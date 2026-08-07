Here's the live share price of Dish TV India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dish TV India
|2.11
|-0.68
|-22.19
|-15.65
|-44.04
|-44.10
|-25.36
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dish TV India has declined 44.04% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Dish TV India has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.84
|2.83
|10
|2.85
|2.85
|20
|2.9
|2.89
|50
|3.04
|3.01
|100
|3.08
|3.16
|200
|3.48
|3.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dish TV India saw a rise in promoter holding to 4.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.20%, FII holding fell to 7.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 84.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:06 AM IST IST
|Dish TV India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Dish TV India - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Litigation
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Dish TV India - Shifting Of Corporate Office Of The Company
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Dish TV India - Board Comments On Fine Levied By The Exchange
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Dish TV India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Dish TV India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1988PLC287553 and registration number is 287553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other satellite telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 465.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 184.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dish TV India is ₹2.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dish TV India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dish TV India is ₹535.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dish TV India are ₹2.91 and ₹2.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dish TV India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dish TV India is ₹5.98 and 52-week low of Dish TV India is ₹1.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dish TV India has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, -0.68% for the past month, -22.19% over 3 months, -44.04% over 1 year, -44.1% across 3 years, and -25.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dish TV India are -0.66 and -0.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global