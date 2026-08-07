What is the share price of Datamatics Global Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datamatics Global Services is ₹865.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Datamatics Global Services? The Datamatics Global Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Datamatics Global Services? The market cap of Datamatics Global Services is ₹5,113.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Datamatics Global Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Datamatics Global Services are ₹869.10 and ₹850.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datamatics Global Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datamatics Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datamatics Global Services is ₹1,119.95 and 52-week low of Datamatics Global Services is ₹632.15 as on .

How has the Datamatics Global Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Datamatics Global Services has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, 0.98% for the past month, 5.05% over 3 months, -20.29% over 1 year, 16.59% across 3 years, and 24.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Datamatics Global Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Datamatics Global Services are 23.66 and 3.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global