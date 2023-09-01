Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|72,34,610
|2.96
|444.89
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|40,00,000
|3.99
|245.98
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|28,60,279
|1.93
|175.89
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|17,82,864
|1.68
|109.64
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|17,73,531
|2.51
|109.06
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,57,580
|0.83
|89.63
|Axis Multicap Fund
|11,69,460
|1.65
|71.92
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|9,34,135
|0.17
|57.44
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|7,96,698
|1.18
|48.99
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|7,00,000
|0.37
|43.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CCL Products India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15110AP1961PLC000874 and registration number is 000874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Coffee curing, roasting, grinding blending etc. and manufacturing of coffee products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 922.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CCL Products India Ltd. is ₹8,61.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CCL Products India Ltd. is 29.98 and PB ratio of CCL Products India Ltd. is 5.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CCL Products India Ltd. is ₹604.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CCL Products India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CCL Products India Ltd. is ₹749.50 and 52-week low of CCL Products India Ltd. is ₹471.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.