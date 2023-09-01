Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹537.85 Closed
-0.03-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹531.05₹550.40
₹537.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹415.40₹768.25
₹537.85
Open Price
₹539.00
Prev. Close
₹538.00
Volume
46,508

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1547.35
  • R2558.55
  • R3566.7
  • Pivot
    539.2
  • S1528
  • S2519.85
  • S3508.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5646.16542.28
  • 10660.53544.24
  • 20677.38548.92
  • 50666.93541.5
  • 100650.76529.09
  • 200751.77551

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund17,78,1650.31105.61
Nippon India Pharma Fund17,65,8381.95104.87
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund11,84,1310.6670.33
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund7,64,9471.4845.43
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme3,21,9030.7319.12
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund3,03,9660.8818.05
Union Small Cap Fund2,03,5391.4513.01
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund1,71,5260.4710.19
Union Midcap Fund29,8930.391.91
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1460.120.01

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Apr, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH2000PLC123882 and registration number is 123882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 561.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Guha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dharmil Sheth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Dedhia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalkrishna Shivram Hegde
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Indumati Gopinathan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Neetin S Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,847.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is 44.25 and PB ratio of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is 5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is ₹537.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is ₹768.25 and 52-week low of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is ₹415.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data