Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HATSUN AGRO PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹1,180.85 Closed
-1.55-18.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,175.00₹1,211.40
₹1,180.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹784.95₹1,232.95
₹1,180.85
Open Price
₹1,211.40
Prev. Close
₹1,199.50
Volume
33,526

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,201.25
  • R21,224.5
  • R31,237.6
  • Pivot
    1,188.15
  • S11,164.9
  • S21,151.8
  • S31,128.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5991.591,206.59
  • 101,000.011,187.58
  • 201,022.081,146.3
  • 501,042.691,063.71
  • 100979.08999.81
  • 2001,032.99964.7

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Focused Equity Fund80,36,3912.78831.89
SBI Small Cap Fund29,41,5541.52304.5
DSP Mid Cap Fund28,10,7931.99290.96
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund9,62,4801.1999.63
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan9,62,4801.1999.63
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund8,79,5860.7791.05
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund8,05,9730.9683.43
SBI Large & Midcap Fund4,32,9410.3244.82
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund3,26,3520.4336.45
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)3,26,3520.4336.45
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TN1986PLC012747 and registration number is 012747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6370.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
  • Address
    No.1/20A, Domaine, Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600097
  • Contact
    secretarial@hap.inhttp://www.hap.in

Management

  • Mr. R G Chandramogan
    Chairman
  • Mr. C Sathyan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K S Thanarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P Vaidyanathan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D Sathyanarayan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balaji Tammineedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Thenamuthan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Chalini Madhivanan
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is ₹26,303.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is 135.54 and PB ratio of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is 18.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is ₹1,180.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is ₹1,232.95 and 52-week low of Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. is ₹784.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

