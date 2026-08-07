What is the share price of Fine Organic Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Organic Industries is ₹5,150.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Fine Organic Industries? The Fine Organic Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fine Organic Industries? The market cap of Fine Organic Industries is ₹15,789.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fine Organic Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fine Organic Industries are ₹5,198.00 and ₹4,999.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fine Organic Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Organic Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Organic Industries is ₹5,405.00 and 52-week low of Fine Organic Industries is ₹3,856.00 as on .

How has the Fine Organic Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Fine Organic Industries has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, 10.44% over 3 months, 2.99% over 1 year, 3.47% across 3 years, and 11.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries are 37.86 and 5.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global