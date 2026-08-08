Here's the live share price of Voltamp Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Modern Malleables
|-12.40
|-34.58
|-35.80
|347.59
|2,373.94
|191.38
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Voltamp Transformers has gained 23.81% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Voltamp Transformers has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9,568.91
|9,844.85
|10
|9,441.61
|9,690.76
|20
|9,461.98
|9,628.03
|50
|9,661.28
|9,632.16
|100
|9,578.86
|9,431.26
|200
|8,677.03
|9,064.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Voltamp Transformers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 33.85%, FII holding fell to 21.53%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,42,476
|0.85
|666.86
|4,01,754
|1.03
|417
|2,60,000
|1.37
|269.87
|1,82,129
|2.76
|189.04
|1,74,770
|1.73
|181.4
|1,65,000
|1.41
|171.26
|1,03,909
|2.19
|107.85
|1,01,225
|1.52
|105.07
|66,820
|1.21
|69.36
|66,793
|1.33
|69.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Voltamp Transformers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Voltamp Transformers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Voltamp Transformers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Voltamp Transformers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Voltamp Transformers - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1967PLC001437 and registration number is 001437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2153.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltamp Transformers is ₹9,950.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Voltamp Transformers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Voltamp Transformers is ₹10,066.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Voltamp Transformers are ₹10,091.00 and ₹9,863.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltamp Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltamp Transformers is ₹12,825.55 and 52-week low of Voltamp Transformers is ₹6,670.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Voltamp Transformers has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 2.58% for the past month, 3.27% over 3 months, 23.81% over 1 year, 29.34% across 3 years, and 44.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voltamp Transformers are 31.75 and 5.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global