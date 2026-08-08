What is the share price of Thyrocare Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thyrocare Technologies is ₹604.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Thyrocare Technologies? The Thyrocare Technologies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thyrocare Technologies? The market cap of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹9,626.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thyrocare Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thyrocare Technologies are ₹606.80 and ₹593.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thyrocare Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thyrocare Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹617.30 and 52-week low of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹342.55 as on .

How has the Thyrocare Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Thyrocare Technologies has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 13.73% for the past month, 29.07% over 3 months, 34.76% over 1 year, 46.62% across 3 years, and 6.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thyrocare Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thyrocare Technologies are 54.60 and 16.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global