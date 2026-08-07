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HEG Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of HEG along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹673.85 Closed
-1.68₹ -11.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HEG Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹670.00₹690.95
₹673.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹459.85₹697.90
₹673.85
Open Price
₹690.95
Prev. Close
₹685.35
Volume
52,605

Source: Dion Global

HEG Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HEG		2.4926.7713.3123.5229.6523.827.64
Graphite India		7.9817.33-2.6411.1533.5315.180.12
De Nora India		-3.01-3.7816.4745.904.76-19.4320.64
Panasonic Carbon India Co.		0.91-0.28-4.69-9.90-3.203.63-3.85
Rasi Electrodes		1.66-3.32-12.26-12.82-33.33-12.1814.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HEG has gained 29.65% compared to peers like Graphite India (33.53%), De Nora India (4.76%), Panasonic Carbon India Co. (-3.20%). From a 5 year perspective, HEG has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (0.12%) and De Nora India (20.64%).

HEG Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HEG Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5661.01671.9
10642.83655.6
20603.15627.4
50565.86593.31
100570.57577.65
200558.52558.59

Source: Dion Global

HEG Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HEG remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.27%, FII holding fell to 8.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HEG Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,00,4100.2262.03
6,00,0001.1931
5,80,0002.1329.97
4,04,0001.2320.87
4,00,0000.820.67
1,50,8400.937.79
72,1310.243.73
13,5001.070.7
5,3000.840.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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HEG Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTHEG - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTHEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTHEG - Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares For The Month Of July, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 04:30 AM IST ISTHEG - Assignment / Review Of ESG Rating By CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics Limited (ISIN: INE545A01024)
Aug 04, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTHEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About HEG

HEG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109MP1972PLC008290 and registration number is 008290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of graphite products other than electrical articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2568.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L N Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Gulati
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Kamal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayant Davar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ramni Nirula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Dasgupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on HEG Share Price

What is the share price of HEG?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG is ₹673.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HEG?

The HEG is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HEG?

The market cap of HEG is ₹13,003.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HEG?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HEG are ₹690.95 and ₹670.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HEG?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEG is ₹697.90 and 52-week low of HEG is ₹459.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HEG performed historically in terms of returns?

The HEG has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 26.05% for the past month, 12.66% over 3 months, 28.91% over 1 year, 23.58% across 3 years, and 7.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HEG?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HEG are 36.24 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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