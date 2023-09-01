Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|8,65,370
|2.6
|390.62
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|7,03,759
|0.92
|317.67
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|7,00,000
|1.58
|315.98
|Axis Midcap Fund
|3,08,480
|0.63
|139.25
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|3,04,168
|1.21
|137.3
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|1,99,310
|1.48
|89.97
|Axis Multicap Fund
|1,21,580
|1.26
|54.88
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,06,092
|0.44
|47.89
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|77,057
|0.49
|34.78
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|55,000
|0.44
|24.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119MH2002PLC136003 and registration number is 136003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1858.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹14,702.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is 23.79 and PB ratio of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is 9.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹4,817.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fine Organic Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹7,328.75 and 52-week low of Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is ₹4,40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.