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Ashok Leyland Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHOK LEYLAND

Hindujas Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Electric VehiclesManufacturingMNCsMobilityRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Momentum

Here's the live share price of Ashok Leyland along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹177.10 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashok Leyland Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.50₹177.95
₹177.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.00₹215.35
₹177.10
Open Price
₹176.80
Prev. Close
₹177.55
Volume
9,53,993

Source: Dion Global

Ashok Leyland Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashok Leyland		6.627.923.75-13.9547.8324.6121.80
Tata Motors		3.706.614.45-2.9538.2911.416.70
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		1.550.76-3.97-8.56-46.72-17.282.96
Force Motors		3.48-1.36-10.53-17.192.3589.2565.84
Olectra Greentech		4.26-2.569.0730.62-4.706.7035.53
SML Mahindra		-2.3444.5342.6441.0651.2466.4355.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashok Leyland has gained 47.83% compared to peers like Tata Motors (38.29%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-46.72%), Force Motors (2.35%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashok Leyland has underperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (6.70%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (2.96%).

Ashok Leyland Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashok Leyland Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5162.81169.91
10157.69165.13
20157.28161.39
50155.74159.7
100161.53161.93
200166.89159.53

Source: Dion Global

Ashok Leyland Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashok Leyland remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.75%, FII holding fell to 20.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ashok Leyland Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,60,00,0002.16883.12
4,40,00,0001.41693.88
4,20,00,0002.12662.34
2,97,41,2640.44469.02
2,08,83,9262.48329.34
1,75,00,0001.62275.98
1,58,32,9161.3249.69
1,45,83,5201.84229.98
1,45,70,9261.29229.78
1,32,10,0000.92208.32

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ashok Leyland Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTAshok Leyland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTAshok Leyland - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 14, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTAshok Leyland - Stock Exchange Intimation Of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited, A Material Subsidiary Of The Company
Aug 03, 2026, 01:59 PM IST ISTAshok Leyland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 27, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTAshok Leyland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring

Source: Dion Global

About Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101TN1948PLC000105 and registration number is 000105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44007.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 587.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dheeraj G Hinduja
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shenu Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. K M Balaji
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sanjay K Asher
    Director
  • Mr. Saugata Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Shom Ashok Hinduja
    Director
  • Dr. V Sumantran
    Director
  • Mr. Thomas Dauner
    Director
  • Mr. Sven Christoph Ennerst
    Director
  • Mr. Sridharan Kesavan
    Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Director

FAQs on Ashok Leyland Share Price

What is the share price of Ashok Leyland?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashok Leyland is ₹177.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashok Leyland?

The Ashok Leyland is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashok Leyland?

The market cap of Ashok Leyland is ₹104,025.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashok Leyland?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashok Leyland are ₹177.95 and ₹175.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashok Leyland?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashok Leyland stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashok Leyland is ₹215.35 and 52-week low of Ashok Leyland is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashok Leyland performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashok Leyland has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 7.92% for the past month, 3.75% over 3 months, 47.83% over 1 year, 24.61% across 3 years, and 21.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashok Leyland?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashok Leyland are 29.97 and 7.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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