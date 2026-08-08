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Kirloskar Industries Share Price

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BSE

KIRLOSKAR INDUSTRIES

Kirloskars Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,776.35 Closed
0.40₹ 15.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kirloskar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,740.25₹3,828.10
₹3,776.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,456.05₹4,572.75
₹3,776.35
Open Price
₹3,761.35
Prev. Close
₹3,761.35
Volume
364

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kirloskar Industries has declined 9.23% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Industries has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Kirloskar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,836.033,867.34
103,814.513,860.16
203,902.323,856.79
503,666.083,716.97
1003,340.213,537.18
2003,341.973,490.53

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.87%, FII holding fell to 0.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kirloskar Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,3500.111.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kirloskar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTKirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
Aug 07, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTKirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
Aug 07, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTKirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST ISTKirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
Aug 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTKirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary

Source: Dion Global

About Kirloskar Industries

Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100PN1978PLC088972 and registration number is 088972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Kirloskar
    Chairman
  • Mr. George Verghese
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Aditi Chirmule
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Alawani
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Purvi Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kirloskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Venkataramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Jamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Varma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Gokhale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kirloskar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Industries is ₹3,776.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Industries?

The Kirloskar Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Industries?

The market cap of Kirloskar Industries is ₹3,968.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Industries are ₹3,828.10 and ₹3,740.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Industries is ₹4,572.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Industries is ₹2,456.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kirloskar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kirloskar Industries has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -6.11% for the past month, 12.63% over 3 months, -9.23% over 1 year, 1.5% across 3 years, and 20.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Industries are 24.97 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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