What is the share price of Uflex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uflex is ₹490.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Uflex? The Uflex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uflex? The market cap of Uflex is ₹3,538.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uflex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uflex are ₹504.45 and ₹479.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uflex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uflex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uflex is ₹600.95 and 52-week low of Uflex is ₹333.00 as on .

How has the Uflex performed historically in terms of returns? The Uflex has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 14.01% for the past month, 9.83% over 3 months, -15.67% over 1 year, 5.81% across 3 years, and -2.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uflex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uflex are 11.16 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global