What is the share price of Electrosteel Castings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrosteel Castings is ₹71.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Electrosteel Castings? The Electrosteel Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Electrosteel Castings? The market cap of Electrosteel Castings is ₹4,413.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Electrosteel Castings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Electrosteel Castings are ₹73.36 and ₹71.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electrosteel Castings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrosteel Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrosteel Castings is ₹111.20 and 52-week low of Electrosteel Castings is ₹60.13 as on .

How has the Electrosteel Castings performed historically in terms of returns? The Electrosteel Castings has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -7.42% for the past month, -21.87% over 3 months, -30.07% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and 13.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Electrosteel Castings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electrosteel Castings are 27.34 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global