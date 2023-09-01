Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.34
|-15.87
|13.13
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|4.18
|22.33
|29.43
|72.72
|24.15
|205.90
|778.30
|5.34
|9.03
|5.27
|-3.39
|-11.30
|36.95
|44.35
|-0.25
|11.88
|13.80
|24.98
|-10.26
|-22.35
|-7.62
|6.67
|22.73
|38.44
|56.96
|32.12
|65.45
|205.86
|0.69
|1.78
|4.12
|-24.61
|-4.83
|2.32
|-17.66
|-9.63
|21.47
|89.81
|102.86
|64.48
|64.48
|64.48
|4.75
|8.99
|25.16
|45.50
|114.21
|114.21
|114.21
|9.80
|9.86
|70.08
|56.72
|23.86
|172.99
|-21.04
|14.14
|16.11
|23.05
|23.13
|9.05
|279.03
|37.22
|-0.77
|0.45
|-6.40
|14.39
|66.22
|463.64
|568.10
|-5.16
|-0.55
|-6.77
|2.56
|-5.26
|122.68
|9.42
|5.81
|43.20
|71.31
|52.75
|35.44
|266.60
|106.34
|-5.63
|-2.26
|-6.98
|2.62
|-14.92
|-31.58
|40.58
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|37,82,542
|0.66
|226.59
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,94,506
|0.5
|53.59
|Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund
|7,52,490
|0.48
|45.08
|Nippon India Power & Infra Fund
|5,10,000
|1.23
|30.55
|HSBC ELSS Fund
|4,11,100
|0.75
|24.63
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|3,40,116
|0.95
|20.37
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|2,74,910
|0.48
|16.47
|Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund
|2,71,072
|0.23
|16.24
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|2,58,378
|1.59
|15.48
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|2,37,499
|1.44
|14.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Consumer Electronics
The market cap of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,280.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is 92.57 and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹501.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avalon Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹731.95 and 52-week low of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹347.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.