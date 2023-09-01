Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|60,00,000
|2.19
|181.29
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|48,18,854
|2.78
|145.6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|19,59,542
|1.42
|59.21
|Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund
|7,85,532
|0.59
|23.73
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|5,18,764
|0.17
|15.67
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|5,04,616
|0.13
|15.25
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|4,58,949
|0.02
|13.87
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|4,40,000
|1.37
|13.29
|Union Small Cap Fund
|2,44,099
|1.2
|10.75
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|3,46,518
|0.03
|10.47
Campus Activewear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120DL2008PLC183629 and registration number is 183629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1194.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Campus Activewear Ltd. is ₹9,207.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Campus Activewear Ltd. is 84.83 and PB ratio of Campus Activewear Ltd. is 21.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Campus Activewear Ltd. is ₹303.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Campus Activewear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Campus Activewear Ltd. is ₹639.30 and 52-week low of Campus Activewear Ltd. is ₹282.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.