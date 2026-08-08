Here's the live share price of Ramky Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ramky Infrastructure has declined 24.36% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramky Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|375.14
|385.31
|10
|375.49
|382.68
|20
|384.59
|386.43
|50
|411.07
|407.16
|100
|444.31
|435.34
|200
|496.89
|472.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ramky Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.91%, FII holding rose to 1.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Ramky Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Ramky Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 04:53 AM IST IST
|Ramky Infrastructure - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|May 28, 2026, 04:46 AM IST IST
|Ramky Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 04:38 AM IST IST
|Ramky Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1994PLC017356 and registration number is 017356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1678.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramky Infrastructure is ₹406.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramky Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹2,812.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramky Infrastructure are ₹410.60 and ₹403.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramky Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹706.50 and 52-week low of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹367.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramky Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -20.52% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -7.52% across 3 years, and 17.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramky Infrastructure are 10.38 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global