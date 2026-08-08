What is the share price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹27.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahanagar Telephone Nigam? The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam? The market cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹1,745.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are ₹27.93 and ₹27.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Telephone Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹48.14 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹20.30 as on .

How has the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.28% for the past month, -14.19% over 3 months, -36.99% over 1 year, 10.16% across 3 years, and 7.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are -0.56 and -0.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global