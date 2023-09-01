Follow Us

AVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | BSE
₹501.50 Closed
-0.17-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Avalon Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹492.35₹507.00
₹501.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹347.30₹731.95
₹501.50
Open Price
₹502.35
Prev. Close
₹502.35
Volume
22,406

Avalon Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1508.22
  • R2514.93
  • R3522.87
  • Pivot
    500.28
  • S1493.57
  • S2485.63
  • S3478.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.49492.39
  • 1039.74495.37
  • 2019.87514.42
  • 507.95526.79
  • 1003.970
  • 2001.990

Avalon Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.34-15.8713.1326.1826.1826.1826.18
4.1822.3329.4372.7224.15205.90778.30
5.349.035.27-3.39-11.3036.9544.35
-0.2511.8813.8024.98-10.26-22.35-7.62
6.6722.7338.4456.9632.1265.45205.86
0.691.784.12-24.61-4.832.32-17.66
-9.6321.4789.81102.8664.4864.4864.48
4.758.9925.1645.50114.21114.21114.21
9.809.8670.0856.7223.86172.99-21.04
14.1416.1123.0523.139.05279.0337.22
-0.770.45-6.4014.3966.22463.64568.10
-5.16-0.55-6.772.56-5.26122.689.42
5.8143.2071.3152.7535.44266.60106.34
-5.63-2.26-6.982.62-14.92-31.5840.58

Avalon Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Avalon Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund37,82,5420.66226.59
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,94,5060.553.59
Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund7,52,4900.4845.08
Nippon India Power & Infra Fund5,10,0001.2330.55
HSBC ELSS Fund4,11,1000.7524.63
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund3,40,1160.9520.37
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund2,74,9100.4816.47
Nippon India Balanced Advantage Fund2,71,0720.2316.24
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund2,58,3781.5915.48
Franklin India Opportunities Fund2,37,4991.4414.23
View All Mutual Funds

Avalon Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Avalon Technologies Ltd.

Consumer Electronics

Management

  • Mr. Bhaskar Srinivasan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sareday Seshu Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Luquman Veedu Ediyanam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkataramani Ananthramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandar Pattabhiram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Byas Unnikrishnan Nambisan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandita Abraham
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avalon Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avalon Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,280.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is 92.57 and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is 4.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Avalon Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹501.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avalon Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avalon Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹731.95 and 52-week low of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹347.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

