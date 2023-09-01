Apcotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039199 and registration number is 039199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemical products or preparations of a kind used in the textiles, paper, leather and like industries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 956.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.