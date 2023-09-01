Follow Us

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. Share Price

PARAS DEFENCE AND SPACE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹785.60 Closed
6.5148.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹741.00₹797.40
₹785.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹445.55₹842.00
₹785.60
Open Price
₹742.00
Prev. Close
₹737.55
Volume
24,21,699

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1808.9
  • R2831.35
  • R3865.3
  • Pivot
    774.95
  • S1752.5
  • S2718.55
  • S3696.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5650.53735.53
  • 10645.27720.92
  • 20660.88699.44
  • 50685.43661.42
  • 100647.01623.46
  • 200655.12606.59

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,47,3260.1137.26
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund5,02,1611.3834.19

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2009PLC193352 and registration number is 193352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sharad Virji Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Munjal Sharad Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shilpa Amit Mahajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Handa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Hina Amol Gokhale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Katyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,63.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is 88.56 and PB ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is 7.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is ₹785.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is ₹842.00 and 52-week low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is ₹445.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

