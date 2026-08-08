What is the share price of Privi Speciality Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹3,620.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Privi Speciality Chemicals? The Privi Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals? The market cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹14,142.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Privi Speciality Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Privi Speciality Chemicals are ₹3,685.40 and ₹3,620.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Privi Speciality Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Privi Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹3,775.70 and 52-week low of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹2,200.05 as on .

How has the Privi Speciality Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Privi Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -0.64% for the past month, 3.64% over 3 months, 46.13% over 1 year, 50.97% across 3 years, and 16.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals are 40.43 and 10.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global