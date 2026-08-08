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Uflex Share Price

NSE
BSE

UFLEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Uflex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹490.00 Closed
2.01₹ 9.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uflex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹479.40₹504.45
₹490.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹333.00₹600.95
₹490.00
Open Price
₹482.40
Prev. Close
₹480.35
Volume
7,532

Source: Dion Global

Uflex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uflex has declined 15.67% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Uflex has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Uflex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uflex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5475.62475.67
10474.65472.4
20457.08463.16
50437.23446.44
100424.15443.2
200459.06460.46

Source: Dion Global

Uflex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uflex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.59%, FII holding rose to 10.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uflex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTUflex - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
Aug 07, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTUflex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTUflex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter
Jul 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTUflex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTUflex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Uflex

Uflex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC032166 and registration number is 032166. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7778.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jeevaraj Gopal Pillai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sujit Kumar Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghyanendra Nath Bajpai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paresh Nath Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uflex Share Price

What is the share price of Uflex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uflex is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uflex?

The Uflex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uflex?

The market cap of Uflex is ₹3,538.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uflex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uflex are ₹504.45 and ₹479.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uflex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uflex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uflex is ₹600.95 and 52-week low of Uflex is ₹333.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uflex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uflex has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, 14.01% for the past month, 9.83% over 3 months, -15.67% over 1 year, 5.81% across 3 years, and -2.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uflex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uflex are 11.16 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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