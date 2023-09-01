Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.52
|8.39
|3.26
|24.16
|-16.21
|113.70
|205.51
|-1.10
|-5.12
|-5.72
|8.34
|-11.36
|75.80
|114.46
|4.73
|10.02
|-8.60
|-4.44
|-9.24
|462.47
|328.94
|6.98
|2.82
|-4.70
|-8.87
|-41.27
|-6.33
|44.79
|1.08
|8.47
|-0.04
|1.60
|-20.15
|-10.99
|-10.99
|-5.55
|-9.33
|9.52
|13.49
|7.59
|28.00
|28.00
|-0.81
|4.88
|-9.75
|48.82
|31.81
|91.08
|91.08
|22.00
|67.07
|85.73
|163.46
|133.60
|351.36
|82.88
|-0.75
|-1.69
|8.36
|11.48
|-18.40
|57.47
|108.86
|11.73
|9.38
|10.64
|33.42
|13.66
|159.99
|559.08
|-1.43
|3.55
|3.70
|-10.17
|-30.40
|-25.80
|-25.80
|11.60
|5.97
|5.87
|36.73
|1.00
|926.14
|526.75
|-1.44
|17.67
|27.07
|33.97
|101.84
|115.34
|115.34
|3.52
|11.07
|26.13
|24.09
|-1.27
|227.97
|48.29
|9.52
|13.02
|16.09
|5.86
|-1.16
|523.20
|133.73
|-0.67
|4.30
|4.70
|16.18
|-1.68
|366.14
|328.64
|4.96
|3.71
|5.12
|4.31
|-32.30
|-52.21
|-52.21
|1.86
|13.87
|25.62
|67.26
|16.01
|59.80
|59.80
|6.87
|5.49
|41.65
|41.62
|-9.22
|14.22
|14.22
|26.47
|40.98
|45.76
|11.69
|-17.31
|-73.71
|0.31
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|9,18,221
|0.73
|100.69
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|2,60,148
|0.3
|28.53
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|36,029
|0.35
|3.95
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV
|35,000
|2.06
|3.84
|Axis Children's Gift Fund Compulsory Lock-in - Regular Plan
|25,750
|0.37
|2.82
|Axis Children's Gift Fund No Lock-in - Regular Plan
|25,750
|0.37
|2.82
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|57
|0.01
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|3
|0.01
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|7
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1985PLC286828 and registration number is 286828. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1391.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4,500.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 202.58 and PB ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,175.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,745.00 and 52-week low of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹871.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.