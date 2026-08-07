Here's the live share price of Electrosteel Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Electrosteel Castings has declined 30.07% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Kirloskar Industries (-9.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Electrosteel Castings has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.34
|71.61
|10
|71.56
|71.93
|20
|73.71
|73.1
|50
|76.02
|75.35
|100
|77.72
|76.89
|200
|77.5
|81.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Electrosteel Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.37%, FII holding fell to 12.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Electrosteel Cas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Electrosteel Cas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Electrosteel Cas - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Electrosteel Cas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Electrosteel Cas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Electrosteel Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310OR1955PLC000310 and registration number is 000310. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5032.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrosteel Castings is ₹71.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Electrosteel Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Electrosteel Castings is ₹4,413.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Electrosteel Castings are ₹73.36 and ₹71.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrosteel Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrosteel Castings is ₹111.20 and 52-week low of Electrosteel Castings is ₹60.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Electrosteel Castings has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -7.42% for the past month, -21.87% over 3 months, -30.07% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and 13.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electrosteel Castings are 27.34 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global