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Bajaj Holdings & Investment Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT

Bajaj Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding CompaniesNBFC
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11,301.00 Closed
-1.10₹ -126.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Holdings & Investment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,276.15₹11,411.95
₹11,301.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8,597.50₹14,753.50
₹11,301.00
Open Price
₹11,355.00
Prev. Close
₹11,427.10
Volume
14,106

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-0.345.086.781.83-17.9714.8423.08
Bajaj Finserv		-1.366.169.74-1.114.609.927.05
Choice International		2.298.2621.969.0313.7667.9990.14
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		3.021.13-8.70-3.54-11.2530.3618.26
Rane Holdings		1.432.1150.2322.9320.9124.7819.99
BF Investment		3.676.315.2314.013.884.804.13
Abans Financial Services		-0.10-0.05-3.52-5.11-8.58-10.94-1.40
Max India		0.7010.51-0.061.89-15.121.7520.62
Tamboli Industries		3.00-3.7315.4140.4933.0717.6132.40
BIL Vyapar		6.682.47-18.31-42.76-65.45-37.97-18.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has declined 17.97% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Choice International (13.76%), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (-11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Choice International (90.14%).

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511,100.1111,302.02
1010,851.5911,109.55
2010,690.0110,906.95
5010,552.8510,671.35
10010,273.7110,626.11
20010,849.8810,885.32

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Holdings & Investment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.26%, FII holding fell to 9.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
62,60,8174.636,638.34
3,52,7516.68374.02
1,24,9152132.45
63,5040.6167.33
43,0003.2245.59
8,6692.649.2
7,1250.27.55
4,5556.874.83
3,9750.044.21
1,2701.021.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bajaj Holdings & Investment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTBajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTBajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTBajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2
Jul 31, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTBajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consoli
Jul 13, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTBajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Holdings & Investment

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100PN1945PLC004656 and registration number is 004656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3130.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Niraj Bajaj
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manish Kejriwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Naushad Forbes
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arindam Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smita Mankad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Holdings & Investment Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹11,301.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Holdings & Investment?

The Bajaj Holdings & Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment?

The market cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹125,772.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Holdings & Investment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment are ₹11,411.95 and ₹11,276.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹14,753.50 and 52-week low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹8,597.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Holdings & Investment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Holdings & Investment has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, 6.78% over 3 months, -17.97% over 1 year, 14.84% across 3 years, and 23.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment are 14.20 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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