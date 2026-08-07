What is the share price of Apcotex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apcotex Industries is ₹617.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Apcotex Industries? The Apcotex Industries is operating in the Rubber Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apcotex Industries? The market cap of Apcotex Industries is ₹3,199.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apcotex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apcotex Industries are ₹623.00 and ₹611.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apcotex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apcotex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apcotex Industries is ₹712.45 and 52-week low of Apcotex Industries is ₹310.15 as on .

How has the Apcotex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Apcotex Industries has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 21.61% for the past month, 20.68% over 3 months, 53.85% over 1 year, 7.26% across 3 years, and 12.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apcotex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apcotex Industries are 85.30 and 17.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global