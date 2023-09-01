Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ashok Leyland Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.

Sector : Auto - LCVs/HCVs | Largecap | NSE
₹184.20 Closed
0.190.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashok Leyland Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹181.00₹185.40
₹184.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.10₹191.50
₹184.20
Open Price
₹184.65
Prev. Close
₹183.85
Volume
1,37,67,168

Ashok Leyland Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1186.13
  • R2187.97
  • R3190.53
  • Pivot
    183.57
  • S1181.73
  • S2179.17
  • S3177.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5145.79186.26
  • 10147.03186.47
  • 20150.23185.15
  • 50154.08177.6
  • 100148.42167.98
  • 200136.9158.49

Ashok Leyland Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.890.0525.2528.0313.24167.8838.10
1.04-5.0114.2443.5230.95325.17129.33
1.76-0.46-8.508.32-0.3459.5417.71
2.116.8362.45149.3393.841,726.64447.95
1.9935.0189.97180.12172.09220.83168.44
-1.6919.3518.2078.1473.83212.4651.92

Ashok Leyland Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashok Leyland Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund1,82,47,5001.43335.75
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities1,81,00,0001.86333.04
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,78,38,7110.91328.23
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,45,00,0001.82266.8
Mirae Asset Focused Fund1,43,69,7372.85264.4
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund1,15,00,0002.25211.6
SBI Large & Midcap Fund1,10,00,0001.46202.4
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund1,07,95,7712.18198.64
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan1,03,25,0000.8189.98
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund98,94,1402.16182.05
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Ashok Leyland Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Ashok Leyland Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:34 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Ashok Leyland Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:34 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Ashok Leyland Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:34 AM

About Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101TN1948PLC000105 and registration number is 000105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21688.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 293.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dheeraj G Hinduja
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Gopal Mahadevan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shom Ashok Hinduja
    Director
  • Dr. Andreas H Biagosch
    Director
  • Mr. Jean Brunol
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay K Asher
    Director
  • Mr. Manisha Girotra
    Director
  • Mr. Shenu Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jose Maria Alapont
    Director
  • Mr. Saugata Gupta
    Director
  • Dr. C Bhaktavatsala Rao
    Director

FAQs on Ashok Leyland Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashok Leyland Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is ₹53,980.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashok Leyland Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is 43.5 and PB ratio of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is 6.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashok Leyland Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashok Leyland Ltd. is ₹184.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashok Leyland Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashok Leyland Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is ₹191.50 and 52-week low of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is ₹133.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data