Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kirloskar Industries has declined 9.23% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Industries has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,836.03
|3,867.34
|10
|3,814.51
|3,860.16
|20
|3,902.32
|3,856.79
|50
|3,666.08
|3,716.97
|100
|3,340.21
|3,537.18
|200
|3,341.97
|3,490.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.87%, FII holding fell to 0.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,350
|0.11
|1.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Industries - Update Of Material Subsidiary
Source: Dion Global
Kirloskar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100PN1978PLC088972 and registration number is 088972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Industries is ₹3,776.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kirloskar Industries is ₹3,968.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Industries are ₹3,828.10 and ₹3,740.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Industries is ₹4,572.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Industries is ₹2,456.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Industries has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -6.11% for the past month, 12.63% over 3 months, -9.23% over 1 year, 1.5% across 3 years, and 20.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Industries are 24.97 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global