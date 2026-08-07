Here's the live share price of Avalon Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avalon Technologies has gained 105.46% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Avalon Technologies has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,727.6
|1,784.79
|10
|1,734.02
|1,763.08
|20
|1,723.44
|1,743.47
|50
|1,681.66
|1,649.02
|100
|1,379.97
|1,478.57
|200
|1,181.37
|1,278.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avalon Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.38%, while DII stake decreased to 24.72%, FII holding rose to 7.81%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|38,79,742
|0.89
|699.09
|20,18,325
|1.24
|363.68
|8,94,506
|0.55
|161.18
|8,83,400
|1.04
|159.18
|8,49,635
|3.75
|153.1
|8,35,922
|2.29
|150.62
|4,95,211
|0.5
|89.23
|3,86,414
|1.11
|69.63
|3,35,346
|2.96
|60.43
|3,30,489
|1.11
|59.55
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Avalon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:04 AM IST IST
|Avalon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:02 AM IST IST
|Avalon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:59 AM IST IST
|Avalon Technologies - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Avalon Technologies - Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Meeting Held On August 04, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Avalon Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1999PLC043479 and registration number is 043479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 821.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avalon Technologies is ₹1,963.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avalon Technologies is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avalon Technologies is ₹13,121.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avalon Technologies are ₹1,995.00 and ₹1,775.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avalon Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avalon Technologies is ₹1,871.85 and 52-week low of Avalon Technologies is ₹778.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avalon Technologies has shown returns of 10.71% over the past day, 19.51% for the past month, 56.5% over 3 months, 105.46% over 1 year, 48.48% across 3 years, and 37.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avalon Technologies are 98.21 and 18.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global