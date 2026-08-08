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Kama Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAMA HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kama Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,500.00 Closed
-0.83₹ -20.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kama Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,487.20₹2,525.00
₹2,500.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,350.00₹3,150.00
₹2,500.00
Open Price
₹2,510.60
Prev. Close
₹2,520.80
Volume
448

Source: Dion Global

Kama Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kama Holdings		-0.06-3.58-7.29-8.26-16.481.114.52
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kama Holdings has declined 16.48% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Kama Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Kama Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kama Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,514.92,513.75
102,552.482,528.1
202,563.732,548.92
502,591.372,571.17
1002,559.222,595.88
2002,686.062,648.43

Source: Dion Global

Kama Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kama Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kama Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTKama Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
Aug 07, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTKama Holdings - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTKama Holdings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTKama Holdings - Notice Of 26Th Annual General Meeting- KAMA Holdings Limited
Jul 14, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTKama Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kama Holdings

Kama Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL2000PLC104779 and registration number is 104779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kartik Bharat Ram
    Chairman
  • Ms. Ekta Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gagan Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdeep Singh Rikhy
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram
    Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Kama Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Kama Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kama Holdings is ₹2,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kama Holdings?

The Kama Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kama Holdings?

The market cap of Kama Holdings is ₹8,022.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kama Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kama Holdings are ₹2,525.00 and ₹2,487.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kama Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kama Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kama Holdings is ₹3,150.00 and 52-week low of Kama Holdings is ₹2,350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kama Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kama Holdings has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -3.58% for the past month, -7.29% over 3 months, -16.48% over 1 year, 1.11% across 3 years, and 4.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kama Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kama Holdings are 8.62 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kama Holdings News

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