Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Happy Forgings Share Price

NSE
BSE

HAPPY FORGINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Happy Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,280.10 Closed
-4.19₹ -55.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Happy Forgings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,255.00₹1,338.60
₹1,280.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹716.10₹1,368.05
₹1,280.10
Open Price
₹1,255.00
Prev. Close
₹1,336.05
Volume
12,848

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Happy Forgings has gained 4.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 51.86%.

Happy Forgings’s current P/E of 42.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Happy Forgings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Happy Forgings		-2.9812.7321.8341.7556.077.524.45
Bharat Forge		1.1722.2133.5665.6182.6231.6024.41
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		-2.43-2.475.0214.846.364.317.33
CIE Automotive India		-5.7310.1310.7416.7520.663.9620.35
Ramkrishna Forgings		2.20-1.264.00-3.74-13.1427.5736.26
Rolex Rings		-4.975.1029.50-5.69-9.32-11.302.49
M M Forgings		-2.412.3927.3641.2535.892.2312.44
Uniparts India		-4.18-8.17-8.359.3644.43-6.90-3.55
AMIC Forging		-5.325.45-14.05-6.7434.8276.1940.47
Pradeep Metals		-2.6713.7236.7741.5545.7424.4346.03
Kalyani Forge		-0.051.60-3.88-8.3524.9237.2124.93
LGB Forge		-1.023.34-22.73-27.27-28.57-9.5511.42
Krishanveer Forge		-2.86-3.71-8.80-4.7380.4647.8926.40
Maiden Forgings		-5.11-5.64-3.509.8034.2211.736.88
Samrat Forgings		-13.50-1.64-28.73-32.49-36.157.0811.27
Hilton Metal Forging		-9.96-32.96-50.83-62.94-72.95-43.7215.84
Smiths & Founders (India)		-3.5022.9320.123.020.3514.2748.20
EL Forge		-0.20-8.58-3.83-19.51-32.2215.2716.95
Shree Metalloys		-2.11-15.6322.6525.5323.3519.6113.92
Amforge Industries		-3.51-3.51-21.15-23.34-20.484.4026.34

Over the last one year, Happy Forgings has gained 56.07% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.62%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.36%), CIE Automotive India (20.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Happy Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.33%).

Happy Forgings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Happy Forgings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,335.421,330.18
101,307.841,304.39
201,219.671,251.28
501,143.261,168.24
1001,076.341,102.94
2001,0071,045.26

Happy Forgings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Happy Forgings saw a drop in promoter holding to 78.50%, while DII stake decreased to 16.73%, FII holding fell to 1.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Happy Forgings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,00,0001.14393.61
16,00,0003.39170.21
15,97,6481.04169.96
7,11,6920.4775.71
4,24,2150.1845.13
3,97,4770.4642.28
3,88,0923.9141.29
3,85,1250.2740.97
3,18,0990.6933.84
2,91,7001.0331.03

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Happy Forgings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 9:21 PM ISTHappy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 10:16 PM ISTHappy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 16, 2026, 10:59 PM ISTHappy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 8:04 PM ISTHappy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 09, 2026, 9:42 PM ISTHappy Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Happy Forgings

Happy Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1979PLC004008 and registration number is 004008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1408.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Paritosh Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Garg
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Megha Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pisharody
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajeswari Karthigeyan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Behari Lall
    Independent Director

FAQs on Happy Forgings Share Price

What is the share price of Happy Forgings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Happy Forgings is ₹1,280.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Happy Forgings?

The Happy Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Happy Forgings?

The market cap of Happy Forgings is ₹12,074.92 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Happy Forgings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Happy Forgings are ₹1,338.60 and ₹1,255.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Happy Forgings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Happy Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Happy Forgings is ₹1,368.05 and 52-week low of Happy Forgings is ₹716.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Happy Forgings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Happy Forgings has shown returns of -4.19% over the past day, 22.28% for the past month, 24.29% over 3 months, 51.86% over 1 year, 7.52% across 3 years, and 4.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Happy Forgings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Happy Forgings are 42.27 and 5.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Happy Forgings News

More Happy Forgings News
icon
Market Pulse