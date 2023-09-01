Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310OR1955PLC000310 and registration number is 000310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5014.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.