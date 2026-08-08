What is the share price of Meghmani Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meghmani Organics is ₹52.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Meghmani Organics? The Meghmani Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meghmani Organics? The market cap of Meghmani Organics is ₹1,339.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Meghmani Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Meghmani Organics are ₹52.91 and ₹52.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meghmani Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meghmani Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meghmani Organics is ₹88.75 and 52-week low of Meghmani Organics is ₹36.41 as on .

How has the Meghmani Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Meghmani Organics has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, -11.98% over 3 months, -39.52% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -11.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meghmani Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meghmani Organics are 20.86 and 0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global