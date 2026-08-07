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Campus Activewear Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Campus Activewear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.00 Closed
0.41₹ 0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Campus Activewear Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹217.95₹224.95
₹220.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.40₹296.70
₹220.00
Open Price
₹218.60
Prev. Close
₹219.10
Volume
63,851

Source: Dion Global

Campus Activewear Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Campus Activewear has declined 16.11% compared to peers like Metro Brands (-14.30%), Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Campus Activewear has underperformed peers relative to Metro Brands (14.46%) and Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%).

Campus Activewear Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Campus Activewear Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5221.28223.92
10220.59223.32
20224.91224.94
50233.74230.67
100236.41237.44
200251.73246.92

Source: Dion Global

Campus Activewear Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Campus Activewear saw a rise in promoter holding to 76.06%, while DII stake decreased to 11.39%, FII holding fell to 6.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Campus Activewear Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
71,00,0000.85167.03
40,66,3850.1295.66
35,56,5591.8483.67
23,70,7160.2955.77
13,99,6351.1332.93
4,93,4340.1211.61
4,58,9490.0110.8
3,58,4321.138.43
3,25,0000.897.65
2,30,5860.255.42

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Campus Activewear Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTCampus Activewear - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTCampus Activewear - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTCampus Activewear - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTCampus Activewear - Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTCampus Activewear - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Campus Activewear

Campus Activewear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120DL2008PLC183629 and registration number is 183629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1774.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nitin Savara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Chanana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhumita Ganguli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Campus Activewear Share Price

What is the share price of Campus Activewear?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Campus Activewear is ₹220.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Campus Activewear?

The Campus Activewear is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Campus Activewear?

The market cap of Campus Activewear is ₹6,715.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Campus Activewear?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Campus Activewear are ₹224.95 and ₹217.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Campus Activewear?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Campus Activewear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Campus Activewear is ₹296.70 and 52-week low of Campus Activewear is ₹215.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Campus Activewear performed historically in terms of returns?

The Campus Activewear has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -11.72% over 3 months, -16.11% over 1 year, -8.88% across 3 years, and -10.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Campus Activewear?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Campus Activewear are 44.41 and 15.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Campus Activewear News

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