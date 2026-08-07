What is the share price of CCL Products India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL Products India is ₹1,128.80 as on .

What kind of stock is CCL Products India? The CCL Products India is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CCL Products India? The market cap of CCL Products India is ₹15,072.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CCL Products India? Today’s highest and lowest price of CCL Products India are ₹1,139.80 and ₹1,124.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CCL Products India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL Products India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL Products India is ₹1,241.85 and 52-week low of CCL Products India is ₹815.55 as on .

How has the CCL Products India performed historically in terms of returns? The CCL Products India has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -5.36% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, 31.02% over 1 year, 22.56% across 3 years, and 22.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CCL Products India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CCL Products India are 34.85 and 6.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global