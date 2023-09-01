Follow Us

RBL Bank Ltd. Share Price

RBL BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹238.05 Closed
-0.29-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
RBL Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.00₹241.50
₹238.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.40₹251.40
₹238.05
Open Price
₹237.60
Prev. Close
₹238.75
Volume
1,03,30,741

RBL Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1241.43
  • R2244.72
  • R3247.93
  • Pivot
    238.22
  • S1234.93
  • S2231.72
  • S3228.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129.49235.5
  • 10126.53231.41
  • 20120.92226.44
  • 50119.59211.73
  • 100105.86193.75
  • 200118.93175.27

RBL Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

RBL Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

RBL Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,00,00,0000.5227.85
Nippon India Small Cap Fund72,90,3210.48166.11
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund31,19,3141.5771.07
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund26,00,0001.3759.24
ICICI Prudential Nifty Private Bank ETF22,47,7372.4651.21
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund21,29,6761.748.52
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan20,75,0000.247.28
Tata Flexi Cap Fund20,20,0001.9546.03
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund20,00,0000.4845.57
Nippon India Growth Fund20,00,0000.2645.57
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

RBL Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RBL Bank Ltd.

RBL Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191PN1943PLC007308 and registration number is 007308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8175.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 599.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Chandra
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. R Subramaniakumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajeev Ahuja
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Veena Mankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Jain
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandan Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjeev Singh Puri
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sivakumar Gopalan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Somnath Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishan Raina
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Dayal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on RBL Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RBL Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of RBL Bank Ltd. is ₹14,341.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RBL Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RBL Bank Ltd. is 15.6 and PB ratio of RBL Bank Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RBL Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBL Bank Ltd. is ₹238.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RBL Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBL Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBL Bank Ltd. is ₹251.40 and 52-week low of RBL Bank Ltd. is ₹108.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

