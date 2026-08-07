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Dalmia Bharat Share Price

NSE
BSE

DALMIA BHARAT

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
CommoditiesHousingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Dalmia Bharat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,827.55 Closed
0.19₹ 3.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dalmia Bharat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,796.55₹1,832.30
₹1,827.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,605.00₹2,495.95
₹1,827.55
Open Price
₹1,823.00
Prev. Close
₹1,824.00
Volume
2,544

Source: Dion Global

Dalmia Bharat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dalmia Bharat has declined 19.17% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Dalmia Bharat has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Dalmia Bharat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dalmia Bharat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,810.931,820.19
101,827.381,817.84
201,807.531,806.79
501,755.661,794.97
1001,813.621,834.46
2001,949.361,906.98

Source: Dion Global

Dalmia Bharat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dalmia Bharat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.95%, FII holding fell to 6.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dalmia Bharat Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,39,8671.17789.06
42,63,2661.65725.01
28,51,6522.48484.95
27,00,0000.82459.16
22,25,0001.21378.38
19,49,3641.4331.51
18,00,0000.62306.11
18,00,0001.27306.11
14,86,5460.9252.8
5,71,3040.5497.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dalmia Bharat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTDalmia Bharat - Intimation Of Schedule Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting(S)
Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTDalmia Bharat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTDalmia Bharat - Identification Of Company'S Subsidiary As Successful Resolution Applicant For Bhilai Jaypee Cement Limited An
Jul 24, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTDalmia Bharat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTDalmia Bharat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14200TN2013PLC112346 and registration number is 112346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 361.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yadu Hari Dalmia
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Gautam Dalmia
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Yadu Dalmia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Niddodi Subrao Rajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Mookerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paul Heinz Hugentobler
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Gulati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dalmia Bharat Share Price

What is the share price of Dalmia Bharat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat is ₹1,827.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dalmia Bharat?

The Dalmia Bharat is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Bharat?

The market cap of Dalmia Bharat is ₹34,278.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dalmia Bharat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalmia Bharat are ₹1,832.30 and ₹1,796.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalmia Bharat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat is ₹2,495.95 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat is ₹1,605.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dalmia Bharat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dalmia Bharat has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, 2.19% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -19.17% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and -1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat are 36.74 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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