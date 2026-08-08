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TTK Prestige Share Price

NSE
BSE

TTK PRESTIGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TTK Prestige along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹615.50 Closed
-3.06₹ -19.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TTK Prestige Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹615.00₹640.80
₹615.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹423.30₹772.80
₹615.50
Open Price
₹615.20
Prev. Close
₹634.90
Volume
5,003

Source: Dion Global

TTK Prestige Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TTK Prestige has declined 2.92% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, TTK Prestige has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

TTK Prestige Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TTK Prestige Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5665.62640.18
10658.79647.68
20655.35644.25
50596.45611.45
100546.83585.95
200580.18589.17

Source: Dion Global

TTK Prestige Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TTK Prestige remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.70%, FII holding rose to 7.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TTK Prestige Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
58,38,4910.9359.88
47,90,6801.25295.3
43,20,3110.34266.3
6,96,7350.0742.95
1,42,8610.338.81
43,8750.092.7
12,7100.020.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TTK Prestige Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTTTK Prestige - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTTTK Prestige - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTTTK Prestige - Voting Results Of AGM Held On August 04, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTTTK Prestige - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTTTK Prestige - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1955PLC015049 and registration number is 015049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal household articles (plates, saucers, pots, kettles, saucepans, frying pans and other non-electrical utensils, small hand-operated kitchen appliances and accessories). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2772.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T T Raghunathan
    Chairman
  • Dr. T T Mukund
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Saranyan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. R Srinivasan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv S Moondhra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Akila Krishnakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Ranganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Vasudevan
    Independent Director

FAQs on TTK Prestige Share Price

What is the share price of TTK Prestige?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Prestige is ₹615.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TTK Prestige?

The TTK Prestige is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TTK Prestige?

The market cap of TTK Prestige is ₹8,429.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TTK Prestige?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TTK Prestige are ₹640.80 and ₹615.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TTK Prestige?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Prestige stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Prestige is ₹772.80 and 52-week low of TTK Prestige is ₹423.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TTK Prestige performed historically in terms of returns?

The TTK Prestige has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 15.34% over 3 months, -2.92% over 1 year, -7.79% across 3 years, and -7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TTK Prestige?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TTK Prestige are 49.36 and 4.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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