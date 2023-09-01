Follow Us

RAMKY INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹557.40 Closed
0.010.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹553.00₹564.20
₹557.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.65₹574.70
₹557.40
Open Price
₹561.20
Prev. Close
₹557.35
Volume
75,105

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1561.9
  • R2568.65
  • R3573.1
  • Pivot
    557.45
  • S1550.7
  • S2546.25
  • S3539.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5236.18553
  • 10224.91541.95
  • 20214.47518.03
  • 50202.33467.38
  • 100178.74419.99
  • 200187.38362.72

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.4026.4443.33101.70183.451,568.86168.11
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1994PLC017356 and registration number is 017356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1297.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rathnakara Nagaraja Yancharla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Prasad Polimetla
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Ravindranath Reddy Anantapurguggilla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Murahari Reddy Velpula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Reddy Somavarapu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gangadhara Sastry Peddibhotla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rama Devi Allam
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Mahpara Ali
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹3,857.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is 14.2 and PB ratio of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹557.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹574.70 and 52-week low of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹183.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

