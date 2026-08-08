Here's the live share price of Parag Milk Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parag Milk Foods has declined 4.65% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Parag Milk Foods has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|217.92
|224.93
|10
|217.81
|222.79
|20
|222.36
|223.2
|50
|226.96
|224.51
|100
|218.46
|227.45
|200
|250.79
|233.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parag Milk Foods saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.49%, while DII stake increased to 5.80%, FII holding fell to 7.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Parag Milk Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Parag Milk Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Parag Milk Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Parag Milk Foods - Statement Of No Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST IST
|Parag Milk Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15204PN1992PLC070209 and registration number is 070209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3742.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parag Milk Foods is ₹222.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parag Milk Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parag Milk Foods is ₹2,794.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parag Milk Foods are ₹228.75 and ₹217.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parag Milk Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parag Milk Foods is ₹377.20 and 52-week low of Parag Milk Foods is ₹178.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parag Milk Foods has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -3.47% for the past month, -3.53% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 10.15% across 3 years, and 11.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods are 21.58 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global