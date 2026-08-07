What is the share price of Avalon Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avalon Technologies is ₹1,963.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Avalon Technologies? The Avalon Technologies is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avalon Technologies? The market cap of Avalon Technologies is ₹13,121.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avalon Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avalon Technologies are ₹1,995.00 and ₹1,775.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avalon Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avalon Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avalon Technologies is ₹1,871.85 and 52-week low of Avalon Technologies is ₹778.15 as on .

How has the Avalon Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Avalon Technologies has shown returns of 10.71% over the past day, 19.51% for the past month, 56.5% over 3 months, 105.46% over 1 year, 48.48% across 3 years, and 37.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies are 98.21 and 18.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global