Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KIRLOSKAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engines | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,553.65 Closed
-1.54-55.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,460.55₹3,723.95
₹3,553.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,531.65₹3,757.80
₹3,553.65
Open Price
₹3,609.05
Prev. Close
₹3,609.05
Volume
13,095

Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,702.45
  • R23,844.9
  • R33,965.85
  • Pivot
    3,581.5
  • S13,439.05
  • S23,318.1
  • S33,175.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,835.113,573.47
  • 101,819.543,563.3
  • 201,787.73,535.4
  • 501,671.133,371.62
  • 1001,501.833,093.59
  • 2001,497.842,697.44

Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.413.4334.4352.18128.91460.40227.94
-0.57-11.53-2.616.4039.47268.97124.17
5.419.8821.0858.50119.55293.6873.72
11.518.0415.3116.57-12.9386.55-2.90
1.044.676.1430.1828.1527.6214.53

Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kirloskar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kirloskar Industries Ltd.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100PN1978PLC088972 and registration number is 088972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Kirloskar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mahesh R Chhabria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Aditi Chirmule
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Alawani
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejas Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Sivanandhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashit Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Jamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Varma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Purvi Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is ₹3,513.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kirloskar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is 41.92 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is 2.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kirloskar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is ₹3,553.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is ₹3,757.80 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is ₹1,531.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data