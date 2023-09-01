Follow Us

Automotive Axles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AUTOMOTIVE AXLES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,232.00 Closed
1.3830.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Automotive Axles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,201.60₹2,250.90
₹2,232.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,852.00₹2,693.20
₹2,232.00
Open Price
₹2,201.60
Prev. Close
₹2,201.60
Volume
23,830

Automotive Axles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,253.2
  • R22,276.7
  • R32,302.5
  • Pivot
    2,227.4
  • S12,203.9
  • S22,178.1
  • S32,154.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,950.982,171.93
  • 101,979.612,165.87
  • 201,959.782,164.87
  • 501,980.862,188.29
  • 1001,889.432,216.06
  • 2001,718.882,173.69

Automotive Axles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.092.111.74-3.3815.65232.7957.00
2.11-14.513.1116.6257.74182.300.30
0.124.6411.3151.8371.90206.041.34

Automotive Axles Ltd. Share Holdings

Automotive Axles Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund6,91,0000.43147.69
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund5,94,8861.01127.15
SBI Contra Fund2,00,0000.3242.75
Bandhan Multi Cap Fund93,0001.3619.88
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund49,6640.5710.61
ITI Small Cap Fund45,1670.79.65
ITI Flexi Cap Fund25,4311.745.44
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund24,0910.375.15
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund22,0001.514.7

Automotive Axles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Automotive Axles Ltd.

Automotive Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KA1981PLC004198 and registration number is 004198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1490.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Babasaheb N Kalyani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nagaraja Sadashiva Murthy Gargeshwari
    WholeTime Director & President
  • Mr. Bhalachandra B Hattarki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B C Prabhakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shalini Sarin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kenneth James Hogan
    Director

FAQs on Automotive Axles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Automotive Axles Ltd.?

The market cap of Automotive Axles Ltd. is ₹3,372.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Automotive Axles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Automotive Axles Ltd. is 19.91 and PB ratio of Automotive Axles Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Automotive Axles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Axles Ltd. is ₹2,232.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automotive Axles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Axles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Axles Ltd. is ₹2,693.20 and 52-week low of Automotive Axles Ltd. is ₹1,852.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

