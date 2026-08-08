What is the share price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹1,275.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Paras Defence and Space Technologies? The Paras Defence and Space Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies? The market cap of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹10,280.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paras Defence and Space Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are ₹1,330.00 and ₹1,237.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paras Defence and Space Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹1,444.95 and 52-week low of Paras Defence and Space Technologies is ₹580.00 as on .

How has the Paras Defence and Space Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Paras Defence and Space Technologies has shown returns of -3.15% over the past day, -1.53% for the past month, 46.94% over 3 months, 96.28% over 1 year, 59.41% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are 116.69 and 14.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global