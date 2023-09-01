Follow Us

MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹25.20 Closed
122.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.50₹26.80
₹25.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.60₹30.30
₹25.20
Open Price
₹22.65
Prev. Close
₹22.50
Volume
1,35,16,181

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.27
  • R223.73
  • R324.12
  • Pivot
    22.88
  • S122.42
  • S222.03
  • S321.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52122.61
  • 1021.2522.16
  • 2021.4621.49
  • 5023.1520.7
  • 10022.3820.53
  • 20023.9420.96

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATION 30 & 47 OF SEBI (LODR), 2015 SUBMISSION OF NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:42 AM

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101DL1986GOI023501 and registration number is 023501. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Telephone based information services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1069.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 630.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P K Purwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Vadnerkar
    Director
  • Mrs. Yojana Das
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. V Ramesh
    Director - Technical
  • Mrs. Deepika Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishwas Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarv Daman Bharat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Tamrakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Ranjan Nishad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premjit Lal
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Yashashri Shukla
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹1,587.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is -0.51 and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is -0.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹30.30 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹16.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

