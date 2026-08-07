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Automotive Axles Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES

Kalyani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Automotive Axles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,822.00 Closed
-1.91₹ -35.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Automotive Axles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,805.30₹1,886.00
₹1,822.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,536.00₹2,125.95
₹1,822.00
Open Price
₹1,857.55
Prev. Close
₹1,857.55
Volume
1,302

Source: Dion Global

Automotive Axles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Automotive Axles		1.081.670.47-5.678.33-4.474.87
Rane (Madras)		-9.43-14.5411.6924.5228.3719.4320.57
Rico Auto Industries		7.1815.7722.1613.30122.3914.1623.21
Hindustan Hardy		-6.97-10.00-12.66-10.88-23.4923.0124.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Automotive Axles has gained 8.33% compared to peers like Rane (Madras) (28.37%), Rico Auto Industries (122.39%), Hindustan Hardy (-23.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Automotive Axles has underperformed peers relative to Rane (Madras) (20.57%) and Rico Auto Industries (23.21%).

Automotive Axles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Automotive Axles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,8181,872.63
101,815.781,847.06
201,806.121,825.18
501,774.131,799.04
1001,764.361,794.98
2001,802.651,796.27

Source: Dion Global

Automotive Axles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Automotive Axles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.44%, FII holding fell to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Automotive Axles Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,59,9300.17134.45
5,71,5980.68101.13
2,70,3940.5147.84
2,00,0000.0735.38
1,43,3920.225.37
1,13,0760.1220.01
85,0000.515.04
82,0002.0914.51
33,0000.415.84
19,5930.223.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Automotive Axles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTAutomotive Axles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTAutomotive Axles - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTAutomotive Axles - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTAutomotive Axles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTAutomotive Axles - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended

Source: Dion Global

About Automotive Axles

Automotive Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KA1981PLC004198 and registration number is 004198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2177.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Babasaheb N Kalyani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nagaraja Sadashiva Murthy Gargeshwari
    WholeTime Director & President
  • Mr. Kenneth James Hogan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bijal Tushar Ajinkya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Dinanath Nadkarni
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Automotive Axles Share Price

What is the share price of Automotive Axles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Axles is ₹1,822.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Automotive Axles?

The Automotive Axles is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Automotive Axles?

The market cap of Automotive Axles is ₹2,753.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Automotive Axles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Automotive Axles are ₹1,886.00 and ₹1,805.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automotive Axles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Axles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Axles is ₹2,125.95 and 52-week low of Automotive Axles is ₹1,536.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Automotive Axles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Automotive Axles has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, 0.47% over 3 months, 8.33% over 1 year, -4.47% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Automotive Axles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automotive Axles are 15.80 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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