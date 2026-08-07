What is the share price of Ashok Leyland? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashok Leyland is ₹177.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashok Leyland? The Ashok Leyland is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashok Leyland? The market cap of Ashok Leyland is ₹104,025.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashok Leyland? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashok Leyland are ₹177.95 and ₹175.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashok Leyland? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashok Leyland stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashok Leyland is ₹215.35 and 52-week low of Ashok Leyland is ₹115.00 as on .

How has the Ashok Leyland performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashok Leyland has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, 3.75% over 3 months, 47.83% over 1 year, 24.61% across 3 years, and 21.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashok Leyland? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashok Leyland are 29.97 and 7.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global