What is the share price of Kama Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kama Holdings is ₹2,500.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kama Holdings? The Kama Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kama Holdings? The market cap of Kama Holdings is ₹8,022.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kama Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kama Holdings are ₹2,525.00 and ₹2,487.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kama Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kama Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kama Holdings is ₹3,150.00 and 52-week low of Kama Holdings is ₹2,350.00 as on .

How has the Kama Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Kama Holdings has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -3.58% for the past month, -7.29% over 3 months, -16.48% over 1 year, 1.11% across 3 years, and 4.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kama Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kama Holdings are 8.62 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global