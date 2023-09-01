Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.41
|3.43
|34.43
|52.18
|128.91
|460.40
|227.94
|-0.57
|-11.53
|-2.61
|6.40
|39.47
|268.97
|124.17
|5.41
|9.88
|21.08
|58.50
|119.55
|293.68
|73.72
|11.51
|8.04
|15.31
|16.57
|-12.93
|86.55
|-2.90
|1.04
|4.67
|6.14
|30.18
|28.15
|27.62
|14.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100PN1978PLC088972 and registration number is 088972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is ₹3,513.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is 41.92 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is 2.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is ₹3,553.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is ₹3,757.80 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is ₹1,531.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.