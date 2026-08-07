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FSN E-Commerce Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
DigitalE-CommerceInternet & E-CommercePremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Internet EconomyBSE MomentumBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹333.90 Closed
-0.54₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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FSN E-Commerce Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹328.85₹335.70
₹333.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.25₹348.30
₹333.90
Open Price
₹331.55
Prev. Close
₹335.70
Volume
2,73,743

Source: Dion Global

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has gained 58.96% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), Meesho (12.34%), Swiggy (-29.62%). From a 5 year perspective, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and Meesho (2.35%).

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5333.26336.58
10329.55333.44
20326.79327.25
50300.67309.34
100278.99291.31
200268.52270.85

Source: Dion Global

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, FSN E-Commerce Ventures saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.06%, while DII stake decreased to 24.08%, FII holding rose to 13.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,75,00,0000.8854.84
2,46,75,1821.74767.03
2,30,47,6104.67716.44
2,30,12,8691.31715.36
2,21,88,9171.46689.74
1,85,00,0002.11575.07
1,80,00,0001.37559.53
1,80,00,0001.76559.53
1,80,00,0002.32559.53
1,79,97,6691.81559.46

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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FSN E-Commerce Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTFSN E-Commerce Ventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTFSN E-Commerce Ventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTFSN E-Commerce Ventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTFSN E-Commerce Ventu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTFSN E-Commerce Ventu - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About FSN E-Commerce Ventures

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52600MH2012PLC230136 and registration number is 230136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 286.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Falguni Nayar
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Adwaita Nayar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anchit Nayar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Santosh Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Parameswaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Seshashayee Sridhara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Nayar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Milan Khakhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipak Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on FSN E-Commerce Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹333.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is FSN E-Commerce Ventures?

The FSN E-Commerce Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures?

The market cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹95,625.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of FSN E-Commerce Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures are ₹335.70 and ₹328.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹348.30 and 52-week low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures is ₹200.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the FSN E-Commerce Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The FSN E-Commerce Ventures has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 6.02% for the past month, 23.8% over 3 months, 58.96% over 1 year, 31.44% across 3 years, and -1.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures are 373.36 and 66.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

FSN E-Commerce Ventures News

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