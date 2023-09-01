Follow Us

DALMIA BHARAT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Largecap | NSE
₹2,123.55 Closed
1.8538.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,069.85₹2,135.00
₹2,123.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,476.05₹2,288.80
₹2,123.55
Open Price
₹2,069.85
Prev. Close
₹2,085.05
Volume
2,99,159

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,144.32
  • R22,165.23
  • R32,202.47
  • Pivot
    2,107.08
  • S12,086.17
  • S22,048.93
  • S32,028.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,520.342,053.86
  • 101,513.32,022.96
  • 201,532.72,004.41
  • 501,579.922,019.96
  • 1001,492.052,011.21
  • 2001,558.021,940.39

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Share Holdings

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Growth Fund16,35,0691.84319.46
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund11,71,4341.31228.87
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund8,91,9552.09174.27
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan8,91,9552.09174.27
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund5,07,9622.3599.25
DSP Flexi Cap Fund5,04,4811.1298.57
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund4,77,6341.0793.32
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund4,30,9152.4484.19
HSBC Midcap Fund4,26,4321.0583.32
DSP Equity & Bond Fund3,41,9200.8366.8
View All Mutual Funds

About Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14200TN2013PLC112346 and registration number is 112346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Khaitan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gautam Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Puneet Yadu Dalmia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Yadu Hari Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Niddodi Subrao Rajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virendra Singh Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Bharat Ltd.?

The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is ₹39,101.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dalmia Bharat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is 37.78 and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is 2.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dalmia Bharat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is ₹2,123.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalmia Bharat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is ₹2,288.80 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is ₹1,476.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

