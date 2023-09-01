Follow Us

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Share Price

SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹65.05 Closed
0.930.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.30₹65.60
₹65.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹74.93
₹65.05
Open Price
₹64.65
Prev. Close
₹64.45
Volume
2,64,481

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.57
  • R266.13
  • R366.77
  • Pivot
    64.93
  • S164.37
  • S263.73
  • S363.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.7965.13
  • 1065.0965.3
  • 2065.4165.11
  • 5066.4763.78
  • 10066.4462.19
  • 20070.9362.17

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.932.6812.0416.97-0.8945.36-74.02
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF7280.060

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingRight issue of equity shares

About Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009713 and registration number is 009713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkateswarlu Jasti
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mrs. Sudharani Jasti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. J A S Padmaja
    Director
  • Prof. Seyed E Hasnain
    Director
  • Mr. M Gopalakrishna
    Director
  • Mr. Santanu Mukherjee
    Director

FAQs on Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suven Life Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,418.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suven Life Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is -68.58 and PB ratio of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suven Life Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹65.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suven Life Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suven Life Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹74.93 and 52-week low of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

