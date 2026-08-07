Here's the live share price of Datamatics Global Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Datamatics Global Services
|3.92
|0.98
|5.05
|7.81
|-20.29
|16.59
|24.63
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Datamatics Global Services has declined 20.29% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Datamatics Global Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|832.21
|847.94
|10
|833.25
|842.92
|20
|847.19
|839.32
|50
|816.37
|819.58
|100
|768.89
|798.75
|200
|789.78
|783.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Datamatics Global Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,243
|0.2
|0.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Datamatics Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Datamatics Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Datamatics Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Datamatics Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Datamatics Global - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Source: Dion Global
Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1987PLC045205 and registration number is 045205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 672.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datamatics Global Services is ₹865.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Datamatics Global Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Datamatics Global Services is ₹5,113.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Datamatics Global Services are ₹869.10 and ₹850.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datamatics Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datamatics Global Services is ₹1,119.95 and 52-week low of Datamatics Global Services is ₹632.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Datamatics Global Services has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, 0.98% for the past month, 5.05% over 3 months, -20.29% over 1 year, 16.59% across 3 years, and 24.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datamatics Global Services are 23.66 and 3.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.
Source: Dion Global