Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Transrail Lighting Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSRAIL LIGHTING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Transrail Lighting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹536.50 Closed
-5.02₹ -28.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Transrail Lighting Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹520.00₹550.90
₹536.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.05₹855.40
₹536.50
Open Price
₹520.00
Prev. Close
₹564.85
Volume
30,661

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Transrail Lighting has declined 0.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.78%.

Transrail Lighting’s current P/E of 16.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Transrail Lighting Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18
Aartech Solonics		-2.86-10.06-15.80-28.87-27.9725.4238.62

Over the last one year, Transrail Lighting has gained 4.40% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Transrail Lighting has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

Transrail Lighting Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Transrail Lighting Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5560.92562.13
10567.11561.52
20554.48553.65
50538.15556.91
100605.37588.63
200656.91597.08

Transrail Lighting Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transrail Lighting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.21%, FII holding fell to 1.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Transrail Lighting Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,03,8310.8840.01
1,28,8341.886.42

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Transrail Lighting Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 2:31 PM ISTTransrail Lighting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 12, 2026, 9:29 PM ISTTransrail Lighting - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 09, 2026, 9:56 PM ISTTransrail Lighting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2026, 9:13 PM ISTTransrail Lighting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 03, 2026, 10:19 PM ISTTransrail Lighting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Transrail Lighting

Transrail Lighting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31506MH2008PLC179012 and registration number is 179012. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5307.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Digambar Bagde
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Randeep Narang
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Srikant Chaturvedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Verma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vita Dani
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vinod Dasari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ravita Punwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Jatar
    Independent Director
  • Maj.Gen.(Retd.) Dilawar Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transrail Lighting Share Price

What is the share price of Transrail Lighting?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transrail Lighting is ₹536.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transrail Lighting?

The Transrail Lighting is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transrail Lighting?

The market cap of Transrail Lighting is ₹7,202.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transrail Lighting?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transrail Lighting are ₹550.90 and ₹520.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transrail Lighting?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transrail Lighting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transrail Lighting is ₹855.40 and 52-week low of Transrail Lighting is ₹375.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Transrail Lighting performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transrail Lighting has shown returns of -5.02% over the past day, 10.13% for the past month, -15.83% over 3 months, 3.78% over 1 year, -1.02% across 3 years, and -0.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transrail Lighting?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transrail Lighting are 16.63 and 3.30 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Transrail Lighting News

More Transrail Lighting News
icon
Market Pulse