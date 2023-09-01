Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

HEG Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEG LTD.

Sector : Electrodes - Graphite | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,745.25 Closed
-0.36-6.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HEG Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,737.05₹1,778.80
₹1,745.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹918.00₹1,844.00
₹1,745.25
Open Price
₹1,751.55
Prev. Close
₹1,751.55
Volume
1,45,704

HEG Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,771.38
  • R21,795.97
  • R31,813.13
  • Pivot
    1,754.22
  • S11,729.63
  • S21,712.47
  • S31,687.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,092.621,751.69
  • 101,093.431,749.28
  • 201,087.931,735.3
  • 501,178.821,646.89
  • 1001,128.161,498.93
  • 2001,243.771,360.74

HEG Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.27-3.7246.4980.3236.82113.38-59.15
3.719.9441.5660.6615.90154.35-52.98

HEG Ltd. Share Holdings

HEG Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund7,52,3122135.62
Quant Flexi Cap Fund2,30,0002.3341.46
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund78,0001.6714.06
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan78,0001.6714.06
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund37,0001.56.67
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund24,3961.694.4
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund21,0000.963.79
Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund10,0451.521.81
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9,0040.271.62
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,8420.271.05
View All Mutual Funds

HEG Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HEG Ltd.

HEG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109MP1972PLC008290 and registration number is 008290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2201.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L N Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Gulati
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Kamal Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand Mehta
    Director
  • Mrs. Ramni Nirula
    Director
  • Mr. Jayant Davar
    Director

FAQs on HEG Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HEG Ltd.?

The market cap of HEG Ltd. is ₹6,760.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HEG Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HEG Ltd. is 12.7 and PB ratio of HEG Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HEG Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG Ltd. is ₹1,745.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HEG Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEG Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEG Ltd. is ₹1,844.00 and 52-week low of HEG Ltd. is ₹918.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data