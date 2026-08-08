What is the share price of RBL Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBL Bank is ₹387.10 as on .

What kind of stock is RBL Bank? The RBL Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RBL Bank? The market cap of RBL Bank is ₹59,944.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RBL Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of RBL Bank are ₹390.15 and ₹384.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RBL Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBL Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBL Bank is ₹392.60 and 52-week low of RBL Bank is ₹243.40 as on .

How has the RBL Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The RBL Bank has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, 11.85% over 3 months, 44.71% over 1 year, 21.48% across 3 years, and 16.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RBL Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RBL Bank are 66.68 and 3.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global