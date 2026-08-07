What is the share price of Hatsun Agro Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hatsun Agro Products is ₹942.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Hatsun Agro Products? The Hatsun Agro Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hatsun Agro Products? The market cap of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹20,988.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hatsun Agro Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hatsun Agro Products are ₹945.60 and ₹895.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hatsun Agro Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hatsun Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹1,178.80 and 52-week low of Hatsun Agro Products is ₹731.05 as on .

How has the Hatsun Agro Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Hatsun Agro Products has shown returns of 1.73% over the past day, 5.14% for the past month, -4.09% over 3 months, 4.95% over 1 year, -3.56% across 3 years, and 0.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hatsun Agro Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hatsun Agro Products are 60.26 and 11.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global