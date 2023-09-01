Follow Us

MEGHMANI ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹83.70 Closed
0.780.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Meghmani Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.80₹84.40
₹83.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.00₹135.90
₹83.70
Open Price
₹83.10
Prev. Close
₹83.05
Volume
5,68,176

Meghmani Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.47
  • R285.23
  • R386.07
  • Pivot
    83.63
  • S182.87
  • S282.03
  • S381.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5116.8782.37
  • 10117.1681.77
  • 20119.4481.79
  • 50123.6283.03
  • 100125.2985.8
  • 200117.8792.25

Meghmani Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Meghmani Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Meghmani Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Meghmani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication for Postal Ballot Notice published on 23 August 2023
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:44 PM

About Meghmani Organics Ltd.

Meghmani Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ2019PLC110321 and registration number is 110321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2493.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayanti Patel
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashish Soparkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Natwarlal Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Urvashi D Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manubhai K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Ganapati Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Varesh Govindprasad Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalin Niranjanbhai Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Meghmani Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Meghmani Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Meghmani Organics Ltd. is ₹2,128.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Meghmani Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Meghmani Organics Ltd. is 19.15 and PB ratio of Meghmani Organics Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Meghmani Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meghmani Organics Ltd. is ₹83.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meghmani Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meghmani Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meghmani Organics Ltd. is ₹135.90 and 52-week low of Meghmani Organics Ltd. is ₹76.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

