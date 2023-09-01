Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.32
|16.79
|46.06
|97.41
|86.39
|352.15
|214.94
|0.88
|9.00
|21.46
|35.96
|40.19
|101.03
|114.60
|14.07
|4.23
|53.23
|47.12
|46.15
|939.06
|454.17
|9.74
|30.41
|39.03
|37.15
|57.49
|125.77
|125.77
|0.32
|0.48
|13.46
|3.76
|4.84
|142.29
|37.88
|-1.19
|16.15
|48.83
|31.60
|74.63
|153.47
|62.61
|1.73
|-1.53
|26.99
|62.20
|23.30
|14.46
|14.46
|-0.41
|-2.10
|26.33
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|7.60
|-4.44
|6.65
|4.66
|16.53
|261.38
|-8.66
|3.59
|2.28
|2.93
|22.05
|2.28
|-43.30
|-43.30
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|41,89,441
|0.07
|24.59
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|7,50,000
|1.07
|4.4
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310OR1955PLC000310 and registration number is 000310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5014.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is ₹4,78.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is 13.07 and PB ratio of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is ₹68.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrosteel Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is ₹71.00 and 52-week low of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.