Here's the live share price of Hatsun Agro Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.30
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.90
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.60
|7.17
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.80
|38.68
|42.50
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.20
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.60
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12.00
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.60
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20.00
|-37.50
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.10
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hatsun Agro Products has gained 4.95% compared to peers like Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%), Vadilal Industries (42.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Hatsun Agro Products has underperformed peers relative to Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%) and Dodla Dairy (11.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|881.94
|894.32
|10
|886.3
|892.91
|20
|901.16
|897.52
|50
|908.66
|908.7
|100
|926.73
|919.76
|200
|948.13
|933.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hatsun Agro Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.25%, FII holding unchanged at 3.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|92,00,000
|1.79
|845.71
|30,00,000
|1.14
|275.78
|29,41,554
|0.67
|270.4
|27,70,000
|3.67
|254.63
|19,12,000
|0.43
|175.76
|7,65,778
|0.7
|71.41
|6,53,014
|0.08
|60.03
|90,000
|3.2
|8.27
|20,000
|1.28
|1.87
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Hatsun Agro Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:49 PM IST IST
|Hatsun Agro Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Hatsun Agro Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Hatsun Agro Prod - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Hatsun Agro Prod - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 21St July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TN1986PLC012747 and registration number is 012747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9959.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hatsun Agro Products is ₹942.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hatsun Agro Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹20,988.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hatsun Agro Products are ₹945.60 and ₹895.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hatsun Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹1,178.80 and 52-week low of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹731.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hatsun Agro Products has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 5.14% for the past month, -4.09% over 3 months, 4.95% over 1 year, -3.56% across 3 years, and 0.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hatsun Agro Products are 60.26 and 11.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global