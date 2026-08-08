Here's the live share price of Stove Kraft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Stove Kraft has gained 29.06% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Stove Kraft has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|785.75
|765.19
|10
|778.09
|771.32
|20
|780.4
|768.99
|50
|719.06
|724.92
|100
|622.1
|669.33
|200
|604.25
|636.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Stove Kraft remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.09%, FII holding rose to 1.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,14,542
|0.3
|86.43
|6,93,647
|1.09
|53.79
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Stove Kraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Stove Kraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Stove Kraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Stove Kraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Stove Kraft - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026 And Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Stove Kraft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29301KA1999PLC025387 and registration number is 025387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1607.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stove Kraft is ₹795.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stove Kraft is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stove Kraft is ₹2,627.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stove Kraft are ₹818.00 and ₹793.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stove Kraft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stove Kraft is ₹849.80 and 52-week low of Stove Kraft is ₹445.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Stove Kraft has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, 44.6% over 3 months, 29.06% over 1 year, 17.23% across 3 years, and 0.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stove Kraft are 0.00 and 8.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global