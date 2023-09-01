Follow Us

Star Cement Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STAR CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹161.15 Closed
2.554
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Star Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.55₹162.00
₹161.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.55₹169.95
₹161.15
Open Price
₹157.15
Prev. Close
₹157.15
Volume
4,66,824

Star Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1163.45
  • R2165.45
  • R3168.9
  • Pivot
    160
  • S1158
  • S2154.55
  • S3152.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5104.69157.82
  • 10106.47158.17
  • 20105.29157.24
  • 50100.81151.23
  • 10094.15141.89
  • 20093.28129.64

Star Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Star Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

Star Cement Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund1,39,92,4401.01203.17
SBI Flexi Cap Fund98,35,2270.8142.81
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI2,45,4541.393.56
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1,0880.010.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF460.010
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund1410.010

Star Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Star Cement Ltd.

Star Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Meghalaya, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942ML2001PLC006663 and registration number is 006663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2177.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Bhajanka
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Chamaria
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Bhajanka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kejriwal
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Plistina Dkhar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ibaridor Katherine War
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmalya Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Star Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Star Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of Star Cement Ltd. is ₹6,513.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Star Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Star Cement Ltd. is 36.84 and PB ratio of Star Cement Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Star Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Cement Ltd. is ₹161.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Cement Ltd. is ₹169.95 and 52-week low of Star Cement Ltd. is ₹92.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

