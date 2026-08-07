Here's the live share price of Ashok Leyland along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashok Leyland
|6.62
|7.92
|3.75
|-13.95
|47.83
|24.61
|21.80
|Tata Motors
|3.70
|6.61
|4.45
|-2.95
|38.29
|11.41
|6.70
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|1.55
|0.76
|-3.97
|-8.56
|-46.72
|-17.28
|2.96
|Force Motors
|3.48
|-1.36
|-10.53
|-17.19
|2.35
|89.25
|65.84
|Olectra Greentech
|4.26
|-2.56
|9.07
|30.62
|-4.70
|6.70
|35.53
|SML Mahindra
|-2.34
|44.53
|42.64
|41.06
|51.24
|66.43
|55.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashok Leyland has gained 47.83% compared to peers like Tata Motors (38.29%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-46.72%), Force Motors (2.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashok Leyland has underperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (6.70%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (2.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|162.81
|169.91
|10
|157.69
|165.13
|20
|157.28
|161.39
|50
|155.74
|159.7
|100
|161.53
|161.93
|200
|166.89
|159.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashok Leyland remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.75%, FII holding fell to 20.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,60,00,000
|2.16
|883.12
|4,40,00,000
|1.41
|693.88
|4,20,00,000
|2.12
|662.34
|2,97,41,264
|0.44
|469.02
|2,08,83,926
|2.48
|329.34
|1,75,00,000
|1.62
|275.98
|1,58,32,916
|1.3
|249.69
|1,45,83,520
|1.84
|229.98
|1,45,70,926
|1.29
|229.78
|1,32,10,000
|0.92
|208.32
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Ashok Leyland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Ashok Leyland - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 14, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Ashok Leyland - Stock Exchange Intimation Of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited, A Material Subsidiary Of The Company
|Aug 03, 2026, 01:59 PM IST IST
|Ashok Leyland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Ashok Leyland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Source: Dion Global
Ashok Leyland Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101TN1948PLC000105 and registration number is 000105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44007.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 587.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashok Leyland is ₹177.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashok Leyland is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashok Leyland is ₹104,025.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashok Leyland are ₹177.95 and ₹175.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashok Leyland stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashok Leyland is ₹215.35 and 52-week low of Ashok Leyland is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashok Leyland has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, 3.75% over 3 months, 47.83% over 1 year, 24.61% across 3 years, and 21.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashok Leyland are 29.97 and 7.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global