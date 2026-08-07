Here's the live share price of Fine Organic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fine Organic Industries has gained 2.99% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-10.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Fine Organic Industries has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Elantas Beck India (27.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,840.44
|4,899.15
|10
|4,843.48
|4,891.54
|20
|4,922.71
|4,915.97
|50
|4,913.87
|4,892.46
|100
|4,716.67
|4,785.56
|200
|4,548.53
|4,682.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fine Organic Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.72%, FII holding fell to 4.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,85,023
|0.53
|415.73
|6,66,183
|0.88
|352.8
|6,33,550
|1.14
|335.52
|3,04,573
|0.48
|161.3
|3,03,189
|1.2
|160.56
|1,66,162
|1.33
|88
|93,777
|0.95
|49.66
|58,586
|0.17
|31.03
|38,114
|0.24
|20.18
|18,292
|0.25
|9.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Fine Organic Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Fine Organic Ind. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Fine Organic Ind. - Update On Full And Final Settlement Insurance Claim
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Fine Organic Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Ju
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:05 AM IST IST
|Fine Organic Ind. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119MH2002PLC136003 and registration number is 136003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2275.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Organic Industries is ₹5,150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fine Organic Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fine Organic Industries is ₹15,789.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fine Organic Industries are ₹5,198.00 and ₹4,999.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Organic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Organic Industries is ₹5,405.00 and 52-week low of Fine Organic Industries is ₹3,856.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fine Organic Industries has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, 10.44% over 3 months, 2.99% over 1 year, 3.47% across 3 years, and 11.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries are 37.86 and 5.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global