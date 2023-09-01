Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
|5.78
|6.40
|30.56
|26.80
|-10.84
|-5.21
|-77.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|2,93,43,636
|0.3
|51.94
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|54,00,000
|0.54
|9.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dish TV India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1988PLC287553 and registration number is 287553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other satellite telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1383.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 184.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dish TV India Ltd. is ₹3,332.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dish TV India Ltd. is -1.62 and PB ratio of Dish TV India Ltd. is -2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dish TV India Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dish TV India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dish TV India Ltd. is ₹24.40 and 52-week low of Dish TV India Ltd. is ₹12.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.