Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.86
|15.73
|57.02
|66.08
|11.36
|59.41
|59.41
|3.41
|5.75
|22.19
|42.14
|29.41
|283.37
|268.03
|6.19
|22.85
|47.72
|84.75
|125.00
|227.15
|227.15
|-0.47
|7.25
|39.16
|94.34
|72.34
|72.37
|72.37
|20.36
|27.98
|45.72
|57.85
|68.18
|151.45
|151.45
|13.20
|49.30
|197.53
|205.40
|216.80
|981.67
|584.74
|16.28
|31.17
|20.26
|41.70
|124.75
|4,018.56
|1,066.76
|3.87
|6.01
|13.77
|47.27
|11.86
|220.84
|308.92
|-7.16
|9.68
|43.37
|190.33
|234.13
|367.21
|353.14
|-2.58
|-5.28
|60.65
|78.12
|265.28
|362.19
|241.98
|12.51
|16.45
|31.40
|20.81
|-21.96
|-21.96
|-21.96
|8.70
|26.02
|33.99
|102.99
|124.97
|203.97
|175.09
|-4.41
|4.06
|41.35
|119.46
|93.15
|5,027.27
|889.47
|24.11
|16.66
|30.82
|41.49
|38.10
|380.64
|-0.15
|-2.72
|25.00
|-1.51
|37.11
|260.14
|986.96
|1,011.11
|-9.98
|-32.10
|-39.22
|-41.53
|-48.24
|-46.82
|-46.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|5,47,326
|0.11
|37.26
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|5,02,161
|1.38
|34.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2009PLC193352 and registration number is 193352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,63.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is 88.56 and PB ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is 7.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is ₹785.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is ₹842.00 and 52-week low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is ₹445.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.