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Meghmani Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEGHMANI ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Meghmani Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.69 Closed
0.88₹ 0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Meghmani Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.02₹52.91
₹52.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.41₹88.75
₹52.69
Open Price
₹52.30
Prev. Close
₹52.23
Volume
21,235

Source: Dion Global

Meghmani Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Meghmani Organics has declined 39.52% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Meghmani Organics has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Meghmani Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Meghmani Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.0754.02
1055.1553.87
2051.2952.69
5049.8951.2
10049.3852.08
20057.0557.4

Source: Dion Global

Meghmani Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Meghmani Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Meghmani Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTMeghmani Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTMeghmani Organics - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 29, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTMeghmani Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTMeghmani Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTMeghmani Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results And Appoinment Of CS

Source: Dion Global

About Meghmani Organics

Meghmani Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ2019PLC110321 and registration number is 110321. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2091.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karana Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshan Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Maulik Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushal Soparkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Urvashi D Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manubhai K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Ganapati Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Varesh Govindprasad Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikunt Raval
    Independent Director

FAQs on Meghmani Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Meghmani Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Meghmani Organics is ₹52.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Meghmani Organics?

The Meghmani Organics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Meghmani Organics?

The market cap of Meghmani Organics is ₹1,339.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Meghmani Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Meghmani Organics are ₹52.91 and ₹52.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Meghmani Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Meghmani Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Meghmani Organics is ₹88.75 and 52-week low of Meghmani Organics is ₹36.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Meghmani Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Meghmani Organics has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, -11.98% over 3 months, -39.52% over 1 year, -14.09% across 3 years, and -11.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Meghmani Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Meghmani Organics are 20.86 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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