Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Privi Speciality Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIVI SPECIALITY CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Privi Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,620.50 Closed
-1.04₹ -37.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Privi Speciality Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,620.50₹3,685.40
₹3,620.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,200.05₹3,775.70
₹3,620.50
Open Price
₹3,648.30
Prev. Close
₹3,658.40
Volume
1,855

Source: Dion Global

Privi Speciality Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Privi Speciality Chemicals has gained 46.13% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Privi Speciality Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Privi Speciality Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Privi Speciality Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,617.133,635.37
103,622.643,633.07
203,637.553,624.86
503,512.343,527.8
1003,295.553,363.85
2003,119.723,109.35

Source: Dion Global

Privi Speciality Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Privi Speciality Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.07%, FII holding rose to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,00,0001.74697.72
6,11,3603.23224.5
4,54,5790.85167.88
2,40,0001.488.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Privi Speciality Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTPrivi Special. Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTPrivi Special. Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTPrivi Special. Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTPrivi Special. Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTPrivi Special. Chem. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Privi Speciality Chemicals

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1985PLC286828 and registration number is 286828. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2455.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh P Babani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhaktavatsala Rao Doppalapudi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Madhu Tejwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priyamvada Ashesh Bhumkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemang Manhar Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Surana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Privi Speciality Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Privi Speciality Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹3,620.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Privi Speciality Chemicals?

The Privi Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals?

The market cap of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹14,142.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Privi Speciality Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Privi Speciality Chemicals are ₹3,685.40 and ₹3,620.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Privi Speciality Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Privi Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹3,775.70 and 52-week low of Privi Speciality Chemicals is ₹2,200.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Privi Speciality Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Privi Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of -1.04% over the past day, -0.64% for the past month, 3.64% over 3 months, 46.13% over 1 year, 50.97% across 3 years, and 16.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Privi Speciality Chemicals are 40.43 and 10.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Privi Speciality Chemicals News

More Privi Speciality Chemicals News
Market Pulse