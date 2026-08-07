Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Dish TV India Share Price

NSE
BSE

DISH TV INDIA

Essel Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dish TV India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.91 Closed
4.68₹ 0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Dish TV India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.74₹2.91
₹2.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.82₹5.98
₹2.91
Open Price
₹2.75
Prev. Close
₹2.78
Volume
6,32,249

Source: Dion Global

Dish TV India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dish TV India		2.11-0.68-22.19-15.65-44.04-44.10-25.36
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dish TV India has declined 44.04% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Dish TV India has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Dish TV India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dish TV India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.842.83
102.852.85
202.92.89
503.043.01
1003.083.16
2003.483.73

Source: Dion Global

Dish TV India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dish TV India saw a rise in promoter holding to 4.22%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.20%, FII holding fell to 7.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 84.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Dish TV India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:06 AM IST ISTDish TV India - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTDish TV India - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Litigation
Jul 29, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTDish TV India - Shifting Of Corporate Office Of The Company
Jul 29, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTDish TV India - Board Comments On Fine Levied By The Exchange
Jul 14, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTDish TV India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Dish TV India

Dish TV India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1988PLC287553 and registration number is 287553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other satellite telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 465.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 184.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Dobhal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayank Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurinder Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dish TV India Share Price

What is the share price of Dish TV India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dish TV India is ₹2.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dish TV India?

The Dish TV India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dish TV India?

The market cap of Dish TV India is ₹535.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dish TV India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dish TV India are ₹2.91 and ₹2.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dish TV India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dish TV India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dish TV India is ₹5.98 and 52-week low of Dish TV India is ₹1.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dish TV India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dish TV India has shown returns of 4.68% over the past day, -0.68% for the past month, -22.19% over 3 months, -44.04% over 1 year, -44.1% across 3 years, and -25.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dish TV India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dish TV India are -0.66 and -0.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dish TV India News

More Dish TV India News
Market Pulse