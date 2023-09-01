Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.40
|26.44
|43.33
|101.70
|183.45
|1,568.86
|168.11
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1994PLC017356 and registration number is 017356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1297.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹3,857.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is 14.2 and PB ratio of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹557.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹574.70 and 52-week low of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹183.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.