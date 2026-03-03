Facebook Pixel Code
OneSource Specialty Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONESOURCE SPECIALTY PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of OneSource Specialty Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,290.00 Closed
-4.14₹ -55.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
OneSource Specialty Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,270.95₹1,329.70
₹1,290.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,075.00₹2,249.65
₹1,290.00
Open Price
₹1,322.40
Prev. Close
₹1,345.75
Volume
14,368

Over the last 5 years, the share price of OneSource Specialty Pharma has declined 5.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.30%.

OneSource Specialty Pharma’s current P/E of 735.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
OneSource Specialty Pharma		-2.529.50-21.75-32.09-2.74-8.83-5.40
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, OneSource Specialty Pharma has declined 2.74% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, OneSource Specialty Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

OneSource Specialty Pharma Financials

OneSource Specialty Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,305.571,319.77
101,285.861,299.6
201,234.261,302.65
501,481.661,416.9
1001,614.511,542.25
2001,758.021,620.46

OneSource Specialty Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, OneSource Specialty Pharma saw a rise in promoter holding to 29.94%, while DII stake increased to 18.80%, FII holding fell to 19.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,96,3792.45357.92
10,18,3600.48121.64
9,26,0372.64110.62
6,49,6720.6177.6
5,12,7522.3261.25
4,85,9520.2458.05
4,40,4040.8452.61
3,96,0740.2547.31
3,31,9042.7439.65
3,11,9080.437.26

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

OneSource Specialty Pharma Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 10:10 PM ISTOneSource Specialty - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of No Objection/ No Adverse Observation Letter From The National Stock Exc
Feb 12, 2026, 10:08 PM ISTOneSource Specialty - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
Feb 11, 2026, 1:51 PM ISTOneSource Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 05, 2026, 1:11 AM ISTOneSource Specialty - Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Disclosure Under Regulation 29
Jan 31, 2026, 3:13 AM ISTOneSource Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About OneSource Specialty Pharma

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2007PLC432497 and registration number is 432497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1299.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Pillai
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Debarati Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Colin Michael Bond
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Karwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Claudio Albrecht
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rashmi H Barbhaiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on OneSource Specialty Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of OneSource Specialty Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OneSource Specialty Pharma is ₹1,290.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is OneSource Specialty Pharma?

The OneSource Specialty Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of OneSource Specialty Pharma?

The market cap of OneSource Specialty Pharma is ₹14,786.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of OneSource Specialty Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of OneSource Specialty Pharma are ₹1,329.70 and ₹1,270.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of OneSource Specialty Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OneSource Specialty Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OneSource Specialty Pharma is ₹2,249.65 and 52-week low of OneSource Specialty Pharma is ₹1,075.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the OneSource Specialty Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The OneSource Specialty Pharma has shown returns of -4.14% over the past day, 12.24% for the past month, -16.18% over 3 months, 4.3% over 1 year, -8.83% across 3 years, and -5.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of OneSource Specialty Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OneSource Specialty Pharma are 735.59 and 2.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

OneSource Specialty Pharma News

