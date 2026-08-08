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Thyrocare Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Diagnostics
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Thyrocare Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹604.80 Closed
1.15₹ 6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thyrocare Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹593.60₹606.80
₹604.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.55₹617.30
₹604.80
Open Price
₹601.75
Prev. Close
₹597.90
Volume
4,75,343

Source: Dion Global

Thyrocare Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thyrocare Technologies has gained 34.76% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Thyrocare Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Thyrocare Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thyrocare Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5583.97593.3
10573.41582.82
20551.21567.91
50538.2537.2
100470.85501.51
200456.27461.99

Source: Dion Global

Thyrocare Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thyrocare Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.92%, FII holding rose to 5.43%, and public shareholding unchanged at 12.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Thyrocare Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,67,8030.36283.87
43,73,1001.56240.21
43,66,9092.65239.87
33,48,5701.27183.94
26,98,4992.24148.23
21,41,7201.77117.64
17,37,5701.7995.44
13,11,4500.472.04
7,04,0582.2238.67
3,54,5791.9319.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Thyrocare Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTThyrocare Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTThyrocare Tech. - Submission Of Machine-Readable Document Of Earlier Submitted Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended O
Jul 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTThyrocare Tech. - Audio Recording Of Earnings Conference Call For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTThyrocare Tech. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jul 23, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTThyrocare Tech. - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Thyrocare Technologies

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH2000PLC123882 and registration number is 123882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 774.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 159.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Guha
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Jagnani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Uday Patel Kadam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Verma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Indumati Gopinathan
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Prapti Gilada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishant A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Harshil Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anandh Sundar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thyrocare Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Thyrocare Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thyrocare Technologies is ₹604.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thyrocare Technologies?

The Thyrocare Technologies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thyrocare Technologies?

The market cap of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹9,626.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thyrocare Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thyrocare Technologies are ₹606.80 and ₹593.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thyrocare Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thyrocare Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹617.30 and 52-week low of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹342.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thyrocare Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thyrocare Technologies has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 13.73% for the past month, 29.07% over 3 months, 34.76% over 1 year, 46.62% across 3 years, and 6.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thyrocare Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thyrocare Technologies are 54.60 and 16.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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