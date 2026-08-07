Here's the live share price of HEG along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HEG
|2.49
|26.77
|13.31
|23.52
|29.65
|23.82
|7.64
|Graphite India
|7.98
|17.33
|-2.64
|11.15
|33.53
|15.18
|0.12
|De Nora India
|-3.01
|-3.78
|16.47
|45.90
|4.76
|-19.43
|20.64
|Panasonic Carbon India Co.
|0.91
|-0.28
|-4.69
|-9.90
|-3.20
|3.63
|-3.85
|Rasi Electrodes
|1.66
|-3.32
|-12.26
|-12.82
|-33.33
|-12.18
|14.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HEG has gained 29.65% compared to peers like Graphite India (33.53%), De Nora India (4.76%), Panasonic Carbon India Co. (-3.20%). From a 5 year perspective, HEG has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (0.12%) and De Nora India (20.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|661.01
|671.9
|10
|642.83
|655.6
|20
|603.15
|627.4
|50
|565.86
|593.31
|100
|570.57
|577.65
|200
|558.52
|558.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HEG remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.27%, FII holding fell to 8.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,00,410
|0.22
|62.03
|6,00,000
|1.19
|31
|5,80,000
|2.13
|29.97
|4,04,000
|1.23
|20.87
|4,00,000
|0.8
|20.67
|1,50,840
|0.93
|7.79
|72,131
|0.24
|3.73
|13,500
|1.07
|0.7
|5,300
|0.84
|0.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|HEG - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|HEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|HEG - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares For The Month Of July, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:30 AM IST IST
|HEG - Assignment / Review Of ESG Rating By CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics Limited (ISIN: INE545A01024)
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|HEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
HEG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109MP1972PLC008290 and registration number is 008290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of graphite products other than electrical articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2568.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG is ₹673.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HEG is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HEG is ₹13,003.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HEG are ₹690.95 and ₹670.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEG is ₹697.90 and 52-week low of HEG is ₹459.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HEG has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 26.05% for the past month, 12.66% over 3 months, 28.91% over 1 year, 23.58% across 3 years, and 7.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HEG are 36.24 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global