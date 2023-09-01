Follow Us

Campus Activewear Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹303.75 Closed
0.651.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Campus Activewear Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.55₹304.20
₹303.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹282.75₹639.30
₹303.75
Open Price
₹301.95
Prev. Close
₹301.80
Volume
5,38,484

Campus Activewear Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1305.28
  • R2306.57
  • R3308.93
  • Pivot
    302.92
  • S1301.63
  • S2299.27
  • S3297.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5604.92302.23
  • 10595.58302.04
  • 20586.19301.7
  • 50537.87308.23
  • 100450.49325.26
  • 200254.62355.15

Campus Activewear Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Campus Activewear Ltd. Share Holdings

Campus Activewear Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund60,00,0002.19181.29
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund48,18,8542.78145.6
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund19,59,5421.4259.21
Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund7,85,5320.5923.73
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund5,18,7640.1715.67
DSP Small Cap Fund5,04,6160.1315.25
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan4,58,9490.0213.87
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund4,40,0001.3713.29
Union Small Cap Fund2,44,0991.210.75
Nippon India Small Cap Fund3,46,5180.0310.47
View All Mutual Funds

Campus Activewear Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Campus Activewear Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:27 AM

About Campus Activewear Ltd.

Campus Activewear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120DL2008PLC183629 and registration number is 183629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1194.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 152.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Rai Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankur Nand Thadani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nitin Savara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Chanana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhumita Ganguli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Campus Activewear Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Campus Activewear Ltd.?

The market cap of Campus Activewear Ltd. is ₹9,207.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Campus Activewear Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Campus Activewear Ltd. is 84.83 and PB ratio of Campus Activewear Ltd. is 21.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Campus Activewear Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Campus Activewear Ltd. is ₹303.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Campus Activewear Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Campus Activewear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Campus Activewear Ltd. is ₹639.30 and 52-week low of Campus Activewear Ltd. is ₹282.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

