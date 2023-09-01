Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.93
|6.78
|1.75
|15.70
|-34.58
|55.54
|144.40
|-3.22
|10.08
|9.38
|3.13
|11.02
|123.54
|6.95
|2.20
|26.34
|34.99
|81.13
|145.46
|793.26
|560.78
|-1.83
|-13.79
|-2.10
|22.36
|16.05
|-31.32
|62.12
|9.85
|-4.62
|-8.94
|-10.55
|-42.96
|79.35
|103.74
|26.55
|9.55
|15.22
|14.66
|-38.11
|42.88
|52.98
|5.32
|4.05
|50.23
|75.43
|20.99
|257.07
|-5.03
|7.08
|22.80
|68.62
|100.26
|52.68
|45.05
|45.05
|3.73
|0.66
|-7.57
|31.50
|36.83
|1.74
|-2.27
|-2.85
|2.37
|27.38
|70.35
|24.36
|6,201.36
|2,797.70
|11.63
|11.25
|20.41
|8.65
|-20.41
|184.42
|333.16
|7.29
|-6.91
|14.98
|45.88
|0.68
|298.65
|235.61
|3.91
|0.11
|-16.59
|15.86
|81.35
|256.96
|190.12
|2.47
|-12.48
|-14.63
|2.20
|-43.98
|48.60
|98.75
|-2.83
|6.95
|5.47
|11.49
|-14.08
|618.70
|540.42
|-5.56
|-2.87
|19.18
|16.40
|-8.26
|143.49
|86.01
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.50
|2.01
|17.19
|42.76
|1.46
|44.88
|44.88
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111UP1974PLC003979 and registration number is 003979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5869.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is ₹2,983.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is 1.92 and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is ₹681.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is ₹1,65.95 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is ₹484.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.