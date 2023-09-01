What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.? The market cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹82,776.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is 17.07 and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is 1.87 as on .

What is the share price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹7,340.80 as on .