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Electrosteel Castings Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Electrosteel Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.40 Closed
-0.98₹ -0.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Electrosteel Castings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.20₹73.36
₹71.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.13₹111.20
₹71.40
Open Price
₹73.08
Prev. Close
₹72.11
Volume
1,17,248

Source: Dion Global

Electrosteel Castings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Electrosteel Castings has declined 30.07% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Kirloskar Industries (-9.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Electrosteel Castings has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Electrosteel Castings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Electrosteel Castings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.3471.61
1071.5671.93
2073.7173.1
5076.0275.35
10077.7276.89
20077.581.93

Source: Dion Global

Electrosteel Castings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Electrosteel Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.37%, FII holding fell to 12.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Electrosteel Castings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTElectrosteel Cas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTElectrosteel Cas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTElectrosteel Cas - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTElectrosteel Cas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTElectrosteel Cas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Electrosteel Castings

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310OR1955PLC000310 and registration number is 000310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5032.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Ajay Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Umang Kejriwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayank Kejriwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Katial
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Uddhav Kejriwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Radha Kejriwal Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nityangi Kejriwal Jaiswal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhav Kejriwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priya Manjari Todi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amrendra Prasad Verma
    Director
  • Dr. Mohua Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Jinendra Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Vyas Mitre Ralli
    Director
  • Mr. Bal Kishan Choudhury
    Director
  • Mr. Virendra Sinha
    Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Singh
    Director

FAQs on Electrosteel Castings Share Price

What is the share price of Electrosteel Castings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrosteel Castings is ₹71.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Electrosteel Castings?

The Electrosteel Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Electrosteel Castings?

The market cap of Electrosteel Castings is ₹4,413.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Electrosteel Castings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Electrosteel Castings are ₹73.36 and ₹71.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electrosteel Castings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrosteel Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrosteel Castings is ₹111.20 and 52-week low of Electrosteel Castings is ₹60.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Electrosteel Castings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Electrosteel Castings has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -7.42% for the past month, -21.87% over 3 months, -30.07% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and 13.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Electrosteel Castings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electrosteel Castings are 27.34 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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