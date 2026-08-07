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Hatsun Agro Products Share Price

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BSE

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCTS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hatsun Agro Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹942.25 Closed
1.73₹ 16.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hatsun Agro Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹895.75₹945.60
₹942.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹731.05₹1,178.80
₹942.25
Open Price
₹895.75
Prev. Close
₹926.20
Volume
1,062

Source: Dion Global

Hatsun Agro Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.30-21.0813.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.9053.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.607.17
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.8038.6842.50
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.20-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.60-17.65-30.9312.00-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.60
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20.00-37.50-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.10-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hatsun Agro Products has gained 4.95% compared to peers like Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%), Vadilal Industries (42.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Hatsun Agro Products has underperformed peers relative to Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%) and Dodla Dairy (11.68%).

Hatsun Agro Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hatsun Agro Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5881.94894.32
10886.3892.91
20901.16897.52
50908.66908.7
100926.73919.76
200948.13933.62

Source: Dion Global

Hatsun Agro Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hatsun Agro Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.25%, FII holding unchanged at 3.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hatsun Agro Products Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
92,00,0001.79845.71
30,00,0001.14275.78
29,41,5540.67270.4
27,70,0003.67254.63
19,12,0000.43175.76
7,65,7780.771.41
6,53,0140.0860.03
90,0003.28.27
20,0001.281.87

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hatsun Agro Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTHatsun Agro Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:49 PM IST ISTHatsun Agro Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 21, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTHatsun Agro Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 21, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTHatsun Agro Prod - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTHatsun Agro Prod - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 21St July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hatsun Agro Products

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TN1986PLC012747 and registration number is 012747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9959.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Milk & Milk Products
  • Address
    No.41 (49), Janakiram Colony Main Road, Janakiram Colony, Arumbakkam, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600106
  • Contact
    secretarial@hap.in
    http://www.hap.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R G Chandramogan
    Chairman
  • Mr. C Sathyan
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. J Shanmuga Priyan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K S Thanarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Rajendran Muthu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bharathi Baskar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Archana Narayanaswamy
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Hatsun Agro Products Share Price

What is the share price of Hatsun Agro Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hatsun Agro Products is ₹942.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hatsun Agro Products?

The Hatsun Agro Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hatsun Agro Products?

The market cap of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹20,988.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hatsun Agro Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hatsun Agro Products are ₹945.60 and ₹895.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hatsun Agro Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hatsun Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹1,178.80 and 52-week low of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹731.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hatsun Agro Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hatsun Agro Products has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 5.14% for the past month, -4.09% over 3 months, 4.95% over 1 year, -3.56% across 3 years, and 0.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hatsun Agro Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hatsun Agro Products are 60.26 and 11.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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