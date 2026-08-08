Here's the live share price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has declined 36.99% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.22
|27.6
|10
|27.29
|27.59
|20
|27.97
|27.96
|50
|29.46
|28.83
|100
|28.91
|29.84
|200
|32.47
|32.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 13.43%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|MTNL - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|MTNL - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 30 & 51 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015- DISCLOSURE OF EVENTS OR INFORMATION - APPOINTMENT O
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|MTNL - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 30 & 51 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015- DISCLOSURE OF EVENTS OR INFORMATION - DISCLOSURE OF
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|MTNL - COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATION 30 & 51 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 - FUNDING OF 06TH SEMI ANNUAL INTEREST IN ESCROW A
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:39 PM IST IST
|MTNL - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans
Source: Dion Global
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101DL1986GOI023501 and registration number is 023501. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 754.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 630.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹27.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹1,745.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are ₹27.93 and ₹27.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Telephone Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹48.14 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹20.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.28% for the past month, -14.19% over 3 months, -36.99% over 1 year, 10.16% across 3 years, and 7.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are -0.56 and -0.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global