Here's the live share price of Happy Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Happy Forgings has gained 4.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 51.86%.

Happy Forgings’s current P/E of 42.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.