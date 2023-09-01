Follow Us

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Share Price

PARAG MILK FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹199.20 Closed
2.65.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹194.35₹200.90
₹199.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.05₹218.95
₹199.20
Open Price
₹194.85
Prev. Close
₹194.15
Volume
12,45,508

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1201.52
  • R2204.48
  • R3208.07
  • Pivot
    197.93
  • S1194.97
  • S2191.38
  • S3188.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5108.48195.56
  • 10109.63189.65
  • 20110.34180.34
  • 50110.99159.5
  • 10097.21138.46
  • 200100.85121.56

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Samco Active Momentum Fund1,50,1230.632.58

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15204PN1992PLC070209 and registration number is 070209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2025.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pritam Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ambwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Dhavalikar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Dudhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B M Vyas
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Vora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parag Milk Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹2,338.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is 30.86 and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is 2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parag Milk Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹199.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parag Milk Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parag Milk Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹218.95 and 52-week low of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹68.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

