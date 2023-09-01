Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|90,065
|0.23
|4.39
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|20,256
|1.32
|0.99
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI
|11,129
|1.49
|0.54
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|10,328
|1.38
|0.5
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|9,015
|1.42
|0.44
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|7,524
|1.12
|0.37
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|4,498
|1.01
|0.22
Stove Kraft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29301KA1999PLC025387 and registration number is 025387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1136.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Stove Kraft Ltd. is ₹1,736.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Stove Kraft Ltd. is 48.38 and PB ratio of Stove Kraft Ltd. is 4.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stove Kraft Ltd. is ₹525.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stove Kraft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stove Kraft Ltd. is ₹740.00 and 52-week low of Stove Kraft Ltd. is ₹353.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.