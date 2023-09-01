What is the Market Cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹38,106.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 1978.52 and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 27.65 as on .

What is the share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.45 as on .