What is the share price of Stove Kraft? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stove Kraft is ₹795.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Stove Kraft? The Stove Kraft is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stove Kraft? The market cap of Stove Kraft is ₹2,627.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Stove Kraft? Today’s highest and lowest price of Stove Kraft are ₹818.00 and ₹793.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stove Kraft? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stove Kraft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stove Kraft is ₹849.80 and 52-week low of Stove Kraft is ₹445.95 as on .

How has the Stove Kraft performed historically in terms of returns? The Stove Kraft has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, 44.6% over 3 months, 29.06% over 1 year, 17.23% across 3 years, and 0.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stove Kraft? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stove Kraft are 0.00 and 8.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global