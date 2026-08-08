Here's the live share price of Thyrocare Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thyrocare Technologies has gained 34.76% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Thyrocare Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|583.97
|593.3
|10
|573.41
|582.82
|20
|551.21
|567.91
|50
|538.2
|537.2
|100
|470.85
|501.51
|200
|456.27
|461.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thyrocare Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.92%, FII holding rose to 5.43%, and public shareholding unchanged at 12.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,67,803
|0.36
|283.87
|43,73,100
|1.56
|240.21
|43,66,909
|2.65
|239.87
|33,48,570
|1.27
|183.94
|26,98,499
|2.24
|148.23
|21,41,720
|1.77
|117.64
|17,37,570
|1.79
|95.44
|13,11,450
|0.4
|72.04
|7,04,058
|2.22
|38.67
|3,54,579
|1.93
|19.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Thyrocare Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Thyrocare Tech. - Submission Of Machine-Readable Document Of Earlier Submitted Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended O
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Thyrocare Tech. - Audio Recording Of Earnings Conference Call For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Thyrocare Tech. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Thyrocare Tech. - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH2000PLC123882 and registration number is 123882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 774.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 159.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thyrocare Technologies is ₹604.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thyrocare Technologies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹9,626.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thyrocare Technologies are ₹606.80 and ₹593.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thyrocare Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹617.30 and 52-week low of Thyrocare Technologies is ₹342.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thyrocare Technologies has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 13.73% for the past month, 29.07% over 3 months, 34.76% over 1 year, 46.62% across 3 years, and 6.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thyrocare Technologies are 54.60 and 16.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global