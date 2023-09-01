What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.? The market cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹1,587.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is -0.51 and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is -0.08 as on .

What is the share price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on .