Here's the live share price of Dalmia Bharat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dalmia Bharat has declined 19.17% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Dalmia Bharat has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,810.93
|1,820.19
|10
|1,827.38
|1,817.84
|20
|1,807.53
|1,806.79
|50
|1,755.66
|1,794.97
|100
|1,813.62
|1,834.46
|200
|1,949.36
|1,906.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dalmia Bharat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.95%, FII holding fell to 6.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,39,867
|1.17
|789.06
|42,63,266
|1.65
|725.01
|28,51,652
|2.48
|484.95
|27,00,000
|0.82
|459.16
|22,25,000
|1.21
|378.38
|19,49,364
|1.4
|331.51
|18,00,000
|0.62
|306.11
|18,00,000
|1.27
|306.11
|14,86,546
|0.9
|252.8
|5,71,304
|0.54
|97.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat - Intimation Of Schedule Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting(S)
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat - Identification Of Company'S Subsidiary As Successful Resolution Applicant For Bhilai Jaypee Cement Limited An
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Dalmia Bharat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14200TN2013PLC112346 and registration number is 112346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 361.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dalmia Bharat is ₹1,827.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dalmia Bharat is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dalmia Bharat is ₹34,278.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dalmia Bharat are ₹1,832.30 and ₹1,796.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dalmia Bharat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dalmia Bharat is ₹2,495.95 and 52-week low of Dalmia Bharat is ₹1,605.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dalmia Bharat has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, 2.19% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -19.17% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and -1.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dalmia Bharat are 36.74 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global