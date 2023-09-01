Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|17,78,165
|0.31
|105.61
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|17,65,838
|1.95
|104.87
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|11,84,131
|0.66
|70.33
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|7,64,947
|1.48
|45.43
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|3,21,903
|0.73
|19.12
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|3,03,966
|0.88
|18.05
|Union Small Cap Fund
|2,03,539
|1.45
|13.01
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|1,71,526
|0.47
|10.19
|Union Midcap Fund
|29,893
|0.39
|1.91
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|146
|0.12
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH2000PLC123882 and registration number is 123882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 561.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,847.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is 44.25 and PB ratio of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is 5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is ₹537.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is ₹768.25 and 52-week low of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. is ₹415.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.