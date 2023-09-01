Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹7,340.80 Closed
-1.3-96.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,306.80₹7,468.00
₹7,340.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,415.00₹7,640.00
₹7,340.80
Open Price
₹7,446.45
Prev. Close
₹7,437.70
Volume
16,812

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17,437.73
  • R27,533.47
  • R37,598.93
  • Pivot
    7,372.27
  • S17,276.53
  • S27,211.07
  • S37,115.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56,565.27,355.06
  • 106,601.797,299.69
  • 206,595.37,291.39
  • 506,254.177,220.46
  • 1005,565.657,000.53
  • 2005,389.986,634.92

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
1.480.663.9418.901.90100.83168.64
0.61-3.774.3412.59-13.07137.92127.43
4.35-0.108.1847.2843.08367.72274.01
2.41-4.63-7.6911.81-9.434.1923.35
2.593.1735.6156.5543.88170.7849.42
0.04-6.4711.9031.2020.608.71211.65
2.36-6.197.0721.0561.69200.1630.45
1.440.901.5117.0144.31122.600.90
3.4515.7433.3634.0513.9655.46109.24
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.15-0.692.7212.6424.6969.2263.01
1.857.5537.8938.595.10-20.43-64.10
1.40-4.0534.2136.2472.69561.29-17.48
0.03-4.8412.8545.8843.57101.88270.18
-2.100.8533.7533.2648.5748.5748.57
0.71-1.6927.6332.5524.9729.3588.83
3.54-0.2118.2364.6946.52120.2863.22
-6.42-7.9913.597.5813.6986.9850.16

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund36,68,5926.942,767.4
Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund1,76,3127.19133
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund1,02,6002.1877.4
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan1,05,7322.4470.42
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES47,8071.1336.06
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund44,1001.1333.27
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund37,2641.1328.11
HSBC Balanced Advantage Fund25,0001.3318.86
SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF22,3261.1316.84
UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund19,4081.1314.64
View All Mutual Funds

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100PN1945PLC004656 and registration number is 004656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1776.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Niraj Bajaj
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manish Kejriwal
    Director
  • Dr. Arindam Bhattacharya
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip P Shah
    Director
  • Mr. D J Balaji Rao
    Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Director
  • Mr. Anami N Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Madhur Bajaj
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Director
  • Dr. Vidya Rajiv Yeravdekar
    Director

FAQs on Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹82,776.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is 17.07 and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹7,340.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹7,640.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is ₹5,415.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data