Here's the live share price of RBL Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RBL Bank has gained 44.71% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, RBL Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|373.5
|380.51
|10
|365.88
|375.24
|20
|368.39
|371.12
|50
|362.82
|361.93
|100
|339.26
|347.3
|200
|324.91
|323.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RBL Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 17.06%, FII holding rose to 8.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,99,59,914
|5.46
|1,843.77
|1,31,16,941
|1.72
|484.08
|89,32,844
|0.42
|329.67
|88,16,432
|2.43
|325.37
|78,92,021
|0.73
|291.26
|78,22,009
|0.98
|288.67
|75,84,398
|2
|279.9
|70,96,129
|1.97
|261.88
|67,62,732
|1.25
|249.58
|59,59,814
|1.53
|219.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|RBL Bank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|RBL Bank - RBL Bank Limited Informs The Exchange About AGM Notice And Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|RBL Bank - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|RBL Bank - RBL Bank Limited Informs The Exchange About Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Final Dividend For The Fina
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|RBL Bank - RBL Bank Limited Informs The Exchange About Intimation Of Date Of AGM Of The Bank.
Source: Dion Global
RBL Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191PN1943PLC007308 and registration number is 007308. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14335.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 618.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RBL Bank is ₹387.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RBL Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RBL Bank is ₹59,944.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RBL Bank are ₹390.15 and ₹384.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RBL Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RBL Bank is ₹392.60 and 52-week low of RBL Bank is ₹243.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RBL Bank has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, 11.85% over 3 months, 44.71% over 1 year, 21.48% across 3 years, and 16.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RBL Bank are 66.68 and 3.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global