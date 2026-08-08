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Voltamp Transformers Share Price

NSE
BSE

VOLTAMP TRANSFORMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Voltamp Transformers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9,950.00 Closed
0.08₹ 8.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Voltamp Transformers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,863.90₹10,091.00
₹9,950.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,670.00₹12,825.55
₹9,950.00
Open Price
₹10,040.65
Prev. Close
₹9,941.55
Volume
924

Source: Dion Global

Voltamp Transformers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26
Modern Malleables		-12.40-34.58-35.80347.592,373.94191.3889.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Voltamp Transformers has gained 23.81% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Voltamp Transformers has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

Voltamp Transformers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Voltamp Transformers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59,568.919,844.85
109,441.619,690.76
209,461.989,628.03
509,661.289,632.16
1009,578.869,431.26
2008,677.039,064.22

Source: Dion Global

Voltamp Transformers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Voltamp Transformers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 33.85%, FII holding fell to 21.53%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Voltamp Transformers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,42,4760.85666.86
4,01,7541.03417
2,60,0001.37269.87
1,82,1292.76189.04
1,74,7701.73181.4
1,65,0001.41171.26
1,03,9092.19107.85
1,01,2251.52105.07
66,8201.2169.36
66,7931.3369.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Voltamp Transformers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTVoltamp Transformers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTVoltamp Transformers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTVoltamp Transformers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTVoltamp Transformers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTVoltamp Transformers - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Voltamp Transformers

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1967PLC001437 and registration number is 001437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2153.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kanubhai S Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunjalbhai L Patel
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Taral K Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Khera
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Roopa B Patel
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Mayur K Swadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Voltamp Transformers Share Price

What is the share price of Voltamp Transformers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltamp Transformers is ₹9,950.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Voltamp Transformers?

The Voltamp Transformers is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Voltamp Transformers?

The market cap of Voltamp Transformers is ₹10,066.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Voltamp Transformers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Voltamp Transformers are ₹10,091.00 and ₹9,863.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voltamp Transformers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltamp Transformers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltamp Transformers is ₹12,825.55 and 52-week low of Voltamp Transformers is ₹6,670.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Voltamp Transformers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Voltamp Transformers has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 2.58% for the past month, 3.27% over 3 months, 23.81% over 1 year, 29.34% across 3 years, and 44.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Voltamp Transformers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voltamp Transformers are 31.75 and 5.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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