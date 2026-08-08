Here's the live share price of Uflex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uflex has declined 15.67% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Uflex has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|475.62
|475.67
|10
|474.65
|472.4
|20
|457.08
|463.16
|50
|437.23
|446.44
|100
|424.15
|443.2
|200
|459.06
|460.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uflex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.59%, FII holding rose to 10.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Uflex - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Uflex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Uflex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Uflex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Uflex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Uflex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC032166 and registration number is 032166. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7778.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uflex is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uflex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uflex is ₹3,538.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uflex are ₹504.45 and ₹479.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uflex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uflex is ₹600.95 and 52-week low of Uflex is ₹333.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uflex has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 14.01% for the past month, 9.83% over 3 months, -15.67% over 1 year, 5.81% across 3 years, and -2.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uflex are 11.16 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global