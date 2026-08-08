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Ramky Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMKY INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ramky Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹406.40 Closed
0.43₹ 1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ramky Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹403.70₹410.60
₹406.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹367.00₹706.50
₹406.40
Open Price
₹403.70
Prev. Close
₹404.65
Volume
2,680

Source: Dion Global

Ramky Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ramky Infrastructure has declined 24.36% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramky Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ramky Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ramky Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5375.14385.31
10375.49382.68
20384.59386.43
50411.07407.16
100444.31435.34
200496.89472.04

Source: Dion Global

Ramky Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ramky Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.91%, FII holding rose to 1.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ramky Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTRamky Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone
Jul 15, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTRamky Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 04:53 AM IST ISTRamky Infrastructure - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
May 28, 2026, 04:46 AM IST ISTRamky Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 04:38 AM IST ISTRamky Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1994PLC017356 and registration number is 017356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1678.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Anantapurguggilla Ravindranath Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Isaac Wesley Vijaya Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Somavarapu Ravi Kumar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Peddibhotla Gangadhara Sastry
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Allam Rama Devi
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Eshwar Reddy Purmandla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ramky Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Ramky Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramky Infrastructure is ₹406.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ramky Infrastructure?

The Ramky Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramky Infrastructure?

The market cap of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹2,812.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramky Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramky Infrastructure are ₹410.60 and ₹403.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramky Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramky Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹706.50 and 52-week low of Ramky Infrastructure is ₹367.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ramky Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ramky Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 2.2% for the past month, -20.52% over 3 months, -24.36% over 1 year, -7.52% across 3 years, and 17.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramky Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramky Infrastructure are 10.38 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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