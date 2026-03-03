Here's the live share price of Juniper Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Juniper Hotels has declined 12.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.69%.
Juniper Hotels’s current P/E of 31.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
Over the last one year, Juniper Hotels has declined 16.52% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Juniper Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|216.73
|217.98
|10
|226.76
|223.22
|20
|234.52
|229.09
|50
|240.58
|237.36
|100
|248.13
|248.44
|200
|274.14
|268.5
In the latest quarter, Juniper Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.47%, FII holding fell to 5.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|59,79,730
|0.5
|135.86
|32,27,555
|0.98
|73.33
|29,87,237
|0.35
|67.87
|27,77,760
|0.28
|63.11
|13,36,243
|0.26
|30.36
|2,77,760
|0.07
|6.31
|1,03,803
|0.17
|2.36
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 4:57 PM IST
|Juniper Hotels - Updates- Machine Readable Form / Legible Copy Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:10 PM IST
|Juniper Hotels - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|Juniper Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
|Juniper Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
|Juniper Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Juniper Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101MH1985PLC152863 and registration number is 152863. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 818.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Juniper Hotels is ₹209.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Juniper Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Juniper Hotels is ₹4,664.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Juniper Hotels are ₹215.35 and ₹209.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Juniper Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Juniper Hotels is ₹344.45 and 52-week low of Juniper Hotels is ₹205.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Juniper Hotels has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, -12.77% over 3 months, -16.69% over 1 year, -19.19% across 3 years, and -12.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Juniper Hotels are 31.91 and 1.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.