Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|8,73,167
|1.17
|404.34
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|4,68,610
|1.03
|217
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|3,80,448
|1.51
|176.17
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|2,79,820
|1.77
|129.58
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|1,58,832
|0.85
|73.55
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|1,00,000
|1.3
|46.31
|DSP Tiger Fund
|65,408
|1.29
|30.29
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|45,611
|0.98
|21.12
|Tata Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|43,295
|1.6
|20.05
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|38,833
|1.67
|17.98
Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1967PLC001437 and registration number is 001437. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1127.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is ₹5,755.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is 25.69 and PB ratio of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is 5.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is ₹5,688.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltamp Transformers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is ₹5,973.30 and 52-week low of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is ₹2,381.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.