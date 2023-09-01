Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|7,52,312
|2
|135.62
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|2,30,000
|2.33
|41.46
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund
|78,000
|1.67
|14.06
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan
|78,000
|1.67
|14.06
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|37,000
|1.5
|6.67
|Bank of India Multi Cap Fund
|24,396
|1.69
|4.4
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|21,000
|0.96
|3.79
|Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund
|10,045
|1.52
|1.81
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|9,004
|0.27
|1.62
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,842
|0.27
|1.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HEG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109MP1972PLC008290 and registration number is 008290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2201.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HEG Ltd. is ₹6,760.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HEG Ltd. is 12.7 and PB ratio of HEG Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG Ltd. is ₹1,745.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEG Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEG Ltd. is ₹1,844.00 and 52-week low of HEG Ltd. is ₹918.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.