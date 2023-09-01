Follow Us

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | NSE
₹68.60 Closed
-0.15-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.00₹69.50
₹68.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.50₹71.00
₹68.60
Open Price
₹68.45
Prev. Close
₹68.70
Volume
36,20,599

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.3
  • R270.15
  • R370.8
  • Pivot
    68.65
  • S167.8
  • S267.15
  • S366.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.5967.35
  • 1039.7265.19
  • 2038.1262.83
  • 5037.3358.88
  • 10035.5253.6
  • 20037.3647.69

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.3216.7946.0697.4186.39352.15214.94
0.889.0021.4635.9640.19101.03114.60
14.074.2353.2347.1246.15939.06454.17
9.7430.4139.0337.1557.49125.77125.77
0.320.4813.463.764.84142.2937.88
-1.1916.1548.8331.6074.63153.4762.61
1.73-1.5326.9962.2023.3014.4614.46
-0.41-2.1026.3328.0128.0128.0128.01
7.60-4.446.654.6616.53261.38-8.66
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. Share Holdings

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund41,89,4410.0724.59
Samco Active Momentum Fund7,50,0001.074.4

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310OR1955PLC000310 and registration number is 000310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5014.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Khaitan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Umang Kejriwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayank Kejriwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Uddhav Kejriwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Katial
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Radha Kejriwal Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nityangi Kejriwal Jaiswal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhav Kejriwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priya Manjari Todi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Binod Kumar Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Amrendra Prasad Verma
    Director
  • Dr. Mohua Banerjee
    Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Shermadevi Yegnaswami Rajagopalan
    Director
  • Mr. Vyas Mitre Ralli
    Director
  • Mr. Bal Kishan Choudhury
    Director
  • Mr. Virendra Sinha
    Director

FAQs on Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Electrosteel Castings Ltd.?

The market cap of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is ₹4,78.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Electrosteel Castings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is 13.07 and PB ratio of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Electrosteel Castings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is ₹68.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electrosteel Castings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrosteel Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is ₹71.00 and 52-week low of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

