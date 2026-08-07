What is the share price of Dalmia Bharat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat is ₹1,827.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Dalmia Bharat? The Dalmia Bharat is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dalmia Bharat? The market cap of Dalmia Bharat is ₹34,278.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dalmia Bharat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalmia Bharat are ₹1,832.30 and ₹1,796.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dalmia Bharat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat is ₹2,495.95 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat is ₹1,605.00 as on .

How has the Dalmia Bharat performed historically in terms of returns? The Dalmia Bharat has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, 2.19% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -19.17% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and -1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat are 36.74 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global