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RBL Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

RBL BANK

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Private BanksBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of RBL Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹387.10 Closed
-0.49₹ -1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RBL Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹384.10₹390.15
₹387.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹243.40₹392.60
₹387.10
Open Price
₹390.00
Prev. Close
₹389.00
Volume
77,216

Source: Dion Global

RBL Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RBL Bank has gained 44.71% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, RBL Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

RBL Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RBL Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5373.5380.51
10365.88375.24
20368.39371.12
50362.82361.93
100339.26347.3
200324.91323.67

Source: Dion Global

RBL Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RBL Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.06%, FII holding rose to 8.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

RBL Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,99,59,9145.461,843.77
1,31,16,9411.72484.08
89,32,8440.42329.67
88,16,4322.43325.37
78,92,0210.73291.26
78,22,0090.98288.67
75,84,3982279.9
70,96,1291.97261.88
67,62,7321.25249.58
59,59,8141.53219.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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RBL Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTRBL Bank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTRBL Bank - RBL Bank Limited Informs The Exchange About AGM Notice And Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTRBL Bank - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTRBL Bank - RBL Bank Limited Informs The Exchange About Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Final Dividend For The Fina
Aug 06, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTRBL Bank - RBL Bank Limited Informs The Exchange About Intimation Of Date Of AGM Of The Bank.

Source: Dion Global

About RBL Bank

RBL Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191PN1943PLC007308 and registration number is 007308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14335.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 618.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandan Sinha
    Non Exe. Ind. Part Time Chairman
  • Mr. R Subramaniakumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajeev Ahuja
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Veena Mankar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gopal Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Sivakumar Gopalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Somnath Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Soma Sankara Prasad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manjeev Singh Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RBL Bank Share Price

What is the share price of RBL Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBL Bank is ₹387.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RBL Bank?

The RBL Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RBL Bank?

The market cap of RBL Bank is ₹59,944.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RBL Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RBL Bank are ₹390.15 and ₹384.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RBL Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBL Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBL Bank is ₹392.60 and 52-week low of RBL Bank is ₹243.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RBL Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The RBL Bank has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, 11.85% over 3 months, 44.71% over 1 year, 21.48% across 3 years, and 16.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RBL Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RBL Bank are 66.68 and 3.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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