Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Apcotex Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹547.50 Closed
2.9915.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Apcotex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹522.00₹556.85
₹547.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹398.00₹669.00
₹547.50
Open Price
₹534.30
Prev. Close
₹531.60
Volume
96,899

Apcotex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1562.3
  • R2577
  • R3597.15
  • Pivot
    542.15
  • S1527.45
  • S2507.3
  • S3492.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5573.55527.39
  • 10571.63523.39
  • 20574.32520.03
  • 50583.59520.47
  • 100580.99514.27
  • 200504.41504.22

Apcotex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

Apcotex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Apcotex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Apcotex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:46 PM

About Apcotex Industries Ltd.

Apcotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039199 and registration number is 039199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemical products or preparations of a kind used in the textiles, paper, leather and like industries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 956.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul C Choksey
    Chairman
  • Mr. Abhiraj A Choksey
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravishankar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Dr. S Sivaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh S Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Vikamsey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit C Choksey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Udayan D Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyamvada Bhumkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apcotex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apcotex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is ₹2,838.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apcotex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is 32.81 and PB ratio of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is 5.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apcotex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apcotex Industries Ltd. is ₹547.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apcotex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apcotex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is ₹398.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data