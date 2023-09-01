Follow Us

Uflex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UFLEX LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹472.70 Closed
-1.04-4.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uflex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹467.30₹481.95
₹472.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹325.10₹799.60
₹472.70
Open Price
₹481.70
Prev. Close
₹477.65
Volume
10,15,280

Uflex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1480.7
  • R2488.65
  • R3495.35
  • Pivot
    474
  • S1466.05
  • S2459.35
  • S3451.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5722.28431.16
  • 10713.08412.51
  • 20721.07407.85
  • 50735.5412.59
  • 100667.29424.57
  • 200619.53461.29

Uflex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.529.5315.1914.64-38.1242.8552.94
-3.379.929.212.9810.85123.206.79
2.4426.6235.3081.54146.01795.28562.27
-1.91-13.86-2.1822.2715.96-31.3762.00
10.35-4.19-8.53-10.15-42.7080.16104.65
5.434.1650.3875.6121.12257.44-4.93
6.976.821.7915.74-34.5655.60144.49
6.9822.6968.47100.0852.5444.9244.92
3.910.83-7.4131.7337.071.92-2.10
-2.942.2727.2670.1924.246,195.242,794.89
11.9311.5520.748.94-20.19185.19334.33
6.69-7.4314.3545.080.13296.45233.76
3.980.18-16.5315.9481.48257.22190.33
2.69-12.29-14.452.41-43.8648.9199.17
-1.238.707.2013.32-12.68630.49550.92
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.381.8917.0442.581.3344.7044.70
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Uflex Ltd. Share Holdings

Uflex Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,4860.080.5
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,4550.080.32
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,7220.080.21
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,6820.080.12
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF1,2390.080.05
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund8210.010.04
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7650.090.03
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1690.080.01
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF3240.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF140.010
View All Mutual Funds

Uflex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    UFLEX Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Annual General Meeting held on August 23, 2023
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:48 PM
  • Shareholders meeting
    UFLEX Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of 34th Annual General Meeting held on August 23, 2023
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:17 AM

About Uflex Ltd.

Uflex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC032166 and registration number is 032166. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5673.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagmohan Mongia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Indu Liberhan
    Director
  • Mr. Tara Sankar Bhattacharya
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Narendra Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Paresh Nath Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Alok Sabharwal
    Director

FAQs on Uflex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uflex Ltd.?

The market cap of Uflex Ltd. is ₹3,449.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uflex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uflex Ltd. is 7.18 and PB ratio of Uflex Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uflex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uflex Ltd. is ₹472.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uflex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uflex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uflex Ltd. is ₹799.60 and 52-week low of Uflex Ltd. is ₹325.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

