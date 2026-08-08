What is the share price of TTK Prestige? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Prestige is ₹615.50 as on .

What kind of stock is TTK Prestige? The TTK Prestige is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TTK Prestige? The market cap of TTK Prestige is ₹8,429.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TTK Prestige? Today’s highest and lowest price of TTK Prestige are ₹640.80 and ₹615.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TTK Prestige? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Prestige stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Prestige is ₹772.80 and 52-week low of TTK Prestige is ₹423.30 as on .

How has the TTK Prestige performed historically in terms of returns? The TTK Prestige has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 15.34% over 3 months, -2.92% over 1 year, -7.79% across 3 years, and -7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TTK Prestige? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TTK Prestige are 49.36 and 4.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global