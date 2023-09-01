Follow Us

KAMA HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹14,945.30 Closed
1.22180.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Kama Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14,735.00₹15,485.00
₹14,945.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11,750.10₹15,000.05
₹14,945.30
Open Price
₹14,805.00
Prev. Close
₹14,765.25
Volume
5,153

Kama Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115,351.67
  • R215,793.33
  • R316,101.67
  • Pivot
    15,043.33
  • S114,601.67
  • S214,293.33
  • S313,851.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513,108.5214,081.96
  • 1012,879.9213,455.68
  • 2012,789.9612,951.18
  • 5012,855.9212,591.72
  • 10011,874.6712,482.33
  • 20011,121.2812,335.76

Kama Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.7921.0122.1121.0814.10201.32195.95
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kama Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Kama Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Sep, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
23 Aug, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Mar, 2023Board MeetingSecond Interim Dividend

About Kama Holdings Ltd.

Kama Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL2000PLC104779 and registration number is 104779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kartik Bharat Ram
    Chairman
  • Ms. Ekta Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amitav Virmani
    Director
  • Ms. Ira Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdeep Singh Rikhy
    Director
  • Mr. Gagan Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kama Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kama Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Kama Holdings Ltd. is ₹9,592.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kama Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kama Holdings Ltd. is 38.58 and PB ratio of Kama Holdings Ltd. is 14.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kama Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kama Holdings Ltd. is ₹14,945.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kama Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kama Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kama Holdings Ltd. is ₹15,.05 and 52-week low of Kama Holdings Ltd. is ₹11,750.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

