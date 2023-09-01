What is the Market Cap of Avalon Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,280.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is 92.57 and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies Ltd. is 4.98 as on .

What is the share price of Avalon Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avalon Technologies Ltd. is ₹501.50 as on .