000.37
  • S3971.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5392.771,054.89
  • 10386.551,049.7
  • 20375.381,021.75
  • 50367.14933.17
  • 100330.13825.13
  • 200327.6691.38

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. Share Holdings

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Multicap Fund35,00,0002.49321.55
Axis Small Cap Fund17,57,2811.07161.44
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund10,82,1021.0999.41
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund6,50,0003.9659.72
Invesco India Smallcap Fund5,77,3452.1853.04
SBI Equity Savings Fund3,65,0001.3733.53
Axis Multicap Fund3,13,3060.6628.78
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund2,96,6241.4627.25
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund2,90,7610.4426.71
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund2,50,7002.1423.03
View All Mutual Funds

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet on 29th August, 2023 and 1st September, 2023
    24-Aug, 2023 | 02:56 PM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:50 AM

About Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899PB1995PLC033417 and registration number is 033417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bakery products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 923.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Agarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anoop Bector
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ishaan Bector
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suvir Bector
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Goel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Pooja Luthra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Dewan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.?

The market cap of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹6,122.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is 63.88 and PB ratio of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is 12.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹1,41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹1,134.95 and 52-week low of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. is ₹339.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data