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Stove Kraft Share Price

NSE
BSE

STOVE KRAFT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Stove Kraft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹795.00 Closed
-0.87₹ -7.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Stove Kraft Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹793.95₹818.00
₹795.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹445.95₹849.80
₹795.00
Open Price
₹806.65
Prev. Close
₹802.00
Volume
12,097

Source: Dion Global

Stove Kraft Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Stove Kraft has gained 29.06% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Stove Kraft has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Stove Kraft Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Stove Kraft Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5785.75765.19
10778.09771.32
20780.4768.99
50719.06724.92
100622.1669.33
200604.25636.72

Source: Dion Global

Stove Kraft Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stove Kraft remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.09%, FII holding rose to 1.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Stove Kraft Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,14,5420.386.43
6,93,6471.0953.79

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Stove Kraft Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTStove Kraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTStove Kraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTStove Kraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTStove Kraft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 03, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTStove Kraft - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026 And Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Stove Kraft

Stove Kraft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29301KA1999PLC025387 and registration number is 025387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1607.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shubha Rao Mayya
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neha Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Natrajan Ramkrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Rajendra Gandhi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Stove Kraft Share Price

What is the share price of Stove Kraft?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stove Kraft is ₹795.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stove Kraft?

The Stove Kraft is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stove Kraft?

The market cap of Stove Kraft is ₹2,627.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stove Kraft?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stove Kraft are ₹818.00 and ₹793.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stove Kraft?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stove Kraft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stove Kraft is ₹849.80 and 52-week low of Stove Kraft is ₹445.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Stove Kraft performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stove Kraft has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, 44.6% over 3 months, 29.06% over 1 year, 17.23% across 3 years, and 0.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stove Kraft?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stove Kraft are 0.00 and 8.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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