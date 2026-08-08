What is the share price of Kirloskar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Industries is ₹3,776.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Industries? The Kirloskar Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Industries? The market cap of Kirloskar Industries is ₹3,968.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Industries are ₹3,828.10 and ₹3,740.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Industries is ₹4,572.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Industries is ₹2,456.05 as on .

How has the Kirloskar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kirloskar Industries has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -6.11% for the past month, 12.63% over 3 months, -9.23% over 1 year, 1.5% across 3 years, and 20.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Industries are 24.97 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global