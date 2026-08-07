What is the share price of Dish TV India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dish TV India is ₹2.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Dish TV India? The Dish TV India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dish TV India? The market cap of Dish TV India is ₹535.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dish TV India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dish TV India are ₹2.91 and ₹2.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dish TV India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dish TV India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dish TV India is ₹5.98 and 52-week low of Dish TV India is ₹1.82 as on .

How has the Dish TV India performed historically in terms of returns? The Dish TV India has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, -0.68% for the past month, -22.19% over 3 months, -44.04% over 1 year, -44.1% across 3 years, and -25.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dish TV India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dish TV India are -0.66 and -0.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global