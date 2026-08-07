Here's the live share price of Apcotex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apcotex Industries
|1.16
|21.61
|20.68
|66.00
|53.85
|7.26
|12.53
|Pix Transmissions
|2.90
|-1.10
|13.84
|17.27
|13.38
|4.71
|16.27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.31
|19.46
|34.80
|49.28
|27.15
|42.56
|84.11
|GRP
|-4.42
|7.89
|3.96
|11.80
|-7.02
|29.35
|52.21
|Harrisons Malayalam
|3.36
|10.34
|-0.34
|40.09
|6.98
|16.31
|0.08
|Rubfila International
|2.18
|-0.94
|-1.76
|1.46
|-4.22
|-1.41
|-8.24
|Modi Rubber
|-0.83
|-7.79
|-16.99
|-5.59
|3.48
|19.32
|11.60
|Horizon Reclaim (India)
|-0.29
|-1.28
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-5.63
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Indag Rubber
|-0.82
|-0.56
|5.43
|-14.61
|-27.72
|-14.21
|0.18
|Dolfin Rubbers
|-4.78
|-3.42
|-4.55
|-9.27
|-17.16
|8.60
|23.97
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|7.30
|7.68
|-16.30
|-23.48
|-29.88
|-3.66
|18.16
|Ameenji Rubber
|0
|0.36
|-15.51
|21.74
|32.01
|9.70
|5.71
|Vikas Ecotech
|0.91
|-8.26
|-21.83
|-27.92
|-49.08
|-28.91
|-12.08
|Rishiroop
|21.72
|20.28
|17.44
|23.06
|-8.04
|1.61
|1.46
|Defrail Technologies
|0.88
|-7.12
|-16.24
|-32.45
|-23.55
|-8.56
|-5.23
|M M Rubber Company
|6.30
|-4.32
|-17.09
|-23.49
|-25.47
|-19.65
|3.99
|Vamshi Rubber
|-7.07
|-4.65
|-4.83
|-10.87
|-18.81
|21.69
|14.43
|Eastern Treads
|-3.02
|8.93
|6.50
|2.28
|-10.35
|-7.89
|-9.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apcotex Industries has gained 53.85% compared to peers like Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%), GRP (-7.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Apcotex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Pix Transmissions (16.27%) and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (84.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|627.75
|622.96
|10
|596.16
|608.86
|20
|558.61
|583.67
|50
|532.92
|539.92
|100
|465.9
|494.16
|200
|419.03
|450.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apcotex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.91%, FII holding rose to 0.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,10,000
|0.28
|25.9
|1,52,243
|0.55
|7.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Apcotex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Apcotex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Apcotex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Apcotex Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Apcotex Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Apcotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039199 and registration number is 039199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemical products or preparations of a kind used in the textiles, paper, leather and like industries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1441.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apcotex Industries is ₹617.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apcotex Industries is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apcotex Industries is ₹3,199.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apcotex Industries are ₹623.00 and ₹611.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apcotex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apcotex Industries is ₹712.45 and 52-week low of Apcotex Industries is ₹310.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apcotex Industries has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 21.61% for the past month, 20.68% over 3 months, 53.85% over 1 year, 7.26% across 3 years, and 12.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apcotex Industries are 85.30 and 17.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global