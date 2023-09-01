Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|26.52
|9.53
|15.19
|14.64
|-38.12
|42.85
|52.94
|-3.37
|9.92
|9.21
|2.98
|10.85
|123.20
|6.79
|2.44
|26.62
|35.30
|81.54
|146.01
|795.28
|562.27
|-1.91
|-13.86
|-2.18
|22.27
|15.96
|-31.37
|62.00
|10.35
|-4.19
|-8.53
|-10.15
|-42.70
|80.16
|104.65
|5.43
|4.16
|50.38
|75.61
|21.12
|257.44
|-4.93
|6.97
|6.82
|1.79
|15.74
|-34.56
|55.60
|144.49
|6.98
|22.69
|68.47
|100.08
|52.54
|44.92
|44.92
|3.91
|0.83
|-7.41
|31.73
|37.07
|1.92
|-2.10
|-2.94
|2.27
|27.26
|70.19
|24.24
|6,195.24
|2,794.89
|11.93
|11.55
|20.74
|8.94
|-20.19
|185.19
|334.33
|6.69
|-7.43
|14.35
|45.08
|0.13
|296.45
|233.76
|3.98
|0.18
|-16.53
|15.94
|81.48
|257.22
|190.33
|2.69
|-12.29
|-14.45
|2.41
|-43.86
|48.91
|99.17
|-1.23
|8.70
|7.20
|13.32
|-12.68
|630.49
|550.92
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.38
|1.89
|17.04
|42.58
|1.33
|44.70
|44.70
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,486
|0.08
|0.5
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,455
|0.08
|0.32
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,722
|0.08
|0.21
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,682
|0.08
|0.12
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|1,239
|0.08
|0.05
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|821
|0.01
|0.04
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|765
|0.09
|0.03
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|169
|0.08
|0.01
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|324
|0.01
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|14
|0.01
|0
Uflex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC032166 and registration number is 032166. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5673.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uflex Ltd. is ₹3,449.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uflex Ltd. is 7.18 and PB ratio of Uflex Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uflex Ltd. is ₹472.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uflex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uflex Ltd. is ₹799.60 and 52-week low of Uflex Ltd. is ₹325.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.