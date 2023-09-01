Follow Us

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. Share Price

FINE ORGANIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,817.40 Closed
0.4622.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Fine Organic Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,800.00₹4,845.05
₹4,817.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,040.00₹7,328.75
₹4,817.40
Open Price
₹4,845.05
Prev. Close
₹4,795.25
Volume
22,410

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,842.77
  • R24,866.43
  • R34,887.82
  • Pivot
    4,821.38
  • S14,797.72
  • S24,776.33
  • S34,752.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56,810.364,749.77
  • 106,888.724,687.6
  • 206,881.824,650.29
  • 506,654.274,655.33
  • 1005,879.074,704.84
  • 2004,984.834,830.26

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund8,65,3702.6390.62
Nippon India Small Cap Fund7,03,7590.92317.67
SBI Small Cap Fund7,00,0001.58315.98
Axis Midcap Fund3,08,4800.63139.25
Axis Flexi Cap Fund3,04,1681.21137.3
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund1,99,3101.4889.97
Axis Multicap Fund1,21,5801.2654.88
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,06,0920.4447.89
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund77,0570.4934.78
Tata Small Cap Fund55,0000.4424.83
Fine Organic Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fine Organic Industries Ltd.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119MH2002PLC136003 and registration number is 136003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1858.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Maganlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayen Ramesh Shah
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Tushar Ramesh Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bimal Mukesh Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Krishnaji Apte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Dwarkadas Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Pansukhlal Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parthasarathi Thiruvengadam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pratima Madhukar Umarji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dattatraya Kamat
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Fine Organic Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fine Organic Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹14,702.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is 23.79 and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is 9.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fine Organic Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹4,817.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fine Organic Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Organic Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹7,328.75 and 52-week low of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹4,40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

