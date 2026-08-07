Here's the live share price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-0.34
|5.08
|6.78
|1.83
|-17.97
|14.84
|23.08
|Bajaj Finserv
|-1.36
|6.16
|9.74
|-1.11
|4.60
|9.92
|7.05
|Choice International
|2.29
|8.26
|21.96
|9.03
|13.76
|67.99
|90.14
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|3.02
|1.13
|-8.70
|-3.54
|-11.25
|30.36
|18.26
|Rane Holdings
|1.43
|2.11
|50.23
|22.93
|20.91
|24.78
|19.99
|BF Investment
|3.67
|6.31
|5.23
|14.01
|3.88
|4.80
|4.13
|Abans Financial Services
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-3.52
|-5.11
|-8.58
|-10.94
|-1.40
|Max India
|0.70
|10.51
|-0.06
|1.89
|-15.12
|1.75
|20.62
|Tamboli Industries
|3.00
|-3.73
|15.41
|40.49
|33.07
|17.61
|32.40
|BIL Vyapar
|6.68
|2.47
|-18.31
|-42.76
|-65.45
|-37.97
|-18.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has declined 17.97% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Choice International (13.76%), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation (-11.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Choice International (90.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11,100.11
|11,302.02
|10
|10,851.59
|11,109.55
|20
|10,690.01
|10,906.95
|50
|10,552.85
|10,671.35
|100
|10,273.71
|10,626.11
|200
|10,849.88
|10,885.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Holdings & Investment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.26%, FII holding fell to 9.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|62,60,817
|4.63
|6,638.34
|3,52,751
|6.68
|374.02
|1,24,915
|2
|132.45
|63,504
|0.61
|67.33
|43,000
|3.22
|45.59
|8,669
|2.64
|9.2
|7,125
|0.2
|7.55
|4,555
|6.87
|4.83
|3,975
|0.04
|4.21
|1,270
|1.02
|1.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consoli
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hldg. & Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100PN1945PLC004656 and registration number is 004656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3130.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹11,301.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Holdings & Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹125,772.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment are ₹11,411.95 and ₹11,276.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹14,753.50 and 52-week low of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹8,597.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Holdings & Investment has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, 6.78% over 3 months, -17.97% over 1 year, 14.84% across 3 years, and 23.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Holdings & Investment are 14.20 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global