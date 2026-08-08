What is the share price of Voltamp Transformers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltamp Transformers is ₹9,950.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Voltamp Transformers? The Voltamp Transformers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Voltamp Transformers? The market cap of Voltamp Transformers is ₹10,066.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Voltamp Transformers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Voltamp Transformers are ₹10,091.00 and ₹9,863.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voltamp Transformers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltamp Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltamp Transformers is ₹12,825.55 and 52-week low of Voltamp Transformers is ₹6,670.00 as on .

How has the Voltamp Transformers performed historically in terms of returns? The Voltamp Transformers has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 2.58% for the past month, 3.27% over 3 months, 23.81% over 1 year, 29.34% across 3 years, and 44.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Voltamp Transformers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voltamp Transformers are 31.75 and 5.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global