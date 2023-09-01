Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.18
|-8.36
|7.37
|-5.11
|-40.55
|-63.16
|-63.16
|6.81
|14.69
|43.05
|76.89
|55.64
|-22.86
|-22.86
|3.18
|-0.55
|11.12
|25.70
|38.82
|62.58
|378.03
|9.59
|10.70
|35.60
|20.93
|-12.44
|-62.43
|-62.43
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|3,42,88,929
|1.38
|493.42
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|2,14,54,553
|1.1
|308.73
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|1,91,45,646
|2.97
|275.51
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|1,74,01,701
|1.44
|250.41
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|1,64,00,000
|1.7
|236
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|1,27,48,666
|1.52
|183.45
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,23,31,875
|0.36
|177.46
|SBI Contra Fund
|1,00,00,000
|1.07
|143.9
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|95,27,960
|1.21
|137.11
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|77,22,868
|0.43
|111.13
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52600MH2012PLC230136 and registration number is 230136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹38,106.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 1978.52 and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 27.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹236.14 and 52-week low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹114.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.