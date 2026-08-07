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Apcotex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

APCOTEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Rubber
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Apcotex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹617.10 Closed
-0.49₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apcotex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹611.00₹623.00
₹617.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.15₹712.45
₹617.10
Open Price
₹620.60
Prev. Close
₹620.15
Volume
12,046

Source: Dion Global

Apcotex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apcotex Industries		1.1621.6120.6866.0053.857.2612.53
Pix Transmissions		2.90-1.1013.8417.2713.384.7116.27
Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure		-0.3119.4634.8049.2827.1542.5684.11
GRP		-4.427.893.9611.80-7.0229.3552.21
Harrisons Malayalam		3.3610.34-0.3440.096.9816.310.08
Rubfila International		2.18-0.94-1.761.46-4.22-1.41-8.24
Modi Rubber		-0.83-7.79-16.99-5.593.4819.3211.60
Horizon Reclaim (India)		-0.29-1.28-5.63-5.63-5.63-1.91-1.15
Indag Rubber		-0.82-0.565.43-14.61-27.72-14.210.18
Dolfin Rubbers		-4.78-3.42-4.55-9.27-17.168.6023.97
Mahalaxmi Rubtech		7.307.68-16.30-23.48-29.88-3.6618.16
Ameenji Rubber		00.36-15.5121.7432.019.705.71
Vikas Ecotech		0.91-8.26-21.83-27.92-49.08-28.91-12.08
Rishiroop		21.7220.2817.4423.06-8.041.611.46
Defrail Technologies		0.88-7.12-16.24-32.45-23.55-8.56-5.23
M M Rubber Company		6.30-4.32-17.09-23.49-25.47-19.653.99
Vamshi Rubber		-7.07-4.65-4.83-10.87-18.8121.6914.43
Eastern Treads		-3.028.936.502.28-10.35-7.89-9.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apcotex Industries has gained 53.85% compared to peers like Pix Transmissions (13.38%), Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (27.15%), GRP (-7.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Apcotex Industries has outperformed peers relative to Pix Transmissions (16.27%) and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure (84.11%).

Apcotex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apcotex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5627.75622.96
10596.16608.86
20558.61583.67
50532.92539.92
100465.9494.16
200419.03450.19

Source: Dion Global

Apcotex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apcotex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.91%, FII holding rose to 0.69%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apcotex Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,10,0000.2825.9
1,52,2430.557.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Apcotex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTApcotex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTApcotex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTApcotex Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTApcotex Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTApcotex Industries - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Apcotex Industries

Apcotex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC039199 and registration number is 039199. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemical products or preparations of a kind used in the textiles, paper, leather and like industries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1441.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul C Choksey
    Chairman
  • Mr. Abhiraj A Choksey
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ravishankar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit C Choksey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Udayan D Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Achala Danait
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinanath Kholkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Mariwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apcotex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Apcotex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apcotex Industries is ₹617.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apcotex Industries?

The Apcotex Industries is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apcotex Industries?

The market cap of Apcotex Industries is ₹3,199.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apcotex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apcotex Industries are ₹623.00 and ₹611.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apcotex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apcotex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apcotex Industries is ₹712.45 and 52-week low of Apcotex Industries is ₹310.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apcotex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apcotex Industries has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 21.61% for the past month, 20.68% over 3 months, 53.85% over 1 year, 7.26% across 3 years, and 12.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apcotex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apcotex Industries are 85.30 and 17.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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