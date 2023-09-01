What is the Market Cap of Fine Organic Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹14,702.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is 23.79 and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is 9.54 as on .

What is the share price of Fine Organic Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹4,817.40 as on .