Juniper Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

JUNIPER HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Juniper Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹209.65 Closed
-3.85₹ -8.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Juniper Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹209.00₹215.35
₹209.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.00₹344.45
₹209.65
Open Price
₹213.25
Prev. Close
₹218.05
Volume
14,440

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Juniper Hotels has declined 12.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.69%.

Juniper Hotels’s current P/E of 31.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Juniper Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04

Over the last one year, Juniper Hotels has declined 16.52% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Juniper Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Juniper Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Juniper Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5216.73217.98
10226.76223.22
20234.52229.09
50240.58237.36
100248.13248.44
200274.14268.5

Juniper Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Juniper Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.47%, FII holding fell to 5.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Juniper Hotels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
59,79,7300.5135.86
32,27,5550.9873.33
29,87,2370.3567.87
27,77,7600.2863.11
13,36,2430.2630.36
2,77,7600.076.31
1,03,8030.172.36

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Juniper Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 4:57 PM ISTJuniper Hotels - Updates- Machine Readable Form / Legible Copy Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
Feb 25, 2026, 9:10 PM ISTJuniper Hotels - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (
Feb 17, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTJuniper Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 12:02 AM ISTJuniper Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 11, 2026, 11:16 PM ISTJuniper Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Juniper Hotels

Juniper Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101MH1985PLC152863 and registration number is 152863. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 818.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 222.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Saraf
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Namita Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. David Peters
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Elton Wong
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avali Srinivasan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Juniper Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Juniper Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Juniper Hotels is ₹209.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Juniper Hotels?

The Juniper Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Juniper Hotels?

The market cap of Juniper Hotels is ₹4,664.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Juniper Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Juniper Hotels are ₹215.35 and ₹209.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Juniper Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Juniper Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Juniper Hotels is ₹344.45 and 52-week low of Juniper Hotels is ₹205.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Juniper Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Juniper Hotels has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, -12.77% over 3 months, -16.69% over 1 year, -19.19% across 3 years, and -12.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Juniper Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Juniper Hotels are 31.91 and 1.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Juniper Hotels News

