Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.33
|2.32
|18.92
|4.46
|-15.01
|37.36
|37.01
|3.77
|-7.32
|1.37
|6.29
|-3.05
|144.55
|110.71
|2.11
|2.91
|3.55
|27.22
|-8.53
|-8.53
|-8.53
|3.12
|13.40
|21.18
|15.76
|-5.74
|104.33
|-18.66
|-0.26
|2.94
|8.52
|-8.82
|-21.05
|514.73
|308.82
|-2.39
|9.39
|19.44
|24.60
|-16.38
|17.60
|17.60
|4.66
|4.12
|10.25
|8.53
|0.95
|68.72
|74.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|59,00,000
|2.32
|465.19
|SBI Multicap Fund
|45,76,059
|2.8
|360.8
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|18,79,281
|1.27
|148.17
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|13,33,202
|0.3
|105.12
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|8,12,579
|0.7
|64.07
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|4,70,000
|2.46
|37.06
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|4,21,189
|0.35
|33.21
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|3,39,511
|1.31
|26.77
|Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund
|1,49,024
|1.13
|11.75
|Nippon India Consumption Fund
|1,47,500
|2.39
|11.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TTK Prestige Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1955PLC015049 and registration number is 015049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal household articles (plates, saucers, pots, kettles, saucepans, frying pans and other non-electrical utensils, small hand-operated kitchen appliances and accessories). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2532.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TTK Prestige Ltd. is ₹10,871.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TTK Prestige Ltd. is 42.77 and PB ratio of TTK Prestige Ltd. is 5.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Prestige Ltd. is ₹802.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Prestige Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Prestige Ltd. is ₹1,49.90 and 52-week low of TTK Prestige Ltd. is ₹652.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.