Ashok Leyland Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101TN1948PLC000105 and registration number is 000105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21688.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 293.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.