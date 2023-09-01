What is the Market Cap of HEG Ltd.? The market cap of HEG Ltd. is ₹6,760.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HEG Ltd.? P/E ratio of HEG Ltd. is 12.7 and PB ratio of HEG Ltd. is 1.58 as on .

What is the share price of HEG Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG Ltd. is ₹1,745.25 as on .