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CCL Products India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CCL PRODUCTS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of CCL Products India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,128.80 Closed
-0.09₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CCL Products India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,124.80₹1,139.80
₹1,128.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹815.55₹1,241.85
₹1,128.80
Open Price
₹1,135.25
Prev. Close
₹1,129.80
Volume
1,634

Source: Dion Global

CCL Products India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CCL Products India has gained 31.02% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%), Andrew Yule & Company (1.54%). From a 5 year perspective, CCL Products India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (4.75%).

CCL Products India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CCL Products India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,173.191,147.29
101,181.661,161.79
201,193.831,171.87
501,153.611,158.82
1001,122.931,122.06
2001,042.661,051.93

Source: Dion Global

CCL Products India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CCL Products India saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.14%, while DII stake decreased to 21.10%, FII holding rose to 12.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CCL Products India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
67,28,0842.7794.72
21,35,2791.41252.22
17,46,2951.44206.27
14,01,9762.96165.6
14,00,0002.63165.37
13,80,8001.1163.1
11,26,8460.59133.1
10,60,4802.19125.26
6,20,0350.8573.24
4,66,9130.5355.15

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CCL Products India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTCCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTCCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 30, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTCCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTCCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTCCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About CCL Products India

CCL Products India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15110AP1961PLC000874 and registration number is 000874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Coffee curing, roasting, grinding blending etc. and manufacturing of coffee products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2216.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Challa Rajendra Prasad
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Challa Srishant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Mohan Krishna
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Challa Shantha Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyavada Venkata Ramachandra Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K V Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Durga Prasad Kode
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kulsoom Noor Saifullah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Krishnanand Lanka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Ambati
    Independent Director

FAQs on CCL Products India Share Price

What is the share price of CCL Products India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL Products India is ₹1,128.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CCL Products India?

The CCL Products India is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CCL Products India?

The market cap of CCL Products India is ₹15,072.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CCL Products India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CCL Products India are ₹1,139.80 and ₹1,124.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CCL Products India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL Products India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL Products India is ₹1,241.85 and 52-week low of CCL Products India is ₹815.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CCL Products India performed historically in terms of returns?

The CCL Products India has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -5.36% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, 31.02% over 1 year, 22.56% across 3 years, and 22.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CCL Products India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CCL Products India are 34.85 and 6.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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