Apcotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039199 and registration number is 039199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemical products or preparations of a kind used in the textiles, paper, leather and like industries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 956.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is ₹2,838.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is 32.81 and PB ratio of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is 5.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apcotex Industries Ltd. is ₹547.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apcotex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is ₹669.00 and 52-week low of Apcotex Industries Ltd. is ₹398.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.