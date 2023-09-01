Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JINDAL POLY FILMS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹681.35 Closed
-0.03-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹676.40₹690.10
₹681.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹484.95₹1,065.95
₹681.35
Open Price
₹686.40
Prev. Close
₹681.55
Volume
54,363

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1689.13
  • R2696.47
  • R3702.83
  • Pivot
    682.77
  • S1675.43
  • S2669.07
  • S3661.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5848.38665.26
  • 10861.04655.7
  • 20879.11649.81
  • 50955.88648.53
  • 100991.77656.09
  • 2001,039.93702.47

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.936.781.7515.70-34.5855.54144.40
-3.2210.089.383.1311.02123.546.95
2.2026.3434.9981.13145.46793.26560.78
-1.83-13.79-2.1022.3616.05-31.3262.12
9.85-4.62-8.94-10.55-42.9679.35103.74
26.559.5515.2214.66-38.1142.8852.98
5.324.0550.2375.4320.99257.07-5.03
7.0822.8068.62100.2652.6845.0545.05
3.730.66-7.5731.5036.831.74-2.27
-2.852.3727.3870.3524.366,201.362,797.70
11.6311.2520.418.65-20.41184.42333.16
7.29-6.9114.9845.880.68298.65235.61
3.910.11-16.5915.8681.35256.96190.12
2.47-12.48-14.632.20-43.9848.6098.75
-2.836.955.4711.49-14.08618.70540.42
-5.56-2.8719.1816.40-8.26143.4986.01
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.502.0117.1942.761.4644.8844.88
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111UP1974PLC003979 and registration number is 003979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5869.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shashi Bhushan Shugla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Saxena
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendra Singh Rawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rathi Binod Pal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Aggarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Films Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is ₹2,983.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Poly Films Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is 1.92 and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Poly Films Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is ₹681.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Poly Films Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Poly Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is ₹1,65.95 and 52-week low of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. is ₹484.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data