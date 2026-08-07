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Datamatics Global Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Datamatics Global Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹865.15 Closed
1.48₹ 12.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Datamatics Global Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹850.05₹869.10
₹865.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹632.15₹1,119.95
₹865.15
Open Price
₹850.05
Prev. Close
₹852.50
Volume
5,176

Source: Dion Global

Datamatics Global Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Datamatics Global Services		3.920.985.057.81-20.2916.5924.63
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Datamatics Global Services has declined 20.29% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Datamatics Global Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Datamatics Global Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Datamatics Global Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5832.21847.94
10833.25842.92
20847.19839.32
50816.37819.58
100768.89798.75
200789.78783.79

Source: Dion Global

Datamatics Global Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Datamatics Global Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Datamatics Global Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,2430.20.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Datamatics Global Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTDatamatics Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTDatamatics Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTDatamatics Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTDatamatics Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTDatamatics Global - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Datamatics Global Services

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1987PLC045205 and registration number is 045205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 672.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Lalit S Kanodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul L Kanodia
    Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Sameer L Kanodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mona Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay M Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kanika Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Avinash Kshatriya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Datamatics Global Services Share Price

What is the share price of Datamatics Global Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datamatics Global Services is ₹865.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Datamatics Global Services?

The Datamatics Global Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Datamatics Global Services?

The market cap of Datamatics Global Services is ₹5,113.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Datamatics Global Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Datamatics Global Services are ₹869.10 and ₹850.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datamatics Global Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datamatics Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datamatics Global Services is ₹1,119.95 and 52-week low of Datamatics Global Services is ₹632.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Datamatics Global Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Datamatics Global Services has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, 0.98% for the past month, 5.05% over 3 months, -20.29% over 1 year, 16.59% across 3 years, and 24.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Datamatics Global Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datamatics Global Services are 23.66 and 3.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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