Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.50
|1.77
|8.97
|86.43
|87.24
|736.87
|286.47
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|1,27,938
|1.73
|7.14
Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1987PLC045205 and registration number is 045205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 578.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is ₹3,330.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is 31.92 and PB ratio of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is ₹564.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datamatics Global Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is ₹678.70 and 52-week low of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is ₹256.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.