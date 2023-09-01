Follow Us

TTK Prestige Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TTK PRESTIGE LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | NSE
₹802.00 Closed
2.2617.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TTK Prestige Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹785.85₹812.05
₹802.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹652.35₹1,049.90
₹802.00
Open Price
₹787.00
Prev. Close
₹784.30
Volume
2,97,688

TTK Prestige Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1813.75
  • R2826
  • R3839.95
  • Pivot
    799.8
  • S1787.55
  • S2773.6
  • S3761.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5981.1780.4
  • 10980.05778.25
  • 20977.3776.84
  • 50963.76767.01
  • 100903.56760.17
  • 200882.06776.24

TTK Prestige Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.332.3218.924.46-15.0137.3637.01
3.77-7.321.376.29-3.05144.55110.71
2.112.913.5527.22-8.53-8.53-8.53
3.1213.4021.1815.76-5.74104.33-18.66
-0.262.948.52-8.82-21.05514.73308.82
-2.399.3919.4424.60-16.3817.6017.60
4.664.1210.258.530.9568.7274.55

TTK Prestige Ltd. Share Holdings

TTK Prestige Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund59,00,0002.32465.19
SBI Multicap Fund45,76,0592.8360.8
DSP Small Cap Fund18,79,2811.27148.17
Nippon India Small Cap Fund13,33,2020.3105.12
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund8,12,5790.764.07
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund4,70,0002.4637.06
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund4,21,1890.3533.21
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund3,39,5111.3126.77
Baroda BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund1,49,0241.1311.75
Nippon India Consumption Fund1,47,5002.3911.63
View All Mutual Funds

TTK Prestige Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TTK Prestige Ltd.

TTK Prestige Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TZ1955PLC015049 and registration number is 015049. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal household articles (plates, saucers, pots, kettles, saucepans, frying pans and other non-electrical utensils, small hand-operated kitchen appliances and accessories). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2532.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T T Jagannathan
    Chairman
  • Mr. T T Raghunathan
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Chandru Kalro
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Shankaran
    Whole Time Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mr. R Srinivasan
    Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar Krishnaswamy
    Director
  • Dr. T T Mukund
    Director
  • Mr. Murali Neelakantan
    Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Sriratan Moondhra
    Director
  • Mr. Arun K Thiagarajan
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Vandana R Walvekar
    Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Vasudevan
    Director
  • Mr. Vijayaraghavachari Ranganathan
    Director

FAQs on TTK Prestige Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TTK Prestige Ltd.?

The market cap of TTK Prestige Ltd. is ₹10,871.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TTK Prestige Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TTK Prestige Ltd. is 42.77 and PB ratio of TTK Prestige Ltd. is 5.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TTK Prestige Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TTK Prestige Ltd. is ₹802.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TTK Prestige Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TTK Prestige Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TTK Prestige Ltd. is ₹1,49.90 and 52-week low of TTK Prestige Ltd. is ₹652.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

