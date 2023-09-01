Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,82,47,500
|1.43
|335.75
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|1,81,00,000
|1.86
|333.04
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,78,38,711
|0.91
|328.23
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,45,00,000
|1.82
|266.8
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|1,43,69,737
|2.85
|264.4
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|1,15,00,000
|2.25
|211.6
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|1,10,00,000
|1.46
|202.4
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,07,95,771
|2.18
|198.64
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,03,25,000
|0.8
|189.98
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|98,94,140
|2.16
|182.05
Ashok Leyland Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101TN1948PLC000105 and registration number is 000105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21688.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 293.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is ₹53,980.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is 43.5 and PB ratio of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is 6.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashok Leyland Ltd. is ₹184.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashok Leyland Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is ₹191.50 and 52-week low of Ashok Leyland Ltd. is ₹133.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.