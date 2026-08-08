What is the share price of Star Cement? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Star Cement is ₹201.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Star Cement? The Star Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Star Cement? The market cap of Star Cement is ₹8,132.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Star Cement? Today’s highest and lowest price of Star Cement are ₹204.05 and ₹196.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Star Cement? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Star Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Star Cement is ₹308.10 and 52-week low of Star Cement is ₹196.65 as on .

How has the Star Cement performed historically in terms of returns? The Star Cement has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, -2.04% for the past month, -15.66% over 3 months, -23.22% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 12.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Star Cement? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Star Cement are 20.67 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global