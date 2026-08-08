Here's the live share price of Privi Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Privi Speciality Chemicals has gained 46.13% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Privi Speciality Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,617.13
|3,635.37
|10
|3,622.64
|3,633.07
|20
|3,637.55
|3,624.86
|50
|3,512.34
|3,527.8
|100
|3,295.55
|3,363.85
|200
|3,119.72
|3,109.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Privi Speciality Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.07%, FII holding rose to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,00,000
|1.74
|697.72
|6,11,360
|3.23
|224.5
|4,54,579
|0.85
|167.88
|2,40,000
|1.4
|88.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Privi Special. Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Privi Special. Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Privi Special. Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Privi Special. Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Privi Special. Chem. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.
Source: Dion Global
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1985PLC286828 and registration number is 286828. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2455.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹3,620.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Privi Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹14,142.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Privi Speciality Chemicals are ₹3,685.40 and ₹3,620.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Privi Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹3,775.70 and 52-week low of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹2,200.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Privi Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -0.64% for the past month, 3.64% over 3 months, 46.13% over 1 year, 50.97% across 3 years, and 16.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals are 40.43 and 10.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global