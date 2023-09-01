Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|16,35,069
|1.84
|319.46
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|11,71,434
|1.31
|228.87
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|8,91,955
|2.09
|174.27
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|8,91,955
|2.09
|174.27
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|5,07,962
|2.35
|99.25
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|5,04,481
|1.12
|98.57
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|4,77,634
|1.07
|93.32
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|4,30,915
|2.44
|84.19
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|4,26,432
|1.05
|83.32
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|3,41,920
|0.83
|66.8
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14200TN2013PLC112346 and registration number is 112346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is ₹39,101.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is 37.78 and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is 2.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is ₹2,123.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is ₹2,288.80 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is ₹1,476.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.