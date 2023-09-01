Name
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101DL1986GOI023501 and registration number is 023501. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Telephone based information services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1069.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 630.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹1,587.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is -0.51 and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is -0.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹30.30 and 52-week low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. is ₹16.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.