Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|36,68,592
|6.94
|2,767.4
|Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund
|1,76,312
|7.19
|133
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|1,02,600
|2.18
|77.4
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,05,732
|2.44
|70.42
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|47,807
|1.13
|36.06
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|44,100
|1.13
|33.27
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|37,264
|1.13
|28.11
|HSBC Balanced Advantage Fund
|25,000
|1.33
|18.86
|SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF
|22,326
|1.13
|16.84
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund
|19,408
|1.13
|14.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100PN1945PLC004656 and registration number is 004656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1776.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹82,776.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is 17.07 and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹7,340.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹7,640.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹5,415.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.