Here's the live share price of CCL Products India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CCL Products India has gained 31.02% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%), Andrew Yule & Company (1.54%). From a 5 year perspective, CCL Products India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (4.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,173.19
|1,147.29
|10
|1,181.66
|1,161.79
|20
|1,193.83
|1,171.87
|50
|1,153.61
|1,158.82
|100
|1,122.93
|1,122.06
|200
|1,042.66
|1,051.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CCL Products India saw a rise in promoter holding to 46.14%, while DII stake decreased to 21.10%, FII holding rose to 12.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|67,28,084
|2.7
|794.72
|21,35,279
|1.41
|252.22
|17,46,295
|1.44
|206.27
|14,01,976
|2.96
|165.6
|14,00,000
|2.63
|165.37
|13,80,800
|1.1
|163.1
|11,26,846
|0.59
|133.1
|10,60,480
|2.19
|125.26
|6,20,035
|0.85
|73.24
|4,66,913
|0.53
|55.15
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|CCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|CCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|CCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|CCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|CCL Products India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
CCL Products India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15110AP1961PLC000874 and registration number is 000874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Coffee curing, roasting, grinding blending etc. and manufacturing of coffee products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2216.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL Products India is ₹1,128.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CCL Products India is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CCL Products India is ₹15,072.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CCL Products India are ₹1,139.80 and ₹1,124.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL Products India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL Products India is ₹1,241.85 and 52-week low of CCL Products India is ₹815.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CCL Products India has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -5.36% for the past month, -6.56% over 3 months, 31.02% over 1 year, 22.56% across 3 years, and 22.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CCL Products India are 34.85 and 6.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global