Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹564.95 Closed
0.382.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹560.85₹569.00
₹564.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹256.00₹678.70
₹564.95
Open Price
₹564.00
Prev. Close
₹562.80
Volume
91,397

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1567.78
  • R2572.47
  • R3575.93
  • Pivot
    564.32
  • S1559.63
  • S2556.17
  • S3551.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5306.29557.29
  • 10307.06552.52
  • 20308.83550.25
  • 50315.6541.88
  • 100307.06501.01
  • 200302.21437.77

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.501.778.9786.4387.24736.87286.47
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Samco Active Momentum Fund1,27,9381.737.14

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Press Release
    Datamatics Global Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 24, 2023, titled "Datamatics TruFare Automatic Fare Collection enables Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) with next generation fare ticketing system, elevating the commuter experience".
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:19 PM

About Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1987PLC045205 and registration number is 045205. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 578.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Lalit S Kanodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul L Kanodia
    Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Sameer L Kanodia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip D Dandekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay M Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mona Bhide
    Independent Director

FAQs on Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Datamatics Global Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is ₹3,330.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Datamatics Global Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is 31.92 and PB ratio of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Datamatics Global Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is ₹564.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Datamatics Global Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Datamatics Global Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is ₹678.70 and 52-week low of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. is ₹256.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data