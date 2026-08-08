Here's the live share price of Kama Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kama Holdings
|-0.06
|-3.58
|-7.29
|-8.26
|-16.48
|1.11
|4.52
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kama Holdings has declined 16.48% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Kama Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,514.9
|2,513.75
|10
|2,552.48
|2,528.1
|20
|2,563.73
|2,548.92
|50
|2,591.37
|2,571.17
|100
|2,559.22
|2,595.88
|200
|2,686.06
|2,648.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kama Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Kama Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Kama Holdings - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Kama Holdings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Kama Holdings - Notice Of 26Th Annual General Meeting- KAMA Holdings Limited
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Kama Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kama Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL2000PLC104779 and registration number is 104779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kama Holdings is ₹2,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kama Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kama Holdings is ₹8,022.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kama Holdings are ₹2,525.00 and ₹2,487.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kama Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kama Holdings is ₹3,150.00 and 52-week low of Kama Holdings is ₹2,350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kama Holdings has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -3.58% for the past month, -7.29% over 3 months, -16.48% over 1 year, 1.11% across 3 years, and 4.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kama Holdings are 8.62 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global