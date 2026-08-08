Here's the live share price of Meghmani Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Meghmani Organics has declined 39.52% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Meghmani Organics has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.07
|54.02
|10
|55.15
|53.87
|20
|51.29
|52.69
|50
|49.89
|51.2
|100
|49.38
|52.08
|200
|57.05
|57.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Meghmani Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Meghmani Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Meghmani Organics - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Meghmani Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Meghmani Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Meghmani Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results And Appoinment Of CS
Source: Dion Global
Meghmani Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ2019PLC110321 and registration number is 110321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2091.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meghmani Organics is ₹52.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Meghmani Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Meghmani Organics is ₹1,339.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Meghmani Organics are ₹52.91 and ₹52.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meghmani Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meghmani Organics is ₹88.75 and 52-week low of Meghmani Organics is ₹36.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Meghmani Organics has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, -11.98% over 3 months, -39.52% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -11.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meghmani Organics are 20.86 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global