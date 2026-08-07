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Fine Organic Industries Share Price

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BSE

FINE ORGANIC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Fine Organic Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,150.00 Closed
3.14₹ 156.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fine Organic Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,999.70₹5,198.00
₹5,150.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,856.00₹5,405.00
₹5,150.00
Open Price
₹4,999.70
Prev. Close
₹4,993.15
Volume
3,774

Source: Dion Global

Fine Organic Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fine Organic Industries has gained 2.99% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-10.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Fine Organic Industries has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Elantas Beck India (27.38%).

Fine Organic Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fine Organic Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,840.444,899.15
104,843.484,891.54
204,922.714,915.97
504,913.874,892.46
1004,716.674,785.56
2004,548.534,682.84

Source: Dion Global

Fine Organic Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fine Organic Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.72%, FII holding fell to 4.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fine Organic Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,85,0230.53415.73
6,66,1830.88352.8
6,33,5501.14335.52
3,04,5730.48161.3
3,03,1891.2160.56
1,66,1621.3388
93,7770.9549.66
58,5860.1731.03
38,1140.2420.18
18,2920.259.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Fine Organic Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTFine Organic Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTFine Organic Ind. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTFine Organic Ind. - Update On Full And Final Settlement Insurance Claim
Jul 30, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTFine Organic Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Ju
Jul 28, 2026, 03:05 AM IST ISTFine Organic Ind. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Fine Organic Industries

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119MH2002PLC136003 and registration number is 136003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2275.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jayen Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Bimal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kamat
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thiruvengadam Parthasarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Nadkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Apte
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rashi Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fine Organic Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Fine Organic Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Organic Industries is ₹5,150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fine Organic Industries?

The Fine Organic Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fine Organic Industries?

The market cap of Fine Organic Industries is ₹15,789.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fine Organic Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fine Organic Industries are ₹5,198.00 and ₹4,999.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fine Organic Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Organic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Organic Industries is ₹5,405.00 and 52-week low of Fine Organic Industries is ₹3,856.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fine Organic Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fine Organic Industries has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, 10.44% over 3 months, 2.99% over 1 year, 3.47% across 3 years, and 11.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries are 37.86 and 5.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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