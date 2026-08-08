Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAS DEFENCE AND SPACE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
DefenceDrone
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,275.70 Closed
-3.15₹ -41.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,237.00₹1,330.00
₹1,275.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹580.00₹1,444.95
₹1,275.70
Open Price
₹1,315.00
Prev. Close
₹1,317.25
Volume
90,980

Source: Dion Global

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paras Defence and Space Technologies has gained 96.28% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Paras Defence and Space Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,230.941,273.79
101,221.421,253.05
201,223.921,235.66
501,146.741,150.4
100937.951,020.26
200809.77888.19

Source: Dion Global

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paras Defence and Space Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.04%, FII holding rose to 8.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,80,8050.56100.65

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTParas Defence - Intimation Of 17Th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Aug 07, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTParas Defence - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend On Equity Shares For Financial Year 2025-26
Aug 07, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTParas Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Aug 07, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTParas Defence - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTParas Defence - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results F

Source: Dion Global

About Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253MH2009PLC193352 and registration number is 193352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 416.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharad Virji Shah
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Munjal Sharad Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Amit Mahajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Handa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Katyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Hina Amol Gokhale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Paras Defence and Space Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹1,275.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paras Defence and Space Technologies?

The Paras Defence and Space Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies?

The market cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹10,280.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paras Defence and Space Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are ₹1,330.00 and ₹1,237.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Defence and Space Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹1,444.95 and 52-week low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paras Defence and Space Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paras Defence and Space Technologies has shown returns of -3.15% over the past day, -1.53% for the past month, 46.94% over 3 months, 96.28% over 1 year, 59.41% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are 116.69 and 14.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Paras Defence and Space Technologies News

More Paras Defence and Space Technologies News
Market Pulse