Here's the live share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|0.16
|6.02
|23.80
|20.24
|58.96
|31.44
|-1.91
|Eternal
|4.33
|8.98
|22.58
|9.21
|4.52
|47.82
|19.32
|Meesho
|4.97
|0.34
|-3.73
|22.02
|12.34
|3.95
|2.35
|Swiggy
|-1.61
|5.34
|0.34
|-16.01
|-29.62
|-14.97
|-9.27
|CarTrade Tech
|2.12
|-0.09
|44.45
|27.05
|32.18
|74.12
|13.12
|Brainbees Solutions
|1.20
|0.99
|-10.19
|-21.55
|-41.42
|-31.85
|-20.55
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-2.10
|0.50
|-6.37
|-10.52
|-14.34
|-27.67
|-17.66
|Macfos
|12.92
|12.73
|30.86
|67.11
|83.12
|62.11
|50.82
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-3.66
|3.67
|0.97
|-10.60
|-18.08
|-13.47
|-9.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-2.68
|-5.62
|-23.69
|-24.28
|-44.48
|-43.81
|-29.24
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|3.04
|-6.00
|-14.18
|-15.18
|-32.84
|-7.02
|-33.21
|Ahasolar Technologies
|8.68
|-2.44
|-13.04
|-7.22
|-21.41
|-41.50
|-17.80
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|3.32
|-0.29
|-6.56
|-18.67
|-35.23
|-43.47
|-36.59
|Olympia Industries
|2.79
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-7.88
|-20.53
|-32.41
|-2.26
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|-26.30
|-46.20
|-19.01
|12.30
|-11.22
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|4.68
|-15.17
|-62.04
|-67.63
|-57.66
|-16.73
|-9.22
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|333.26
|336.58
|10
|329.55
|333.44
|20
|326.79
|327.25
|50
|300.67
|309.34
|100
|278.99
|291.31
|200
|268.52
|270.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, FSN E-Commerce Ventures saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.06%, while DII stake decreased to 24.08%, FII holding rose to 13.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,75,00,000
|0.8
|854.84
|2,46,75,182
|1.74
|767.03
|2,30,47,610
|4.67
|716.44
|2,30,12,869
|1.31
|715.36
|2,21,88,917
|1.46
|689.74
|1,85,00,000
|2.11
|575.07
|1,80,00,000
|1.37
|559.53
|1,80,00,000
|1.76
|559.53
|1,80,00,000
|2.32
|559.53
|1,79,97,669
|1.81
|559.46
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|FSN E-Commerce Ventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|FSN E-Commerce Ventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|FSN E-Commerce Ventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|FSN E-Commerce Ventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|FSN E-Commerce Ventu - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52600MH2012PLC230136 and registration number is 230136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 286.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹333.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FSN E-Commerce Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹95,625.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures are ₹335.70 and ₹328.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹348.30 and 52-week low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹200.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The FSN E-Commerce Ventures has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 6.02% for the past month, 23.8% over 3 months, 58.96% over 1 year, 31.44% across 3 years, and -1.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures are 373.36 and 66.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global