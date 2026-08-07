What is the share price of Campus Activewear? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Campus Activewear is ₹220.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Campus Activewear? The Campus Activewear is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Campus Activewear? The market cap of Campus Activewear is ₹6,715.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Campus Activewear? Today’s highest and lowest price of Campus Activewear are ₹224.95 and ₹217.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Campus Activewear? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Campus Activewear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Campus Activewear is ₹296.70 and 52-week low of Campus Activewear is ₹215.40 as on .

How has the Campus Activewear performed historically in terms of returns? The Campus Activewear has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -11.72% over 3 months, -16.11% over 1 year, -8.88% across 3 years, and -10.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Campus Activewear? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Campus Activewear are 44.41 and 15.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global