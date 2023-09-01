Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|1,39,92,440
|1.01
|203.17
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|98,35,227
|0.8
|142.81
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI
|2,45,454
|1.39
|3.56
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|1,088
|0.01
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|46
|0.01
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|141
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Star Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Meghalaya, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942ML2001PLC006663 and registration number is 006663. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2177.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Star Cement Ltd. is ₹6,513.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Star Cement Ltd. is 36.84 and PB ratio of Star Cement Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Cement Ltd. is ₹161.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Cement Ltd. is ₹169.95 and 52-week low of Star Cement Ltd. is ₹92.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.