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Star Cement Share Price

NSE
BSE

STAR CEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Star Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹201.20 Closed
-1.01₹ -2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Star Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.65₹204.05
₹201.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹196.65₹308.10
₹201.20
Open Price
₹203.55
Prev. Close
₹203.25
Volume
39,757

Source: Dion Global

Star Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Star Cement has declined 23.22% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Star Cement has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Star Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Star Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5202.98203.9
10204.09204.07
20204.98205.1
50209.2208.52
100213.16212.6
200220.36217.95

Source: Dion Global

Star Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Star Cement saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.13%, while DII stake decreased to 2.38%, FII holding rose to 2.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Star Cement Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
91,16,3480.83189.36
1,35,6530.722.82

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Star Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTStar Cement - Intimation Of Date Of 25Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Aug 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTStar Cement - Intimation Of Book Closure Date
Aug 07, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTStar Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTStar Cement - Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTStar Cement - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Star Cement

Star Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Meghalaya, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942ML2001PLC006663 and registration number is 006663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2383.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Bhajanka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Bhajanka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Bhajanka
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kejriwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Keshav Bhajanka
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmalya Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ibaridor Katherine War
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Plistina Dkhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Toshniwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramit Budhraja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Star Cement Share Price

What is the share price of Star Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Cement is ₹201.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Star Cement?

The Star Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Cement?

The market cap of Star Cement is ₹8,132.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Cement are ₹204.05 and ₹196.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Cement is ₹308.10 and 52-week low of Star Cement is ₹196.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Star Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The Star Cement has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, -2.04% for the past month, -15.66% over 3 months, -23.22% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 12.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Cement are 20.67 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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