Here's the live share price of Transrail Lighting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Transrail Lighting has declined 0.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.78%.
Transrail Lighting’s current P/E of 16.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
|Aartech Solonics
|-2.86
|-10.06
|-15.80
|-28.87
|-27.97
|25.42
|38.62
Over the last one year, Transrail Lighting has gained 4.40% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Transrail Lighting has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|560.92
|562.13
|10
|567.11
|561.52
|20
|554.48
|553.65
|50
|538.15
|556.91
|100
|605.37
|588.63
|200
|656.91
|597.08
In the latest quarter, Transrail Lighting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.21%, FII holding fell to 1.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,03,831
|0.88
|40.01
|1,28,834
|1.88
|6.42
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 2:31 PM IST
|Transrail Lighting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:29 PM IST
|Transrail Lighting - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:56 PM IST
|Transrail Lighting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:13 PM IST
|Transrail Lighting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
|Transrail Lighting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Transrail Lighting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31506MH2008PLC179012 and registration number is 179012. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5307.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transrail Lighting is ₹536.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Transrail Lighting is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transrail Lighting is ₹7,202.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transrail Lighting are ₹550.90 and ₹520.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transrail Lighting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transrail Lighting is ₹855.40 and 52-week low of Transrail Lighting is ₹375.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Transrail Lighting has shown returns of -5.02% over the past day, 10.13% for the past month, -15.83% over 3 months, 3.78% over 1 year, -1.02% across 3 years, and -0.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transrail Lighting are 16.63 and 3.30 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.