Here's the live share price of Star Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Star Cement has declined 23.22% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|202.98
|203.9
|10
|204.09
|204.07
|20
|204.98
|205.1
|50
|209.2
|208.52
|100
|213.16
|212.6
|200
|220.36
|217.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Star Cement saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.13%, while DII stake decreased to 2.38%, FII holding rose to 2.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|91,16,348
|0.83
|189.36
|1,35,653
|0.72
|2.82
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Star Cement - Intimation Of Date Of 25Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Star Cement - Intimation Of Book Closure Date
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Star Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Star Cement - Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Star Cement - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Star Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Meghalaya, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942ML2001PLC006663 and registration number is 006663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2383.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Cement is ₹201.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Star Cement is ₹8,132.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Cement are ₹204.05 and ₹196.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Cement is ₹308.10 and 52-week low of Star Cement is ₹196.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Star Cement has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, -2.04% for the past month, -15.66% over 3 months, -23.22% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 12.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Cement are 20.67 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global