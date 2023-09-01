Follow Us

Dish TV India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DISH TV INDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.10 Closed
-1.09-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dish TV India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.80₹18.60
₹18.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.05₹24.40
₹18.10
Open Price
₹18.35
Prev. Close
₹18.30
Volume
2,53,83,250

Dish TV India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.5
  • R218.95
  • R319.3
  • Pivot
    18.15
  • S117.7
  • S217.35
  • S316.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.7718.8
  • 1016.6518.85
  • 2017.0118.69
  • 5015.6417.85
  • 10013.816.97
  • 20014.816.37

Dish TV India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Dish TV India Ltd. Share Holdings

Dish TV India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund2,93,43,6360.351.94
Quant Flexi Cap Fund54,00,0000.549.56

Dish TV India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dish TV India Ltd.

Dish TV India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1988PLC287553 and registration number is 287553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other satellite telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1383.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 184.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Das Narang
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Rashmi Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dish TV India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dish TV India Ltd.?

The market cap of Dish TV India Ltd. is ₹3,332.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dish TV India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dish TV India Ltd. is -1.62 and PB ratio of Dish TV India Ltd. is -2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dish TV India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dish TV India Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dish TV India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dish TV India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dish TV India Ltd. is ₹24.40 and 52-week low of Dish TV India Ltd. is ₹12.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

