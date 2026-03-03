Here's the live share price of OneSource Specialty Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of OneSource Specialty Pharma has declined 5.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.30%.
OneSource Specialty Pharma’s current P/E of 735.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|OneSource Specialty Pharma
|-2.52
|9.50
|-21.75
|-32.09
|-2.74
|-8.83
|-5.40
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, OneSource Specialty Pharma has declined 2.74% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, OneSource Specialty Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,305.57
|1,319.77
|10
|1,285.86
|1,299.6
|20
|1,234.26
|1,302.65
|50
|1,481.66
|1,416.9
|100
|1,614.51
|1,542.25
|200
|1,758.02
|1,620.46
In the latest quarter, OneSource Specialty Pharma saw a rise in promoter holding to 29.94%, while DII stake increased to 18.80%, FII holding fell to 19.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,96,379
|2.45
|357.92
|10,18,360
|0.48
|121.64
|9,26,037
|2.64
|110.62
|6,49,672
|0.61
|77.6
|5,12,752
|2.32
|61.25
|4,85,952
|0.24
|58.05
|4,40,404
|0.84
|52.61
|3,96,074
|0.25
|47.31
|3,31,904
|2.74
|39.65
|3,11,908
|0.4
|37.26
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
|OneSource Specialty - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of No Objection/ No Adverse Observation Letter From The National Stock Exc
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
|OneSource Specialty - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
|Feb 11, 2026, 1:51 PM IST
|OneSource Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 05, 2026, 1:11 AM IST
|OneSource Specialty - Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Disclosure Under Regulation 29
|Jan 31, 2026, 3:13 AM IST
|OneSource Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2007PLC432497 and registration number is 432497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1299.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for OneSource Specialty Pharma is ₹1,290.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The OneSource Specialty Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of OneSource Specialty Pharma is ₹14,786.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of OneSource Specialty Pharma are ₹1,329.70 and ₹1,270.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which OneSource Specialty Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of OneSource Specialty Pharma is ₹2,249.65 and 52-week low of OneSource Specialty Pharma is ₹1,075.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The OneSource Specialty Pharma has shown returns of -4.14% over the past day, 12.24% for the past month, -16.18% over 3 months, 4.3% over 1 year, -8.83% across 3 years, and -5.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of OneSource Specialty Pharma are 735.59 and 2.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.