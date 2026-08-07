Here's the live share price of Automotive Axles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Automotive Axles
|1.08
|1.67
|0.47
|-5.67
|8.33
|-4.47
|4.87
|Rane (Madras)
|-9.43
|-14.54
|11.69
|24.52
|28.37
|19.43
|20.57
|Rico Auto Industries
|7.18
|15.77
|22.16
|13.30
|122.39
|14.16
|23.21
|Hindustan Hardy
|-6.97
|-10.00
|-12.66
|-10.88
|-23.49
|23.01
|24.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Automotive Axles has gained 8.33% compared to peers like Rane (Madras) (28.37%), Rico Auto Industries (122.39%), Hindustan Hardy (-23.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Automotive Axles has underperformed peers relative to Rane (Madras) (20.57%) and Rico Auto Industries (23.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,818
|1,872.63
|10
|1,815.78
|1,847.06
|20
|1,806.12
|1,825.18
|50
|1,774.13
|1,799.04
|100
|1,764.36
|1,794.98
|200
|1,802.65
|1,796.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Automotive Axles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.44%, FII holding fell to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,59,930
|0.17
|134.45
|5,71,598
|0.68
|101.13
|2,70,394
|0.51
|47.84
|2,00,000
|0.07
|35.38
|1,43,392
|0.2
|25.37
|1,13,076
|0.12
|20.01
|85,000
|0.5
|15.04
|82,000
|2.09
|14.51
|33,000
|0.41
|5.84
|19,593
|0.22
|3.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Automotive Axles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Automotive Axles - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Automotive Axles - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Automotive Axles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Automotive Axles - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Source: Dion Global
Automotive Axles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KA1981PLC004198 and registration number is 004198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2177.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Axles is ₹1,822.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Automotive Axles is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Automotive Axles is ₹2,753.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Automotive Axles are ₹1,886.00 and ₹1,805.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Axles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Axles is ₹2,125.95 and 52-week low of Automotive Axles is ₹1,536.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Automotive Axles has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 1.67% for the past month, 0.47% over 3 months, 8.33% over 1 year, -4.47% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automotive Axles are 15.80 and 2.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global