CCL PRODUCTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹604.25 Closed
-0.29-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
CCL Products India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹600.10₹610.75
₹604.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹471.05₹749.50
₹604.25
Open Price
₹608.85
Prev. Close
₹606.00
Volume
2,49,272

CCL Products India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1610.17
  • R2615.33
  • R3619.92
  • Pivot
    605.58
  • S1600.42
  • S2595.83
  • S3590.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5480.69606.36
  • 10483.36607.26
  • 20493.96611.78
  • 50487.24621.99
  • 100439.67613.47
  • 200424.92579.81

CCL Products India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

CCL Products India Ltd. Share Holdings

CCL Products India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund72,34,6102.96444.89
SBI Magnum Global Fund40,00,0003.99245.98
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund28,60,2791.93175.89
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund17,82,8641.68109.64
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund17,73,5312.51109.06
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan14,57,5800.8389.63
Axis Multicap Fund11,69,4601.6571.92
Nippon India Small Cap Fund9,34,1350.1757.44
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund7,96,6981.1848.99
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund7,00,0000.3743.05
View All Mutual Funds

CCL Products India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CCL Products India Ltd.

CCL Products India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15110AP1961PLC000874 and registration number is 000874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Coffee curing, roasting, grinding blending etc. and manufacturing of coffee products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 922.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Challa Rajendra Prasad
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Challa Srishant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Mohan Krishna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K K Sarma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Challa Shantha Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyavada Venkata Ramachandra Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin K Singal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kulsoom Noor Saifullah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G V Krishna Rau
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kata Chandrahas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K V Chowdary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Durga Prasad Kode
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Krishnanand Lanka
    Independent Director

FAQs on CCL Products India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CCL Products India Ltd.?

The market cap of CCL Products India Ltd. is ₹8,61.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CCL Products India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CCL Products India Ltd. is 29.98 and PB ratio of CCL Products India Ltd. is 5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CCL Products India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL Products India Ltd. is ₹604.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CCL Products India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL Products India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL Products India Ltd. is ₹749.50 and 52-week low of CCL Products India Ltd. is ₹471.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

