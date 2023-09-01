Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VOLTAMP TRANSFORMERS LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹5,688.40 Closed
-1.14-65.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,660.00₹5,757.40
₹5,688.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,381.00₹5,973.30
₹5,688.40
Open Price
₹5,690.00
Prev. Close
₹5,753.75
Volume
14,933

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,746.6
  • R25,800.7
  • R35,844
  • Pivot
    5,703.3
  • S15,649.2
  • S25,605.9
  • S35,551.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,616.165,662.03
  • 102,608.935,572.75
  • 202,605.245,341.68
  • 502,658.914,810.4
  • 1002,786.594,259.57
  • 2002,367.843,670.55

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Share Holdings

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund8,73,1671.17404.34
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan4,68,6101.03217
DSP Small Cap Fund3,80,4481.51176.17
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan2,79,8201.77129.58
UTI Mid Cap Fund1,58,8320.8573.55
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan1,00,0001.346.31
DSP Tiger Fund65,4081.2930.29
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund45,6110.9821.12
Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan43,2951.620.05
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund38,8331.6717.98
View All Mutual Funds

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Voltamp Transformers Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:02 PM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Voltamp Transformers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:49 PM

About Voltamp Transformers Ltd.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1967PLC001437 and registration number is 001437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1127.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kanubhai S Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunjalbhai L Patel
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Taral K Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant P Shaparia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jabal C Lashkari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Visha S Suchde
    Independent Director

FAQs on Voltamp Transformers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Voltamp Transformers Ltd.?

The market cap of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is ₹5,755.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Voltamp Transformers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is 25.69 and PB ratio of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is 5.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Voltamp Transformers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is ₹5,688.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voltamp Transformers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltamp Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is ₹5,973.30 and 52-week low of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is ₹2,381.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data