Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|728
|0.06
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of equity shares
Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009713 and registration number is 009713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,418.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is -68.58 and PB ratio of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹65.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suven Life Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹74.93 and 52-week low of Suven Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.