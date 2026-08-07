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Avalon Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVALON TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Avalon Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,963.95 Closed
10.71₹ 190.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Avalon Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,775.10₹1,995.00
₹1,963.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹778.15₹1,871.85
₹1,963.95
Open Price
₹1,775.10
Prev. Close
₹1,773.90
Volume
1,48,621

Source: Dion Global

Avalon Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avalon Technologies has gained 105.46% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Avalon Technologies has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Avalon Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avalon Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,727.61,784.79
101,734.021,763.08
201,723.441,743.47
501,681.661,649.02
1001,379.971,478.57
2001,181.371,278.5

Source: Dion Global

Avalon Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avalon Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.38%, while DII stake decreased to 24.72%, FII holding rose to 7.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Avalon Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
38,79,7420.89699.09
20,18,3251.24363.68
8,94,5060.55161.18
8,83,4001.04159.18
8,49,6353.75153.1
8,35,9222.29150.62
4,95,2110.589.23
3,86,4141.1169.63
3,35,3462.9660.43
3,30,4891.1159.55

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Avalon Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTAvalon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 04:04 AM IST ISTAvalon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 04:02 AM IST ISTAvalon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 03:59 AM IST ISTAvalon Technologies - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTAvalon Technologies - Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Meeting Held On August 04, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Avalon Technologies

Avalon Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1999PLC043479 and registration number is 043479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 821.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kunhamed Bicha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Srinivasan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Luquman Veedu Ediyanam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Byas Unnikrishnan Nambisan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandita Abraham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkataramani Ananthramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandar Pattabhiram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anees Ahmed
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avalon Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Avalon Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avalon Technologies is ₹1,963.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avalon Technologies?

The Avalon Technologies is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avalon Technologies?

The market cap of Avalon Technologies is ₹13,121.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avalon Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avalon Technologies are ₹1,995.00 and ₹1,775.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avalon Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avalon Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avalon Technologies is ₹1,871.85 and 52-week low of Avalon Technologies is ₹778.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Avalon Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avalon Technologies has shown returns of 10.71% over the past day, 19.51% for the past month, 56.5% over 3 months, 105.46% over 1 year, 48.48% across 3 years, and 37.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies are 98.21 and 18.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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