Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|21.79
|21.01
|22.11
|21.08
|14.10
|201.32
|195.95
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Sep, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|23 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Second Interim Dividend
Kama Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL2000PLC104779 and registration number is 104779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kama Holdings Ltd. is ₹9,592.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kama Holdings Ltd. is 38.58 and PB ratio of Kama Holdings Ltd. is 14.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kama Holdings Ltd. is ₹14,945.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kama Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kama Holdings Ltd. is ₹15,.05 and 52-week low of Kama Holdings Ltd. is ₹11,750.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.