What is the share price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹11,301.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Holdings & Investment? The Bajaj Holdings & Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment? The market cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹125,772.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Holdings & Investment? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment are ₹11,411.95 and ₹11,276.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹14,753.50 and 52-week low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹8,597.50 as on .

How has the Bajaj Holdings & Investment performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Holdings & Investment has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, 6.78% over 3 months, -17.97% over 1 year, 14.84% across 3 years, and 23.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment are 14.20 and 1.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global