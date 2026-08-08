Here's the live share price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paras Defence and Space Technologies has gained 96.28% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Paras Defence and Space Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,230.94
|1,273.79
|10
|1,221.42
|1,253.05
|20
|1,223.92
|1,235.66
|50
|1,146.74
|1,150.4
|100
|937.95
|1,020.26
|200
|809.77
|888.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paras Defence and Space Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.04%, FII holding rose to 8.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,80,805
|0.56
|100.65
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Paras Defence - Intimation Of 17Th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Paras Defence - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend On Equity Shares For Financial Year 2025-26
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Paras Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Paras Defence - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Paras Defence - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results F
Source: Dion Global
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2009PLC193352 and registration number is 193352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹1,275.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paras Defence and Space Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹10,280.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are ₹1,330.00 and ₹1,237.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Defence and Space Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹1,444.95 and 52-week low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paras Defence and Space Technologies has shown returns of -3.15% over the past day, -1.53% for the past month, 46.94% over 3 months, 96.28% over 1 year, 59.41% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are 116.69 and 14.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global