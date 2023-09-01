Automotive Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KA1981PLC004198 and registration number is 004198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1490.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.