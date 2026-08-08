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Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Index
BSE 1000BSE Central Public SectorBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.51₹27.93
₹27.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.30₹48.14
₹27.70
Open Price
₹27.62
Prev. Close
₹27.70
Volume
35,415

Source: Dion Global

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has declined 36.99% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.2227.6
1027.2927.59
2027.9727.96
5029.4628.83
10028.9129.84
20032.4732.63

Source: Dion Global

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 13.43%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTMTNL - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans
Aug 06, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTMTNL - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 30 & 51 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015- DISCLOSURE OF EVENTS OR INFORMATION - APPOINTMENT O
Aug 04, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTMTNL - COMPLIANCE OF REGULATION 30 & 51 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015- DISCLOSURE OF EVENTS OR INFORMATION - DISCLOSURE OF
Jul 18, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTMTNL - COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATION 30 & 51 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 - FUNDING OF 06TH SEMI ANNUAL INTEREST IN ESCROW A
Jul 13, 2026, 04:39 PM IST ISTMTNL - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans

Source: Dion Global

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101DL1986GOI023501 and registration number is 023501. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wired telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 754.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 630.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A Robert J Ravi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Kalyan Sagar Nippani
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Sudhakararao Papa
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Alok Shukla
    Government Director
  • Mr. Shivendu Gupta
    Government Director
  • Mr. Vishwas Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Mahajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Share Price

What is the share price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹27.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahanagar Telephone Nigam?

The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam?

The market cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹1,745.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are ₹27.93 and ₹27.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Telephone Nigam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹48.14 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is ₹20.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.28% for the past month, -14.19% over 3 months, -36.99% over 1 year, 10.16% across 3 years, and 7.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are -0.56 and -0.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam News

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