What is the share price of Automotive Axles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Axles is ₹1,822.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Automotive Axles? The Automotive Axles is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Automotive Axles? The market cap of Automotive Axles is ₹2,753.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Automotive Axles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Automotive Axles are ₹1,886.00 and ₹1,805.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automotive Axles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Axles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Axles is ₹2,125.95 and 52-week low of Automotive Axles is ₹1,536.00 as on .

How has the Automotive Axles performed historically in terms of returns? The Automotive Axles has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, 0.47% over 3 months, 8.33% over 1 year, -4.47% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Automotive Axles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automotive Axles are 15.80 and 2.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global