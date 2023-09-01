Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Stove Kraft Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STOVE KRAFT LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | NSE
₹525.65 Closed
-0.68-3.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Stove Kraft Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹521.00₹534.00
₹525.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹353.10₹740.00
₹525.65
Open Price
₹529.95
Prev. Close
₹529.25
Volume
82,173

Stove Kraft Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1531.75
  • R2537.95
  • R3541.9
  • Pivot
    527.8
  • S1521.6
  • S2517.65
  • S3511.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5658.66529.73
  • 10666.27528.47
  • 20664.43518.71
  • 50650.99491.91
  • 100600.93476.35
  • 200653.39492.59

Stove Kraft Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.399.3919.4424.60-16.3817.6017.60
3.77-7.321.376.29-3.05144.55110.71
3.332.3218.924.46-15.0137.3637.01
2.112.913.5527.22-8.53-8.53-8.53
3.1213.4021.1815.76-5.74104.33-18.66
-0.262.948.52-8.82-21.05514.73308.82
4.664.1210.258.530.9568.7274.55

Stove Kraft Ltd. Share Holdings

Stove Kraft Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund90,0650.234.39
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III20,2561.320.99
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series VI11,1291.490.54
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV10,3281.380.5
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V9,0151.420.44
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III7,5241.120.37
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV4,4981.010.22

Stove Kraft Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Stove Kraft Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:21 PM

About Stove Kraft Ltd.

Stove Kraft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29301KA1999PLC025387 and registration number is 025387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1136.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmikant Gupta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mehta Nitinbhai
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Neha Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shubha Rao Mayya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Shah Sanmukh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Stove Kraft Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Stove Kraft Ltd.?

The market cap of Stove Kraft Ltd. is ₹1,736.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Stove Kraft Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Stove Kraft Ltd. is 48.38 and PB ratio of Stove Kraft Ltd. is 4.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Stove Kraft Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stove Kraft Ltd. is ₹525.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stove Kraft Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stove Kraft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stove Kraft Ltd. is ₹740.00 and 52-week low of Stove Kraft Ltd. is ₹353.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data