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Parag Milk Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAG MILK FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Parag Milk Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹222.50 Closed
-1.20₹ -2.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parag Milk Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹217.35₹228.75
₹222.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.35₹377.20
₹222.50
Open Price
₹221.95
Prev. Close
₹225.20
Volume
35,934

Source: Dion Global

Parag Milk Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parag Milk Foods has declined 4.65% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Parag Milk Foods has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Parag Milk Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parag Milk Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5217.92224.93
10217.81222.79
20222.36223.2
50226.96224.51
100218.46227.45
200250.79233.08

Source: Dion Global

Parag Milk Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parag Milk Foods saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.49%, while DII stake increased to 5.80%, FII holding fell to 7.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parag Milk Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTParag Milk Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTParag Milk Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTParag Milk Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTParag Milk Foods - Statement Of No Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST ISTParag Milk Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Parag Milk Foods

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15204PN1992PLC070209 and registration number is 070209. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3742.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pritam Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Akshali Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Vora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Narendra Ambwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Dhavalikar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Dudhat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Dnyanesh Darshane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Parag Milk Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Parag Milk Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parag Milk Foods is ₹222.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parag Milk Foods?

The Parag Milk Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parag Milk Foods?

The market cap of Parag Milk Foods is ₹2,794.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parag Milk Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parag Milk Foods are ₹228.75 and ₹217.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parag Milk Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parag Milk Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parag Milk Foods is ₹377.20 and 52-week low of Parag Milk Foods is ₹178.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Parag Milk Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parag Milk Foods has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -3.47% for the past month, -3.53% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 10.15% across 3 years, and 11.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parag Milk Foods are 21.58 and 2.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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