Here's the live share price of Jindal Poly Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Poly Films has gained 16.70% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Poly Films has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|631.79
|627.78
|10
|639.25
|634.1
|20
|655.55
|643.33
|50
|664.6
|660.43
|100
|722.27
|661.15
|200
|611.54
|645.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Poly Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Films - General
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Films - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 01:41 PM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Films - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
|May 26, 2026, 03:32 AM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Films - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|May 12, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Jindal Poly Films - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111UP1974PLC003979 and registration number is 003979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 671.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Films is ₹623.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Poly Films is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Poly Films is ₹2,727.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Poly Films are ₹635.15 and ₹617.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Films is ₹1,025.35 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Films is ₹359.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Poly Films has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, 0.42% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, 16.7% over 1 year, -0.62% across 3 years, and -11.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Films are -10.83 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global