What is the share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹333.90 as on .

What kind of stock is FSN E-Commerce Ventures? The FSN E-Commerce Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures? The market cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹95,625.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of FSN E-Commerce Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures are ₹335.70 and ₹328.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹348.30 and 52-week low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹200.25 as on .

How has the FSN E-Commerce Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The FSN E-Commerce Ventures has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 6.02% for the past month, 23.8% over 3 months, 58.96% over 1 year, 31.44% across 3 years, and -1.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures are 373.36 and 66.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global