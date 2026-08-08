What is the share price of Jindal Poly Films? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Films is ₹623.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Poly Films? The Jindal Poly Films is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Films? The market cap of Jindal Poly Films is ₹2,727.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Poly Films? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Poly Films are ₹635.15 and ₹617.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Poly Films? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Films is ₹1,025.35 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Films is ₹359.90 as on .

How has the Jindal Poly Films performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Poly Films has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, 0.42% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, 16.7% over 1 year, -0.62% across 3 years, and -11.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Films? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Films are -10.83 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global