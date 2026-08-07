What is the share price of HEG? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG is ₹673.85 as on .

What kind of stock is HEG? The HEG is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HEG? The market cap of HEG is ₹13,003.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HEG? Today’s highest and lowest price of HEG are ₹690.95 and ₹670.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HEG? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEG is ₹697.90 and 52-week low of HEG is ₹459.85 as on .

How has the HEG performed historically in terms of returns? The HEG has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 26.05% for the past month, 12.66% over 3 months, 28.91% over 1 year, 23.58% across 3 years, and 7.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HEG? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HEG are 36.24 and 2.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global