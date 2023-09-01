Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,00,00,000
|0.5
|227.85
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|72,90,321
|0.48
|166.11
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|31,19,314
|1.57
|71.07
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|26,00,000
|1.37
|59.24
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Private Bank ETF
|22,47,737
|2.46
|51.21
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|21,29,676
|1.7
|48.52
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|20,75,000
|0.2
|47.28
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|20,20,000
|1.95
|46.03
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|20,00,000
|0.48
|45.57
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|20,00,000
|0.26
|45.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RBL Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191PN1943PLC007308 and registration number is 007308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8175.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 599.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RBL Bank Ltd. is ₹14,341.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RBL Bank Ltd. is 15.6 and PB ratio of RBL Bank Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBL Bank Ltd. is ₹238.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBL Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBL Bank Ltd. is ₹251.40 and 52-week low of RBL Bank Ltd. is ₹108.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.