FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Share Price

FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹135.45 Closed
1.421.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.75₹135.85
₹135.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.25₹236.14
₹135.45
Open Price
₹134.90
Prev. Close
₹133.55
Volume
63,73,621

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1136.32
  • R2137.13
  • R3138.42
  • Pivot
    135.03
  • S1134.22
  • S2132.93
  • S3132.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,147.89134.41
  • 101,183.58135.18
  • 201,235.23137.31
  • 501,310.3139.43
  • 1001,366.74141.82
  • 2001,503.28159.58

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.18-8.367.37-5.11-40.55-63.16-63.16
6.8114.6943.0576.8955.64-22.86-22.86
3.18-0.5511.1225.7038.8262.58378.03
9.5910.7035.6020.93-12.44-62.43-62.43

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund3,42,88,9291.38493.42
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund2,14,54,5531.1308.73
Mirae Asset Focused Fund1,91,45,6462.97275.51
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund1,74,01,7011.44250.41
SBI Large & Midcap Fund1,64,00,0001.7236
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund1,27,48,6661.52183.45
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund1,23,31,8750.36177.46
SBI Contra Fund1,00,00,0001.07143.9
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund95,27,9601.21137.11
UTI Flexi Cap Fund77,22,8680.43111.13
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    FSN E Commerce Ventures Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Advertisements published today i.e., August 24, 2023 for attention of the Shareholders in respect of information regarding 11th Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM (IST) through Video Conference / Other Audio Visual Means.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:02 PM

About FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52600MH2012PLC230136 and registration number is 230136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Falguni Nayar
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Adwaita Nayar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anchit Nayar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Nayar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Milan Khakhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alpana Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Parameswaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Seshashayee Sridhara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Independent Director

FAQs on FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹38,106.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 1978.52 and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is 27.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹236.14 and 52-week low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. is ₹114.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

