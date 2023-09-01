What is the Market Cap of Parag Milk Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹2,338.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is 30.86 and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is 2.86 as on .

What is the share price of Parag Milk Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is ₹199.20 as on .