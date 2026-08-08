Here's the live share price of TTK Prestige along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TTK Prestige has declined 2.92% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, TTK Prestige has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|665.62
|640.18
|10
|658.79
|647.68
|20
|655.35
|644.25
|50
|596.45
|611.45
|100
|546.83
|585.95
|200
|580.18
|589.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TTK Prestige remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.70%, FII holding rose to 7.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|58,38,491
|0.9
|359.88
|47,90,680
|1.25
|295.3
|43,20,311
|0.34
|266.3
|6,96,735
|0.07
|42.95
|1,42,861
|0.33
|8.81
|43,875
|0.09
|2.7
|12,710
|0.02
|0.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|TTK Prestige - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|TTK Prestige - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|TTK Prestige - Voting Results Of AGM Held On August 04, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|TTK Prestige - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|TTK Prestige - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
TTK Prestige Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1955PLC015049 and registration number is 015049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal household articles (plates, saucers, pots, kettles, saucepans, frying pans and other non-electrical utensils, small hand-operated kitchen appliances and accessories). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2772.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Prestige is ₹615.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TTK Prestige is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TTK Prestige is ₹8,429.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TTK Prestige are ₹640.80 and ₹615.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Prestige stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Prestige is ₹772.80 and 52-week low of TTK Prestige is ₹423.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TTK Prestige has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 15.34% over 3 months, -2.92% over 1 year, -7.79% across 3 years, and -7.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TTK Prestige are 49.36 and 4.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global