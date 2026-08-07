Here's the live share price of Campus Activewear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Campus Activewear has declined 16.11% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Campus Activewear has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|221.28
|223.92
|10
|220.59
|223.32
|20
|224.91
|224.94
|50
|233.74
|230.67
|100
|236.41
|237.44
|200
|251.73
|246.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Campus Activewear saw a rise in promoter holding to 76.06%, while DII stake decreased to 11.39%, FII holding fell to 6.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|71,00,000
|0.85
|167.03
|40,66,385
|0.12
|95.66
|35,56,559
|1.84
|83.67
|23,70,716
|0.29
|55.77
|13,99,635
|1.13
|32.93
|4,93,434
|0.12
|11.61
|4,58,949
|0.01
|10.8
|3,58,432
|1.13
|8.43
|3,25,000
|0.89
|7.65
|2,30,586
|0.25
|5.42
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Campus Activewear - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Campus Activewear - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Campus Activewear - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Campus Activewear - Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Campus Activewear - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Campus Activewear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120DL2008PLC183629 and registration number is 183629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1774.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Campus Activewear is ₹220.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Campus Activewear is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Campus Activewear is ₹6,715.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Campus Activewear are ₹224.95 and ₹217.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Campus Activewear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Campus Activewear is ₹296.70 and 52-week low of Campus Activewear is ₹215.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Campus Activewear has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -11.72% over 3 months, -16.11% over 1 year, -8.88% across 3 years, and -10.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Campus Activewear are 44.41 and 15.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global