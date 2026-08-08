What is the share price of Parag Milk Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parag Milk Foods is ₹222.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Parag Milk Foods? The Parag Milk Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parag Milk Foods? The market cap of Parag Milk Foods is ₹2,794.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parag Milk Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parag Milk Foods are ₹228.75 and ₹217.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parag Milk Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parag Milk Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parag Milk Foods is ₹377.20 and 52-week low of Parag Milk Foods is ₹178.35 as on .

How has the Parag Milk Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Parag Milk Foods has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -3.47% for the past month, -3.53% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 10.15% across 3 years, and 11.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods are 21.58 and 2.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global