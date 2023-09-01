Meghmani Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ2019PLC110321 and registration number is 110321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2493.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.