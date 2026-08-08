What is the share price of Ramky Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramky Infrastructure is ₹406.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Ramky Infrastructure? The Ramky Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramky Infrastructure? The market cap of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹2,812.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramky Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramky Infrastructure are ₹410.60 and ₹403.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramky Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramky Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹706.50 and 52-week low of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹367.00 as on .

How has the Ramky Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Ramky Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -20.52% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -7.52% across 3 years, and 17.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramky Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramky Infrastructure are 10.38 and 1.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global