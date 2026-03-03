Here's the live share price of Happy Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Happy Forgings has gained 4.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 51.86%.
Happy Forgings’s current P/E of 42.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Happy Forgings
|-2.98
|12.73
|21.83
|41.75
|56.07
|7.52
|4.45
|Bharat Forge
|1.17
|22.21
|33.56
|65.61
|82.62
|31.60
|24.41
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|-2.43
|-2.47
|5.02
|14.84
|6.36
|4.31
|7.33
|CIE Automotive India
|-5.73
|10.13
|10.74
|16.75
|20.66
|3.96
|20.35
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|2.20
|-1.26
|4.00
|-3.74
|-13.14
|27.57
|36.26
|Rolex Rings
|-4.97
|5.10
|29.50
|-5.69
|-9.32
|-11.30
|2.49
|M M Forgings
|-2.41
|2.39
|27.36
|41.25
|35.89
|2.23
|12.44
|Uniparts India
|-4.18
|-8.17
|-8.35
|9.36
|44.43
|-6.90
|-3.55
|AMIC Forging
|-5.32
|5.45
|-14.05
|-6.74
|34.82
|76.19
|40.47
|Pradeep Metals
|-2.67
|13.72
|36.77
|41.55
|45.74
|24.43
|46.03
|Kalyani Forge
|-0.05
|1.60
|-3.88
|-8.35
|24.92
|37.21
|24.93
|LGB Forge
|-1.02
|3.34
|-22.73
|-27.27
|-28.57
|-9.55
|11.42
|Krishanveer Forge
|-2.86
|-3.71
|-8.80
|-4.73
|80.46
|47.89
|26.40
|Maiden Forgings
|-5.11
|-5.64
|-3.50
|9.80
|34.22
|11.73
|6.88
|Samrat Forgings
|-13.50
|-1.64
|-28.73
|-32.49
|-36.15
|7.08
|11.27
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-9.96
|-32.96
|-50.83
|-62.94
|-72.95
|-43.72
|15.84
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-3.50
|22.93
|20.12
|3.02
|0.35
|14.27
|48.20
|EL Forge
|-0.20
|-8.58
|-3.83
|-19.51
|-32.22
|15.27
|16.95
|Shree Metalloys
|-2.11
|-15.63
|22.65
|25.53
|23.35
|19.61
|13.92
|Amforge Industries
|-3.51
|-3.51
|-21.15
|-23.34
|-20.48
|4.40
|26.34
Over the last one year, Happy Forgings has gained 56.07% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.62%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.36%), CIE Automotive India (20.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Happy Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,335.42
|1,330.18
|10
|1,307.84
|1,304.39
|20
|1,219.67
|1,251.28
|50
|1,143.26
|1,168.24
|100
|1,076.34
|1,102.94
|200
|1,007
|1,045.26
In the latest quarter, Happy Forgings saw a drop in promoter holding to 78.50%, while DII stake decreased to 16.73%, FII holding fell to 1.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,00,000
|1.14
|393.61
|16,00,000
|3.39
|170.21
|15,97,648
|1.04
|169.96
|7,11,692
|0.47
|75.71
|4,24,215
|0.18
|45.13
|3,97,477
|0.46
|42.28
|3,88,092
|3.91
|41.29
|3,85,125
|0.27
|40.97
|3,18,099
|0.69
|33.84
|2,91,700
|1.03
|31.03
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 9:21 PM IST
|Happy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
|Happy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
|Happy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:04 PM IST
|Happy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:42 PM IST
|Happy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Happy Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1979PLC004008 and registration number is 004008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1408.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Happy Forgings is ₹1,280.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Happy Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Happy Forgings is ₹12,074.92 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Happy Forgings are ₹1,338.60 and ₹1,255.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Happy Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Happy Forgings is ₹1,368.05 and 52-week low of Happy Forgings is ₹716.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Happy Forgings has shown returns of -4.19% over the past day, 22.28% for the past month, 24.29% over 3 months, 51.86% over 1 year, 7.52% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Happy Forgings are 42.27 and 5.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.