Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.09
|2.11
|1.74
|-3.38
|15.65
|232.79
|57.00
|2.11
|-14.51
|3.11
|16.62
|57.74
|182.30
|0.30
|0.12
|4.64
|11.31
|51.83
|71.90
|206.04
|1.34
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|6,91,000
|0.43
|147.69
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|5,94,886
|1.01
|127.15
|SBI Contra Fund
|2,00,000
|0.32
|42.75
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|93,000
|1.36
|19.88
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|49,664
|0.57
|10.61
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|45,167
|0.7
|9.65
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|25,431
|1.74
|5.44
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|24,091
|0.37
|5.15
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|22,000
|1.51
|4.7
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Automotive Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KA1981PLC004198 and registration number is 004198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1490.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Automotive Axles Ltd. is ₹3,372.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Automotive Axles Ltd. is 19.91 and PB ratio of Automotive Axles Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Axles Ltd. is ₹2,232.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Axles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Axles Ltd. is ₹2,693.20 and 52-week low of Automotive Axles Ltd. is ₹1,852.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.