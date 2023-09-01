Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|1,50,123
|0.63
|2.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15204PN1992PLC070209 and registration number is 070209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2025.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹2,338.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is 30.86 and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is 2.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹199.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parag Milk Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹218.95 and 52-week low of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹68.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.