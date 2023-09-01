Follow Us

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

PRIVI SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,175.30 Closed
2.0123.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,136.50₹1,184.00
₹1,175.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹871.05₹1,745.00
₹1,175.30
Open Price
₹1,152.20
Prev. Close
₹1,152.10
Volume
24,170

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,189.73
  • R21,206.47
  • R31,233.08
  • Pivot
    1,163.12
  • S11,146.38
  • S21,119.77
  • S31,103.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,382.371,127.38
  • 101,387.951,104.6
  • 201,414.041,088.02
  • 501,4021,084.87
  • 1001,271.661,090.21
  • 2001,551.591,130.17

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.528.393.2624.16-16.21113.70205.51
-1.10-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
4.7310.02-8.60-4.44-9.24462.47328.94
6.982.82-4.70-8.87-41.27-6.3344.79
1.088.47-0.041.60-20.15-10.99-10.99
-5.55-9.339.5213.497.5928.0028.00
-0.814.88-9.7548.8231.8191.0891.08
22.0067.0785.73163.46133.60351.3682.88
-0.75-1.698.3611.48-18.4057.47108.86
11.739.3810.6433.4213.66159.99559.08
-1.433.553.70-10.17-30.40-25.80-25.80
11.605.975.8736.731.00926.14526.75
-1.4417.6727.0733.97101.84115.34115.34
3.5211.0726.1324.09-1.27227.9748.29
9.5213.0216.095.86-1.16523.20133.73
-0.674.304.7016.18-1.68366.14328.64
4.963.715.124.31-32.30-52.21-52.21
1.8613.8725.6267.2616.0159.8059.80
6.875.4941.6541.62-9.2214.2214.22
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund9,18,2210.73100.69
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund2,60,1480.328.53
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan36,0290.353.95
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV35,0002.063.84
Axis Children's Gift Fund Compulsory Lock-in - Regular Plan25,7500.372.82
Axis Children's Gift Fund No Lock-in - Regular Plan25,7500.372.82
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF570.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF30.010
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund70.010

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1985PLC286828 and registration number is 286828. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1391.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Babani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. D B Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P R Barpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Budhrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Surana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. D T Khilnani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Thakur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹4,500.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 202.58 and PB ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,175.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,745.00 and 52-week low of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹871.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

