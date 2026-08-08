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Jindal Poly Films Share Price

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BSE

JINDAL POLY FILMS

Jindal BC Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jindal Poly Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹623.00 Closed
-1.74₹ -11.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jindal Poly Films Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹617.40₹635.15
₹623.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹359.90₹1,025.35
₹623.00
Open Price
₹635.15
Prev. Close
₹634.05
Volume
808

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Poly Films Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Poly Films has gained 16.70% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Poly Films has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Jindal Poly Films Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Poly Films Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5631.79627.78
10639.25634.1
20655.55643.33
50664.6660.43
100722.27661.15
200611.54645.98

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Poly Films Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Poly Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jindal Poly Films Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTJindal Poly Films - General
Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTJindal Poly Films - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 01:41 PM IST ISTJindal Poly Films - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
May 26, 2026, 03:32 AM IST ISTJindal Poly Films - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
May 12, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTJindal Poly Films - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Poly Films

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111UP1974PLC003979 and registration number is 003979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 671.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Aggarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijender Kumar Singhal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rathi Binod Pal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Saxena
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Matai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Poly Films Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Poly Films?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Films is ₹623.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Poly Films?

The Jindal Poly Films is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Films?

The market cap of Jindal Poly Films is ₹2,727.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Poly Films?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Poly Films are ₹635.15 and ₹617.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Poly Films?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Films is ₹1,025.35 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Films is ₹359.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Poly Films performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Poly Films has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, 0.42% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, 16.7% over 1 year, -0.62% across 3 years, and -11.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Films?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Films are -10.83 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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